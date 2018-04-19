the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
21 April 2018

21 April: Sergio Ramírez Q & A | 'The Great American Read' | Pushkin House Russian Book Prize shortlist | Ivory Pearl review


21 April 2018 - Saturday

Sergio Ramírez Q & A | 'The Great American Read'
Pushkin House Russian Book Prize shortlist | Ivory Pearl review

       Sergio Ramírez Q & A

       At El País in English Javier Rodríguez Marcos has a Q & A with Nicaraguan author Sergio Ramírez -- who gets to pick up his Premio Cervantes (the top Spanish-language author prize) next week --, "Literature is not incompatible with anything, not even politics or war".
       My favorite quote:
Q. For those writing in the wake of the 'Boom', did it feel more like a door or a wall ?
A. An impenetrable wall.
       Several of Ramírez's works discussed here are under review at the complete review:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       'The Great American Read'

       PBS is broadcasting an eight-part series "that explores and celebrates the power of reading" called The Great American Read starting 22 May, and they have now unveiled America's 100 most-loved books, "a demographically and statistically representative survey asking Americans to name their most-loved novel" (with, certain limitations: "Each author was limited to one title on the list", for example).
       It is a list with ... much that is really not very good, much less great. (As these lists are wont to be, of course.)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Pushkin House Russian Book Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's Pushkin House Russian Book Prize, awarded for: "the best non-fiction writing in English on the Russian-speaking world".
       Two titles are in translation -- but I figure Yuri Slezkine's The House of Government has to be the favorite.
       The winner will be announced 7 June.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Ivory Pearl review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Jean-Patrick Manchette's Ivory Pearl, just about out from New York Review Books.

       That's the fifth Manchette out in English (the third from NYRB, along with two from City Lights), so we're getting there .....

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


