Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Allmen and the Dragonflies



by

Martin Suter



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Allmen und die Libellen

Translated by Steph Morris

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : light but charming

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 4/1/2011 Hannes Hintermeier Le Monde . 23/6/2011 Pierre Deshusses NZZ . 31/12/2010 Roman Bucheli Tages-Anzeiger . 31/12/2010 Martin Halter

From the Reviews :

"Die Sprache ist gewohnt schlicht, adjektivarm mit kurzen Sätzen und ebensolchen Dialogen. (...) Martin Suter skizziert die Welt der Zürcher Oberschicht, zeigt Goldküstenexistenzen, die Wein für 1400 Franken die Flasche konsumieren, Gefangene in einer Welt des Reichtums oder eben nur Reichtumsdarsteller. In diesem Milieu kennt der Autor sich aus, diese Welt bewirtschaftet er fiktional seit Jahren erfolgreich." - Hannes Hintermeier, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Suter fait preuve d'un charme tout aussi savoureux que celui de son héros quand il recourt aux conventions du genre, ce qui n'enlève rien à l'intérêt de l'intrigue, bien au contraire." - Pierre Deshusses, Le Monde





"Martin Suter ist kein Stilist, und seine Bücher sprühen nicht vor sprachlichen Subtilitäten. Bei der Wahl der Adjektive ist er so unzimperlich wie einfallslos, Wiederholungen kümmern ihn wenig, und lieber sind ihm Dialoge als atmosphärische Wolkenschieberei. Aber er hat ein untrügliches Gespür für Komposition und Spannungsaufbau; er lässt seine Figuren zwei, drei Sätze sagen oder ein paar Handbewegungen machen, und schon treten sie in schönster Anschaulichkeit hervor; und er entwickelt seinen Plot bald zügig, bald in aufreizender Gemächlichkeit. So beschert einem diese Lektüre zwei, drei Stunden gruslige Gemütlichkeit" - Roman Bucheli, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Allmen und die Libellen ist kein Krimi im klassischen Sinne, eher eine hübsche kleine (kaum zweihundert sehr grosszügig gedruckte Seiten) Gaunerkomödie. Mit spürbarem Behagen beschreibt Suter, wie der notorisch klamme Dandy und sein treues Faktotum am Rande der Legalität Gerechtigkeit schaffen. (...) Man liest das Buch trotzdem gern: Suter schreibt so lässig und ironisch elegant, wie Allmen lebt." - Martin Halter, Tages-Anzeiger

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Allmen and the Dragonflies is the first in a series, a not-quite-mystery featuring a man whose father made a lot of money -- not much of which is left:

His friends called him John, and he introduced himself to new people simply and modestly as Allmen. But on official documents he was called Johann Friedrich von Allmen.

However badly Allmen managed money, he was extremely good at managing debt.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 May 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of German literature

Other books from New Vessel Press

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Swiss author Martin Suter was born in 1948.

- Return to top of the page -