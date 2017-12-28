

the complete review - fiction

The Ghost Writer



by

Philip Roth



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

The first volume in the Zuckerman Bound-trilogy

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable mix of stories

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Generally won over, though various reservations



From the Reviews :

"Nothing much happens in The Ghost Writer . (...) The following morning .... The following morning is quite wonderful, and I don’t want to give it away. Having begun The Ghost Writer in the manner of Chekhov, Roth finishes it off with a flourish of Tolstoy. (...) The Ghost Writer is an odd sonata, as if Mahler had tried his hand at a bit of Mozart and just couldn’t resist bringing in one of his inevitable marching bands. (...) ne of the reasons The Ghost Writer is so likable is that it is less a prisoner of ideas than any other fiction of Roth’s since Letting Go . Form suggests substance; silence is allowed." - John Leonard, The New York Review of Books





. (...) The following morning .... The following morning is quite wonderful, and I don’t want to give it away. Having begun in the manner of Chekhov, Roth finishes it off with a flourish of Tolstoy. (...) is an odd sonata, as if Mahler had tried his hand at a bit of Mozart and just couldn’t resist bringing in one of his inevitable marching bands. (...) ne of the reasons is so likable is that it is less a prisoner of ideas than any other fiction of Roth’s since . Form suggests substance; silence is allowed." - " The Ghost Writer is one of Philip Roth's best short fictions, but, like so much that he has written, the rich promise of its style and inventiveness is in part betrayed by miscalculations of tone and structure, by a cleverness that sometimes bites its own tail. One could look upon The Ghost Writer as a long short story stretched further by the insertion of chunks of material that do not absolutely belong; alternatively, one can see it as a truncated novel in which certain elements of great potential importance remain undeveloped and unassimilated. Enjoying (and admiring) Roth as I do, I wish the book had been half again as long." - Robert Towers, The New York Times Book Review





is one of Philip Roth's best short fictions, but, like so much that he has written, the rich promise of its style and inventiveness is in part betrayed by miscalculations of tone and structure, by a cleverness that sometimes bites its own tail. One could look upon as a long short story stretched further by the insertion of chunks of material that do not absolutely belong; alternatively, one can see it as a truncated novel in which certain elements of great potential importance remain undeveloped and unassimilated. Enjoying (and admiring) Roth as I do, I wish the book had been half again as long." - " The Ghost Writer is spare, firm, and never less than entertaining, and on balance I do not wish that its author had never been born, though I wish he would stick to masturbating. (...) It is the madness of art and what it has done to Lonoff that gives the books its point and some quality beyond entertainment value." - Bernard Levin, Sunday Times





is spare, firm, and never less than entertaining, and on balance I do not wish that its author had never been born, though I wish he would stick to masturbating. (...) It is the madness of art and what it has done to Lonoff that gives the books its point and some quality beyond entertainment value." - "It's a lucid, elegant fable, teetering on the edge of fable. (...) The writing is never less than pleasurable, and is often strikingly, locally persuasive. However, the superimposition of self-consciousness on self-revelation has a smug feel to it." - Lorna Sage, The Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Ghost Writer is the first of the Philip Roth-alter-ego Nathan Zuckerman novels, the story set when the writer is still very much just budding, with a mere four published stories to his name (as well as a Saturday Review mention among 'A Dozen to Keep Your Eye On'). Zuckerman writes this account more than two decades after the fact, but the novel essentially takes place entirely in that past, in December of 1956, when he was just twenty-three, with only the slightest hints of some of the after.

That winter Zuckerman: "had been welcomed as a communicant at the Quahsay colony, the rural artists' retreat" -- a first opportunity to devote himself entirely to his writing for any significant stretch of time, without other obligations or distractions. An author he admires greatly, E.I.Lonoff, lives nearby, and Zuckerman gets himself invited to the grand old man's house. A disagreement with his own father, about a story he had written, and how he portrayed Jews in it, has left Zuckerman; "seeking patriarchal validation elsewhere" -- and Lonoff would seem to fit the bill perfectly. He's led a fairly secluded life, away from the New York literary establishment that Zuckerman is just dipping his toes in, and Lonoff's quiet career-path, which has now reached considerable heights -- he's quite satisfied now with his: "seven books on the paperback racks" and "publishers in twenty countries" (and a "quietly declined" National Book Award) --, and work appeals to Zuckerman as well. The young Zuckerman, still unsure of the kind of writer he can become, is looking for direction, and Lonoff seems potentially good role-model material.

One of the questions in the book is whether Lonoff is in fact an appropriate role-model: the author's sedentary, out-of-the-limelight life -- with a wife named Hope ! to whom he's been married for thirty-five years -- has some appeal to young Zuckerman, but he learns even just from less than twenty-four hours spent in their company that this isn't quite the domestic bliss it might, at first glance, appears to be.

There's Lonoff's writing, too, his wife summarizing a lifestyle where nearly everything seems frozen in place, with no room for (or openness to) the slightest change:

There is his religion of art [...]: rejecting life ! Not living is what he makes beautiful fiction out of !

We could make each other so happy, I wouldn't be your little girl over there. I would when we played, but otherwise I'd be your wife.

"And you must have things to write down. There's paper on my desk."

"Paper for what ?"

"Your feverish notes."

"I'll be curious to see how we all come out someday. It could be an interesting story. You're not so nice and polite in your fiction," he said. "You're a different person."

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 December 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

Vintage publicity page

Vintage (UK) publicity page

Gallimard publicity page

Hanser publicity page

Rowohlt publicity page

Einaudi publicity page

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

American author Philip Roth was born in 1933. He has written many highly acclaimed works and won numerous literary prizes.

- Return to top of the page -