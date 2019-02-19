

the complete review - fiction

Women



by

Mihail Sebastian



Title: Women Author: Mihail Sebastian Genre: Novel Written: 1933 (Eng. 2019) Length: 186 pages Original in: Romanian Availability: Women - US Women - UK Women - Canada Femmes - France Mujeres - España

Romanian title: Femei

Translated by Philip Ó Ceallaigh

Our Assessment:



A- : nicely multi-faceted presentation; neat life-in-stories novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Historias de conquistas y separaciones, de reencuentros y de partidas, que dejan en el lector el sabor metálico y agreste de las pasiones equivocadas, y la certeza de que el amor es algo voluble, desordenado y agridulce que nada tiene que ver con el destino." - Julia Girón, El mundo

The complete review 's Review :

Women is a work in four parts -- an album, as it were, of the life of Stefan Valeriu, presented in chronological order, with each focusing on a different stage and time of (and different women from and in) his life; like leafing through the snapshots in a well-arranged photo album, it adds up to a surprisingly deep portrait-of-a-life (in between-the-wars Europe).

Cleverly, Sebastian shifts perspective and voice in the four movements of his composition. The first, 'Renée, Marthe, Odette', introduces Stefan as a young medical student, escaping to the Alps for a vacation after his exams in Paris; the narrator here is omniscient. Stefan himself narrates the next episode, the second part, 'Émilie', while in the third, 'Maria', the eponymous narrator addresses Stefan in a letter, i.e. writes in the second person. Finally, Stefan himself bring his story to a close in the final episode, 'Arabela'.

This is no mere collection of female conquests; Women is more subtle and complex. In each part, Stefan has a love-interest -- but that relationship isn't necessarily the predominant one: in 'Émilie', Stefan has an affair with Mado, but that's mostly in the background of a story that focuses on the title-figure, whom he has no (romantic or sexual) interest in, while in 'Maria' the letter-writing Maria focuses on her own complex relationship with Andrei (who is also a friend of Stefan's, and provides some assistance years later, when Stefan gets himself in a professional jam).

The collection is also selective -- episodes from a life, but only some. So, for example, there's the cruel tease of an exciting interlude near the conclusion of 'Émilie':

I'd left Paris in August for a small town in the Midi where I worked as a substitute doctor. I returned late, in November, with tens of thousands of francs and the wife of the doctor I'd substituted for, a pathetic, ugly woman. (But that's another story ...)

Why doesn't she cry, why doesn't she ask him to make her stay, why doesn't she cling to him more desperately, why does she stay so close behind him and why does she love him as though it's forever and not just for an hour ?

One day, before our return to Paris and our debut at the Empire, I recalled a vacation I'd spent a long time before, in my student days, in a village in the Alps, where I had met and loved a young girl for one night. The girl then disappeared utterly from my life.

I just think our wonderful friendship could have done without this accident and that your loving me or wishing to love me or thinking you love me is an unnecessary complication in a relationship which I value and for a long time believed possible.

I was grateful to Arabela for unintentionally knocking me off my reasonable, predestined course and turning the serious gentleman she'd met that November night into somebody who forgot he was a doctor, adviser, and diplomat and became again what he had always wanted to be: a young man.

Whenever Émilie was troubled or unhappy, or enraged, I would observe her running her hands down her dress, as though looking for a place to hide them or to grip onto something. Many times since, I've thought Émilie's life would have been much simpler had her dress just had pockets.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 February 2019

About the Author :

Romanian author Mihail Sebastian (born Iosif Hechter) lived 1907 to 1945.

