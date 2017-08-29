

the complete review - fiction

For Two Thousand Years



by

Mihail Sebastian



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Romanian title: De două mii de ani ...

Translated by Philip Ó Ceallaigh

With a Foreword by Mark Mazower (US edition)

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : uneven, but impressively sustained voice

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Impressed -- though UK edition could have used supporting material



From the Reviews :

" For Two Thousand Years is mordant, meditative, knotty, provocative. It scores high on psychological verisimilitude and low on larks -- though there is some room for humour and even the odd bedroom escapade. More than a fascinating historical document, it is a coherent and persuasive novel, atoning in setting and character development for what it lacks in narrative pace. " - Toby Lichtig, Financial Times





is mordant, meditative, knotty, provocative. It scores high on psychological verisimilitude and low on larks -- though there is some room for humour and even the odd bedroom escapade. More than a fascinating historical document, it is a coherent and persuasive novel, atoning in setting and character development for what it lacks in narrative pace. " - "Sebastian is a novelist who listens to what his people wish to tell him, especially when he disapproves of everything they are saying. He understands, as a man of the theatre, that a conversation can be more revealing than mere exposition allows." - Paul Bailey, The Guardian





"It is a brilliant translation of a most unusual novel in which Ó Ceallaigh conveys the laconic personality of the narrator, an apprentice thinker firmly rooted in European intellectualism, whose thoughts drift between the profound and the ordinary. (...) For Two Thousand Years is a book of truths which ultimately adopts a rhetorical stance." - Eileen Battersby, Irish Times





is a book of truths which ultimately adopts a rhetorical stance." - "Penguin should be commended for bringing Sebastian’s work to the anglophone world. Yet it is strange that a novel famed for its introductory essay now arrives without one. For Two Thousand Years is a complex, unsettling, often rebarbative roman-à-clef that confronts the incendiary nature of political ideas in interwar Europe. Present-day readers would have been well served by a foreword, or footnotes. (...) But the tone is that of Dostoevsky’s Underground Man, pitched in the seething idiom of self-loathing and despair." - Gavin Jacobson, New Statesman





is a complex, unsettling, often rebarbative roman-à-clef that confronts the incendiary nature of political ideas in interwar Europe. Present-day readers would have been well served by a foreword, or footnotes. (...) But the tone is that of Dostoevsky’s Underground Man, pitched in the seething idiom of self-loathing and despair." - "In its way, For Two Thousand Years is as much a condemnation of Romania, and especially Romanian intellectuals, in appalling times as is the Journal ; indeed, one might say it is a novel written as a journal, while the Journal is a journal written as a novel." - John Banville, The New York Review of Books





is as much a condemnation of Romania, and especially Romanian intellectuals, in appalling times as is the ; indeed, one might say it is a novel written as a journal, while the is a journal written as a novel." - "Philip Ó Ceallaigh has succeeded in preserving the unique mixture of alienation, ennui, and barely disguised anxiety that marks Sebastian’s prose. Nevertheless, For Two Thousand Years remains stylistically uneven and sometimes lacks narrative unity: the role of some of the chapters chronicling the narrator’s stay in France, for example, is unclear. What redeems the novel are the long sections written in diary form: these are not just memorable, they are overwhelming." - Costica Bradatan, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

In For Two Thousand Years the Sebastian-like anonymous narrator recounts his life as a student and a young architect in Romania (and briefly Paris) in the 1920s and early 1930s. A Jewish student -- of law, initially -- from relatively humble circumstances, his account opens with him facing threats daily merely in trying to attend his classes, as anti-Semitic fervor bursts over all around. Conflict is out in the open, returning home from the university bruised after being roughed up not uncommon, and he repeatedly has to run to save himself. He presents the outrageous situation with some humor -- "I received two punches during today's lectures and I took eight pages of notes. Good value for two punches" -- but the conditions are horrific.

Questions of Jewish identity and anti-Semitism are prominent throughout the work. The narrator struggles with his Jewish identity, realizing it is inescapable yet frustrated by its absurd burden -- foisted on it by outside forces. He does not easily identify himself as part of a group -- quickly moving out of the school dorm rooms, for example -- and is more or a loner. Other economic and political issues also don't galvanize him -- though there are any number of them in the years covered in his account. As he notes early on: "I'm never going to be a social revolutionary".

Anti-Semitism is just one manifestation of the unrest in and conflicts of the Romania of the times. The narrator is able to observe much of this from two central vantage points, university -- itself frequently a battlefield -- and then a large project in which he is involved, a (typical capitalist) American exploiting oil fields in Uioara, displacing an entire town and old livelihoods (even as it brings modernity and wealth as well). The country remains torn in the same way so many are (adjusting only for regional differences):

To put it crudely, Romanian culture has remained stuck with the same intellectual problems which arose when the first railroad was built in 1860. With the problem of identifying with the west or the east, with Europe or the Balkans, with urban culture or the spirit of the countryside. The issues have always remained the same.

I'm not sorry about what happened. I'm sorry about how it ended: in indifference, in forgetting ... Smashing windows is fine. Any act of violence is good. 'Down with Yids' is idiotic, agreed ! But what does it matter ? The point is to shake the country up a bit. Begin with the Jews -- if there's no other way. But finish higher up, with a general conflagration, with an all-consuming earthquake. This was our situation back then, our real aspiration.

Now that I think about it, the problem isn't that three boys can stand at a street corner and cry "Death to the Yids," but that the cry goes unobserved and unopposed, like the tinkling of a bell on a tram.

The real problem is the intellectual's inaptitude for real life, methodically cultivated through reading, thinking and dialectic. It is deformity by stages, as systematic habituation, day by day, a slow atrophying of the reflexes and instincts, a step by step destruction of the natural vital power that allows us to pass untroubled through storms.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 August 2017

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Eastern European literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Romanian author Mihail Sebastian (born Iosif Hechter) lived 1907 to 1945.

- Return to top of the page -