Allmen and the Pink Diamond



by

Martin Suter



German title: Allmen und der rosa Diamant

Translated by Steph Morris

Our Assessment:



B : pure froth, but good fun

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Martin Suter réussit le parfait dosage entre roman à énigme «vintage» et polar contemporain. (...) Le romancier suisse nous divertit fort, avec ce roman rose et noir qui stigmatise la finance folle." - Ph.C., Les Echos





"So liegt auch der Reiz von Suters neuem, heute erscheinendem Werk weniger in der Handlung (...) als in der Ausschmückung jener Welten, durch die Suter seinen Helden mit Einstecktuch und Schrankkoffer flanieren lässt (.....) (W)er einen Nachfahren von Ian Flemings Bond mit mehr Niveau als Action sucht, ist mit Suters Allmen allemal gut bedient." - Felicitas von Lovenberg, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"(S)o-so (.....) Still, some fans of light crime novels will be satisfied." - Publishers Weekly





"Menschen, die Krimis der aktuellen Schnittfolge (rasend) und zeitgenössischen Blutmenge (rauschend) gewohnt sind, müssen -- kurz bevor sie einschlafen -- geradezu erschrecken ob der Langsamkeit, mit der Johann Friedrich von Allmen ermittelt und Martin Suter erzählt. Allmen und der rosa Diamant ist die Wiederbelebung des Kriminalromans der Grand-Turismo-Zeit. (...) So kommt noch ein bisschen Moral und Aktualität in die G'schicht" - Elmar Krekeler, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

Allmen and the Pink Diamond sees the return of Johann Friedrich von Allmen, still living off the success of the case he solved in Allmen and the Dragonflies. He parlayed that into a small-scale detective agency, 'Allmen International Inquiries' (their slogan: "The art of tracing art"), which seems to have puttered along well enough but hasn't exactly been a roaring success. Now, however, there's a great opportunity: Allmen is hired by a man named Montgomery -- himself an intermediary for an unnamed client -- to assist in the search for a missing 'pink diamond', apparently worth tens of millions. Specifically, they've identified a suspect, a Russian IT specialist named Artyom Sokolov, and they want Allmen to find him; they would also prefer not to involve the authorities.

The potential payout -- the finder's fee -- here is enormous. Indeed, Carlos Santiago -- the illegal immigrant who is Allmen's (silent) partner (and, essentially, butler) -- thinks they shouldn't accept the job: "Everything about it is too big", he warns. Of course, since the supremely confident Allmen has already spent a fair portion of the advance, there's not really much question of turning back .....

Allmen sets off on the trail of Sokolov, sniffing around in the obvious places -- where he worked and lived, for example -- but he and Carlos find at each of the first stops that whoever they ask about the mystery man isn't all that surprised by the questions, telling them: "You aren't the only one who wants to know". Allmen and Carlos seem to be a step or two behind an Englishman, and an American, or a pair of each. Eventually, however, Allmen leapfrogs the others who are on Sokolov's trail and is the first to find him -- at a five-star hotel on the Baltic coast. Allmen books himself a room as well, and quickly makes the acquaintance of Sokolov -- though it's only so long before other interested parties, whose touch isn't anywhere near as light as Allmen's is -- find their way here as well.

It takes a while, but Carlos finally realizes: "the pink diamond is not what we think it is". It is, however, of about the expected size -- i.e. small and very easily concealed -- and, as it turns out, even more valuable (to certain parties) than they had been led to believe. Unsurprisingly, however, Allmen and Carlos would indeed appear to be out of their league in the handling of the mystery-object, especially given the resources others are willing and able to expend in getting their hands on it. Nevertheless, Allmen and Carlos have a trick or two up their sleeves too, and if they don't quite end up with the hoped for riches, they manage to cleverly see to it that the company coffers are nicely filled up, enough to tide them over for quite a while.

The mystery in Allmen and the Pink Diamond may be high stakes, but Suter is satisfied with proceeding at a low-intensity trot, the chapters short -- some only a single page long -- and quick. If there has to be a murder -- there does -- it's decorously handled well off-scene, and what more direct confrontations there are are handled quickly (if not entirely painlessly). The pleasure of the Allmen-mysteries comes in the attitude -- Allmen's -- and Suter has good fun with that.

Allmen lives in rather humble circumstances, but that's because he can't help but live, whenever possible, beyond his means. Allmen is a man of supreme comfort, used to the better -- indeed, the very best -- things in life and always looking to be able to enjoy them yet again, even if and when (often) he can't afford them. He is also, admirably, anything but cheap, always tipping generously and, for example, splurging for the best champagne at a somewhat tatty nightclub (with the mournful name: 'Lonely Nights') where he's looking for information. He gets away with a lot by confidently (and very naturally) always assuming the air of absolute entitlement of the ultra-rich (and old, old money at that) -- such as when checking in at the five-star hotel before his client has transferred the funds that would allow him to actually pay for a room; asked for his credit card information, his retort is:

"Credit card ?" Allmen asked in amazement. "I have never owned a credit card and will never own such a thing." He displayed his most charming of smiles. "But I take it you also accept real money ?"

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 February 2019

:

Swiss author Martin Suter was born in 1948.

