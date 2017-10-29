|
Blood Dark
Our Assessment:
B+ : nicely sprawling, crowded one-day novel of 1917 France
The complete review's Review:
Blood Dark is set in 1917, in a town of twenty thousand people in the author's native Brittany.
It is far from the front, but in every other respect the First World War has seeped into life here, inescapable.
Asked "How goes France ?", the novel's dominant figure answers: "France ? France bleeds", and indeed the blood, literal and metaphorical, is everywhere, the essence draining out of the tired nation.
The nickname comes from the fact that he is always talking about the Critique of Pure Reason, which the students call the Cripure of Tic Reason. Hence CripureCripure doesn't appreciate the name -- "My name is Merlin ! Hadn't he shouted My name is Merlin ! countless times, banging his fist on the lectern ?" he gets to complain in the novel's opening paragraphs -- but it doesn't just stick, it's who everyone has come to see him as. It's a perfect name for the character, whose cri -- as either 'cry' or (cri)ticsm -- is still pure, at least as far as any can be in this time and place, from a man who has been battered by life and seen (and been disappointed by) so much of history and his fellow man. (His real name is appropriate, too -- as 'François' as representative of the nation as could be, as 'Merlin' a bit of a mysterious other-worldly old magician..... [Note that Alice Kaplan is mistaken when she writes he's: "named Charles Merlin" in her Introduction.])
The action of the novel is limited to a roughly twenty-four-hour period, from one morning to the next, yet is busy and eventful -- at least in a small-town, wartime way. Among the major events of the day is a small gathering to present the Legion of Honor to a woman who has devoted herself to the care of typhoid patients, organized by the unpleasant Nabucet, Cripure's loathed colleague (who is acknowledged to be: "a bit weird, a bit creepy"), and the preparations for it, as well as the gathering itself nicely allow Guilloux to present many aspects of town life and war sentiment (with all its extremes, for and against).
Cripure attends the event as well, and despite his best efforts at avoidance and keeping to himself, finds a great deal else to distract him and keep him busy as well. A visit from a student brings back reminders of his failed career -- the boy has an inscribed copy of a work by Cripure that was never actually released to the public -- while his son, Amédée -- a reminder (though not the product) of his failed marriage and one true but lost love, Toinette -- must return to the front after spending a few days in town.
Beyond the casual conversations and encounters, Cripure faces mortal dangers, discovering first that his bicycle has been sabotaged and then later almost getting run down by a car, leading him to reflect
Twice today, he'd been given notice. Twice, he'd miraculously escaped death. How much longer could he count on this reprieve ?Third time's the charm ? Pushed over the edge by Nabucet, Cripure slugs him -- and Nabucet wants honor satisfied: he challenges Cripure to a duel.
The very idea is farcical and outdated -- a duel over honor, with swords, no less ! -- but such are the times and circumstances that the absurdity of these two men fighting to the death over something like 'honor' is entirely fitting. In arranging the duel, Cripure's seconds work to defend and even save him -- but can he be saved from himself ? and does he want to be ? It's a long, eventful night .....
There are other comings and goings and personal dramas beyond these, as well -- notably the frustration of the chaos at the railway station that means no civilian traffic can leave. Tensions are high, and both in the larger abstract -- simply being fed up with the senselessness of the war -- and the personal -- both soldiers and some civilians have good reason to fear what awaits them beyond the town. Among the personal tragedies is that of the school principal, who finally gets word of his son's terrible fate -- not yet, but about to become another casualty and victim of the obscenity of playing at war. (His son's last letter to him, from two months earlier, already dripped with hatred and loathing, against father and fatherland: "Even if I survive, I'll never see you again. I'll never forgive you".)
Revolution is bubbling over in Russia, and some see that as a possible alternative: the call: "We gotta do like the Russians" might come in the heat of the moment, but it's not unthinkable. One of the few characters who seem to have any hope for the future has made his choice, a showdown with his family over his refusal to wear his uniform for the Legion of Honor festivities the final straw, leading him to decide he would: "get out, and work toward what would change everything, including this". His escape from this town and world proves more complicated than he might have anticipated over the day that follows, but he doesn't lose sight of his goal -- to get to London, then Sweden, and then, eventually to Russia. Offering a rare ray of hope in his bleak and dark (though often comic, too) story, Guilloux does close his novel with word that the young man has made good his escape.
Cripure's fate is not entirely unexpected. He is a bitter, angry man, living with an ugly woman whom he treats more like a maid than a lover, and he comes to realize that his pose is absurd in these absurd, outrageous times:
How much he'd thought to scorn the world, how strong he'd been ! But the world had gotten its revenge. Cripure realized now how easy it had been to take an adversarial position. From here on out, the pose made no sense. The human experience collapsed into suffering, into blood. And he, who had always pretended, like a nobleman, to live secluded from men and scorn them, he discovered that scorn was no longer possible, except for scorning himself.The breaking point is not trivial but fittingly ridiculous. The annoyance of Nabucet and everything he represented, leading him to physically lash out, was one thing, but the final breaking point comes elsewhere, much more privately, a life fallen to pieces and everything finally too much.
Blood Dark is a big, loud, busy novel. Guilloux paints much in broad strokes, and there's a sometimes jarring mix of rough humor and poignant tragedy -- intentional, of course, but a difficult balance to strike. With its very large cast -- maybe twenty very significant characters, with only partially overlapping stories -- there's considerable sprawl here, and it's not always easy to keep an overview. The mix of styles and language -- raw and refined, in what is meant to capture all aspects of society at this time -- is occasionally hit or miss -- though admittedly, overall, quite effective.
Blood Dark is an impressive war-(away-from-war-)novel, and captures that moment in history very well -- the senselessness of the war without end having sunk in, the devastation on every level, from national to personal, now all too clear. The tight timeframe Guilloux packs it all into makes even more clear how much he is trying to stuff into his story, and it can feel like it's coming apart at the seams, but overall it's still a grand, powerful work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 October 2017
French author Louis Guilloux lived 1899 to 1980.
