The Dictator and the Hammock



by

Daniel Pennac



French title: Le dictateur et le hamac

Translated by Patricia Clancy

Our Assessment:



B : amusing if tangled play of doubles and story-telling

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Guardian . 2/9/2006 Alberto Manguel New Statesman . 31/7/2006 Daniel Trilling The Telegraph . 3/9/2006 Carol Ann Duffy TLS A- 28/7/2006 M.John Harrison

From the Reviews :

"Tricked at every turn, led to believe one thing and then told otherwise, lured into thinking that one story, and then the next, and then the next, is the definitive one, they must hold firm and keep the course steady so as not to be thrown overboard before reaching the end. If they do, they will not be disappointed." - Alberto Manguel, The Guardian





"In the hands of a lesser writer, The Dictator and the Hammock might descend into a self-reflexive mess, but Pennac's eye for detail makes this a darkly comic meditation on life, death and the illusions of power." - Daniel Trilling, New Statesman





might descend into a self-reflexive mess, but Pennac's eye for detail makes this a darkly comic meditation on life, death and the illusions of power." - "(A) quirky and increasingly irritating tale. (...) Because the book has so inexorably become a story about writing a story, it manages only, in the end, a whimsical self-regard which subverts its own wish to entertain" - Carol Ann Duffy, The Telegraph





"There is certainly no need for suspense. The entertainment rarely flags. The consequences of the dictator’s abdication (or rather the assumption about the nature of similarity on which it is based) never stop spinning off. Sardonic observations decorate every page. The wealth of subsidiary narratives -- all the impeccably crafted anecdotes and myths and allegories, stories large and small -- generated by Pereira’s decision, and Pennac’s decision to write about it, nest and renest inside one another to produce a sophisticated reading experience and suggest a writer whose political view is amused and tart. They are so good, these stories, and so intelligently amusing, and they arrive so frequently, that we never have time to think of asking for more." - M.John Harrison, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The first of the seven parts of The Dictator and the Hammock is a fairly complete story in and of itself, and even concludes with the words: "That's the story that should have been told from". It is told, but it's far from Pennac's whole story -- and even in telling it he is careful to constantly remind readers that it is potential and partial, a possible story but then not Pennac's complete one. So also, from the first sentence, Pennac allows that this is hypothetical, a story-plan rather than (just) a complete tale:

It would be the story of an agoraphobic dictator.

But, like any man who is interesting enough to be written about, he wanted to escape his fate. And the whole story of Pereira is about that that attempt.

That would be the story worth telling.

Your story of the doubles ! How does one end a novel like that ? I'd really like to know ! You don't really mean to leave us high and dry after the death of the first double, do you ? And the second ? What about the second ? And the others ? How many were there again ?

Here's another feature of characters: each one of you is a snowball rolling down the incline of the author. Your ball is formed as much from what happens to us by chance as from our quiet meditation and reflection, and you pick up everything on your path that can give you meaning.

Writers write to be rid of themselves, but also to be read. There's no way of escaping this contradiction. It's as if one were drowning and shouting, 'Look, Mummy, I'm swimming !'

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 February 2018

About the Author :

French author Daniel Pennac was born in Casablanca in 1944.

