the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

PBS is broadcasting an eight-part series "that explores and celebrates the power of reading" called The Great American Read starting 22 May, and they have now unveiled America's 100 most-loved books, "a demographically and statistically representative survey asking Americans to name their most-loved novel" (with, certain limitations: "Each author was limited to one title on the list", for example).
It is a list with ... much that is really not very good, much less great.
(As these lists are wont to be, of course.)
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Pushkin House Russian Book Prize, awarded for: "the best non-fiction writing in English on the Russian-speaking world".
Two titles are in translation -- but I figure Yuri Slezkine's The House of Government has to be the favorite.
The winner will be announced 7 June.