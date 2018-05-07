Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Secret History

of my Sojourn in Russia



by

Jaroslav Hašek



Translated and with an Introduction by Charles S. Kraszewski

A translation of the 1985 collection, Tajemství mého pobytu v Rusku

These pieces were first published between 1916 and 1921

Several of these pieces were first published in German and Russian

B : amusing bits and pieces, and offering some interesting insights into the period

Czech author Jaroslav Hašek was drafted into the Austro-Hungarian army during World War I, but was captured -- apparently not particularly unwillingly -- by Russian forces in the fall of 1915. After a short time as prisoner of war, he joined the Czechoslovak Legion, and then the Red Army proper; he served for a while as one of the administrators of Bugulma, in Tatarstan, when it fell to those forces. The fifty-two pieces in The Secret History of my Sojourn in Russia collect his writing -- stories and non-fiction -- written and published during and about his six Russian years.

(Translator Charles S. Kraszewski's detailed and lengthy Introduction provides a good background of Hašek and his Russian years, and the pieces are also well-annotated, with footnotes providing information about their first publication as well as people and events referred to in them.)

The book is divided into two sections, fiction and non (or rather: 'Propaganda, Proclamations, Letters'), practically all first published in newspapers; the only longer (twenty-page) piece was originally also published piecemeal, serialized over several weeks.

The collection begins with the amusing 'How it Happened that I Met Up with the Translator of my Obituary', as Hašek reports that, while he was away from (what was, by the time he returned,) Czechoslovakia, he had apparently been repeatedly written off:

During the course of my stay in Russia, which lasted some five or six years, from time to time I was killed and/or executed by various organisations and individuals

When I returned to the fatherland, I found out that I had been hanged thrice, shot to death twice, and quartered once at the hands of savage Kyrgyz rebels on the shore of Lake Kale-Yshela. Finally and definitively, I had been run through with a knife during a wild skirmish with drunken sailors in a certain

Finally and definitively, I had been run through with a knife during a wild skirmish with drunken sailors in a certain Odessa tavern. Of all these variants, this one seems most likely to me.

It fell to our lot to be born into an age in which, in Austria, everything was decided by the sword, the noose, and the polcie. Commissar Sl#237;va was swarthy, with black hair, while Klabiček was pale and blond. They always went together, and between them formed a kind of living yellow and black flag. To this Commissar Klabiček added a ginger moustache beneath his nose, and thus the tricolour of the German Reich was complete.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 May 2018

About the Author :

Czech author Jaroslav Hašek lived 1883 to 1923. His novel The Good Soldier Švejk is among the best-known and loved works of Czech literature.

