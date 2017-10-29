Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Blood Dark



Louis Guilloux



French title: Le Sang noir

Translated by Laura Marris

With an Introduction by Alice Kaplan

Previously translated by Samuel Putnam, as Bitter Victory (1936)

Our Assessment:



B+ : nicely sprawling, crowded one-day novel of 1917 France

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev.* . 15/11/1936 Harold Strauss Time* . 2/11/1936 . The Times* . 2/12/1938 J.S. TLS* . 26/11/1938 R.D.Charques Die Zeit . 22/1/1982 Peter Hamm

*: review of previous translation



From the Reviews :

"(H)ere is a novel projected in the grand style of the nineteenth century, a mountain of a novel, sprawling, incomplete and sometimes even inept, out of which, nevertheless, there emerges a great tragic figure." - Harold Strauss, The New York Times Book Review





"It is an instance of the very long novel justified in the interest of what it has to say and the merit of its thought." - J.S., The Times





" Le Sang Noir (...) sets out to be uncomfortable and succeeds. (...) The design of the book, indeed, is blurred and muddied; its events are incontinently crammed into the space of twenty-four hours, the middle part is tightly-packed with what appears to be trivial incident and M.Guilloux in general is inclined to blunt the fine edge of things by too many words." - R.D.Charques, Times Literary Supplement





(...) sets out to be uncomfortable and succeeds. (...) The design of the book, indeed, is blurred and muddied; its events are incontinently crammed into the space of twenty-four hours, the middle part is tightly-packed with what appears to be trivial incident and M.Guilloux in general is inclined to blunt the fine edge of things by too many words." - "Mir will dieser Guilloux eher als der deutscheste unter den großen französischen Romanciers dieses Jahrhunderts erscheinen. (...) Wie in keiner anderen modernen Romanfigur sind Erhabenheit und Lächerlichkeit in diesem Cripure ineinander verschränkt (.....) Schwarzes Blut spielt trotz einer schier unübersichtlichen, formal kühn montierten Handlungsfülle an einem einzigen Tag des Jahres 1917 und liefert in seiner Detailbesessenheit ein einzigartiges Panorama der französischen Provinz zur Zeit des Ersten Weltkriegs" - Peter Hamm, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Blood Dark is set in 1917, in a town of twenty thousand people in the author's native Brittany. It is far from the front, but in every other respect the First World War has seeped into life here, inescapable. Asked "How goes France ?", the novel's dominant figure answers: "France ? France bleeds", and indeed the blood, literal and metaphorical, is everywhere, the essence draining out of the tired nation.

Blood Dark has a large cast of characters, including injured and broken sons back from the war, as well as some setting off for, or back to, the fighting (or looking to escape elsewhere), and a variety of townspeople and visitors. The central figure, however, is the man known as 'Cripure', a philosophy teacher at the local school who had once been a promising scholar (and even: "enjoyed a certain cult following"), but whose academic career had floundered and who wound up back in this backwater; "a so-called philosopher, but really, a disappointment", as one (jealous) colleague now dismissively describes him. His name is François Merlin, but everyone calls him Cripure:

The nickname comes from the fact that he is always talking about the Critique of Pure Reason, which the students call the Cripure of Tic Reason. Hence Cripure

[Note that Alice Kaplan is mistaken when she writes he's: "named Charles Merlin" in her Introduction.]

Twice today, he'd been given notice. Twice, he'd miraculously escaped death. How much longer could he count on this reprieve ?

How much he'd thought to scorn the world, how strong he'd been ! But the world had gotten its revenge. Cripure realized now how easy it had been to take an adversarial position. From here on out, the pose made no sense. The human experience collapsed into suffering, into blood. And he, who had always pretended, like a nobleman, to live secluded from men and scorn them, he discovered that scorn was no longer possible, except for scorning himself.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 October 2017

New York Review Books publicity page

Folio publicity page

Introduction by Alice Kaplan

About the Author :

French author Louis Guilloux lived 1899 to 1980.

