The Infernal Library

(Dictator Literature)



by

Daniel Kalder



US title: The Infernal Library

UK title: Dictator Literature

US sub-title: On Dictators, the Books They Wrote, and Other Catastrophes of Literacy

UK sub-title: A History of Despots Through Their Writing

Our Assessment:



B : interesting historical survey, but a bit limited in discussion of the writing itself

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times B- 30/3/2018 Christopher Tayler New Statesman . 9/4/2018 L.Hughes-Hallett Sunday Times . 8/4/2018 Roland White The Telegraph B 11/4/2018 James Walton The Times . 24/3/2018 Gerard DeGroot The Washington Post . 14/3/2018 Ernest Hilbert

From the Reviews :

"(A)n offbeat history that works well as a source of pub quiz questions. (...) But the book soon runs into a problem: there are only so many amusing ways of pointing out that this or that text is either a ponderous exercise in Marxist-Leninist theory or a badly written and repetitive rightwing rant. (...) His coverage of the non-communist world is more patchy. (...) The British title is less misleading, and it’s a good idea for a book, but I can’t help wishing that Kalder had stuck to his Turkmenistan project, because his chapter on that country comes to life in a way that his library-bound chapters, sad to say, fail to do. " - Christopher Tayler, Financial Times





"Kalder’s glancing references -- to Borges, Tertullian, Aldous Huxley -- hint at sophisticated reading. But the idiom in which he has chosen to present his findings is broadly comic. In the face of so much pomposity, so much wrong-headedness, so many broken communities and ruined cultures, so many people dead, what can you do -- he seems to be asking -- but crack some jokes ?" - Lucy Hughes-Hallett, New Statesman





"Faced with so much leaden prose, Kalder understandably wants to keep his own writing lively -- which can lead him to overdo the semi-comic chattiness. (...) Dictator Literature doesn’t always solve the admittedly tricky problem of making an interesting book out of hundreds of punishingly dull ones -- particularly towards the end when what once seemed Kalder’s impressive thoroughness begins to feel more like obsessive completism. (...) Nonetheless, as labours of mysterious love go, this one is certainly full of enough wonders, and startling individual facts, to compensate for any longueurs." - James Walton, The Telegraph





"In all, this is a mesmerizing study of books by despots great and small, from the familiar to the largely unknown. (...) Luckily, Kalder maintains a skeptical sense of humor throughout." - Ernest Hilbert, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

In his Introduction Daniel Kalder notes that: dictators have written books "since the days of the Roman Empire", but in The Infernal Library (published in the UK as: Dictator Literature) he focuses on its contemporary manifestation, the "Krakatoa-like eruption of despotic verbiage" that came in the twentieth century (and, he notes, is still on-going). It's a bit of a shame that there isn't more from and about dictators of yore, but there's more than enough material to deal with from modern times.

Kalder divides his book into three sections -- phases, he calls them --, with the first focusing on the quintet that form what he considers 'The Dictator's Canon': Lenin, Stalin, Mussolini, Hitler, and Mao. There's quite a variety to the amount, and kind, of output here, from the more or less one-hit wonders -- Hitler didn't publish much beyond Mein Kampf (though that was a two-installment job) -- to the ultra-prolific, like Lenin, whose Collected Works comes to 45 fat volumes in the Progress Publishers translated edition.

With a chapter for each of the five, Kalder is good on providing quick biographical summary of each dictator and context for their writing, including the various dictators' own reading backgrounds and interests -- but there's only so much about the books they produced. Part of the problem is, of course, the sheer volume; another, that most of what they wrote was theoretical-practical (or what was meant to pass as such), not creative, and so generally dry and turgid: the occasional dabbling in drama and fiction (Mussolini) or poetry (Mao, in particular) is the exception.

Faced with so much output, Kalder goes more for overview and career-context than actual literary analysis; the words themselves remain largely secondary (though as Kalder repeatedly notes, that's also in no small part because most of this stuff is simply close to unreadably bad in the first place). And Kalder is good at explaining how, for example, specifically Lenin used writing to advance his career and politics, wending its way to and through the Russian Revolution, the clearest example of a (would-be) dictator wielding a pen to lead him to the promised land.

Mussolini is the one dictator Kalder credits with at least basic competency ("his writing was rarely, if ever, completely awful", something that Kalder can not say for practically any of his other examples), with the occasional piece of actually quite readable writing -- though with a fifty-four volume collected edition presumably also far too prolific. Mussolini also showed considerably greater range than the usual despot in what he wrote, and Kalder suggests that, for example, his My Diary 1915-1917 is a work of admirable introspection that "confronts experience honestly". As with Lenin, Kalder is able to follow Mussolini's changing attitudes and politics through his (much more varied) writing -- which includes examples of fiction and drama -- and Kalder even goes so far to suggest that: "history would have been much kinder to him" if he had died earlier, i.e. before he really mucked things up by partnering with Hitler. (There's quite a bit of such 'If only ...' musing in the book -- Kalder suggests Stalin is a perfect example of why: "illiteracy is not necessarily a bad thing", and how much better things might have turned out if they hadn't taught the little bugger to read ... --, most of which seems both obvious and entirely pointless to point out.)

In the case of Hitler, the focus is almost entirely on Mein Kampf, a work Kalder finds stunningly bad: "his inadequacy reveals itself in the prose at a molecular level". The history of the reception of the work is interesting -- from party-favor curiosity to barely selling oddity to the widely translated work that every good German had to have a copy of -- as is also Kalder's summing up:

Mein Kampf is staggeringly incompetent. Without the benefit of hindsight, why would anyone have received this literary atrocity as a warning ? This is the danger of dictator books: they hide in plain sight, and their sheer awfulness makes it impossible to believe their power to infiltrate and transform brains until it is much too late.

[Note that, while Mao is correctly found, under 'M', in the Index, in the bibliography his works are confusingly listed under 'Z' ("Zedong, Mao") -- all nine of them. And, for what it's worth, the poetry collection Kalder relies on is cited as: "The Poems of Mao Zedong, Harper & Row, New York, 1972", but of course that Harper & Row edition was published as "The Poems of Mao Tse-Tung"; it is only the 2010 new edition (from the University of California Press) that has updated from Wade-Giles to Pinyin.]

[I still remember visiting wonderfully absurd The Albanian Shop, on Betterton Street, on each trip to London in the late-1980s, in the hopes of finding some Albanian literature in translation -- but it was pretty much wall-to-wall Hoxha's collected works.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 22 April 2018

See Index of Books on Books and Publishing

See Index of Literary Essays

About the Author :

Daniel Kalder was born in Scotland in 1974.

