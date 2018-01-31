the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The (American) National Book Foundation has announced that they're adding a fifth prize to the current four, an Award for Translated Literature.
Author and translator must be living "at the beginning of the awards cycle" (different from, for example, the deceased-welcoming Best Translated Book Award), but there are no citizenship requirements (except for US publication).
Publishers can -- and should ! -- start submitting, as for all the categories, on 7 March.
The National Book Awards had a translation category from 1967 to 1983, so it's not quite right that this: "new category marks a radical departure for awards", as Alexandra Alter writes in her report on The Globalization of the National Book Awards in The New York Times.
They also had a very impressive range of winners, beginning with Gregory Rabassa for his translation of Julio Cortázar's Hopscotch and extending as far as John E. Woods' translation of Arno Schmidt's Evening Edged in Gold.
The new incarnation apparently only considers fiction and non-fiction (winners of the old one included works of poetry and drama), and the living-author requirement also makes for a smaller pool (some two-thirds of the 1967-1983 winners were translations of works by dead authors ...), so this one will be hard-pressed to reward quite such an impressive variety, but even within their criteria there is quite a lot to choose from.
The BTBA and the PEN Translation Prize are the most notable of quite a few US translation prizes, but this one obviously immediately has the potential to have a great(er) impact.
Can't wait to see who makes the longlist (to be announced 10 September).
Nice to see a dedicated site for the Dumbarton Oaks Medieval Library-series, the great Harvard University Press "facing-page translation series designed to make written achievements of medieval and Byzantine culture available to both scholars and general readers in the English-speaking world"; see also the convenient list of publications here.
I have quite a few of these, and have been woefully remiss in providing proper coverage -- they really are impressive, and include quite afew fascinating (and significant) volumes.
Worth a closer look.