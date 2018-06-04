

Heidegger's Shadow



by

José Pablo Feinmann



Spanish title: La sombra de Heidegger

Translated and with an Introduction by Joshua Price and María Constanza Guzmán

Our Assessment:



B : solid if somewhat obvious attempt at a philosophical-historical novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer El Universo . 12/2/2006 Javier Ponce

From the Reviews :

"Hay algo más que el retrato de Heidegger en la novela: el novelista tienta los límites entre la historia y la ficción; cuando aborda un personaje, una época y un país tan presentes en la historia contemporánea, el puente entre lo real y lo ficticio solo puede ser el delirio. Y ese es el caso de Hitler, al igual que lo fueron, para Feinmann, tantos momentos de la historia argentina que él convirtió en novelas." - Javier Ponce, El Universo

The complete review 's Review :

The first of Heidegger's Shadow's two parts is in the form of a very long letter philosophy professor Dieter Müller writes to his fourteen-year-old son in 1948. He writes from his Argentine exile, but this letter, "which expresses my tragedy and the tragedy of the great nation of Germany", is written in German, the language of the culture, country, and philosophy that formed him. It is a last testament -- the Luger lies at the ready beside him ... --, an (attempted) explanation that is also a confession; Müller explains that he wants to take great care with setting it down, because he knows his son will re-read it many times, looking for answers; "Some day you will understand", he promises.

What is there to explain ?

Müller, a star-struck disciple of philosopher Martin Heidegger's -- "His ideas gave me life. They made me feel again that human intelligence has no limits" --, was present at Heidegger's (in)famous 'Rectorship Address', when the revered master assumed the position of head of the University of Freiburg in 1933, Die Selbstbehauptung der deutschen Universität [pdf] ('The Self-Assertion of the German University' [pdf] ) and, despite having (wisely, as it turns out), parried a friend's earlier exhortations to join the SA Müller then found himself swept up in the rising movement:

The day after -- impelled by a sense of certainty that I'd never had before -- I joined the National Socialist German Workers' Party.

In short, my son, I became a Nazi.

"There is nothing that Being and Time does not discuss.

A disciple of Heidegger can't be racist. His subject is Being, not race, not biology.

If Nazism did not rise to his level, either because it didn't know how or because it couldn't, well, that's another story. If Nazism blinded itself in the racist biological texts of Rosenberg, Baeumler, and Goebbels, if it relied on a lost and mediocre version of Nietzsche, Heidegger was not to blame. In his course on metaphysics, he talked of the greatness and truth of National Socialism. And it was he who knew how to enunciate it.

I promise you, I will not judge you. I didn't come to initiate a philosophical Nuremberg trial.

It was a great book.

It was something I'd never encountered before.

A philosophical novel. It was impossible to know where one discipline ended and the other began, what was literature, what was philosophy.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 June 2018

Martin Heidegger at the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy

About the Author :

Argentine philsopher and author José Pablo Feinmann was born in 1943.

