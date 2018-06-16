

the complete review - literary history

The Rise and Fall of

Modern Japanese Literature



by

John Whittier Treat



general information | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



A- : interesting approach (and choice of examples), fascinating provocative analysis of modern Japan

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

John Whittier Treat's The Rise and Fall of Modern Japanese Literature is, at least in its basic framework, a literary history in ten chapters (and a Conclusion-extra). Focused almost entirely on prose fiction, and specifically the novel, Treat proceeds step by step from the time of the Meiji Revolution (1868) to the near-present. He does not aim for an encyclopedic overview, but rather centers each chapter on a significant work or author, more interested in larger trends and context -- the evolving role and place of fiction in Japanese society, and the changing ways literature mirrors and reacts to contemporary events and life. While some chapters do focus on familiar authors and works -- 'Sōseki Kills a Cat'; 'Yoshimoto Banana in the Kitchen'; 'Murakami Haruki and Multiple Personality' --, Treat also uses less well-known (especially abroad) examples, and devotes little space to many writers that are generally considered more significant: even authors of the stature of Akutagawa Ryūnosuke and Nobel laureate Kawabata Yasunari barely figure here. In part, this is because Treat can assume some familiarity with the biggest names, such as Kawabata, but it's mainly because his focus is different from the usual literary history, which tends to be more concerned with reputation and influence, while Treat's interest is in showing the broader function and role of Japanese (fiction) writing across the years.

Treat notes that histories of modern Japanese literature more or less inevitably start with the work they call the first modern Japanese novel, Futabatei Shimei's 1887 Drifting Clouds (浮雲, whose English translation was, in fact, published under the title: Japan's First Modern Novel ...), but he begins with Kubota Hikosaku's Torioi omatsu kaijō shinwa (鳥追阿松海上新話), a newspaper-serial story from the late 1870s. It is an example that allows him to look at the proliferation of newspapers during the Meiji Restoration, the search for -- and categorization -- of content, and new attitudes towards and possibilities of reading. Treat begins with a lengthy summary of the story itself, but that is only part of the story he is interested in; the content is of interest, but literary quality (or, for example, the question of the story's veracity) are secondary in his consideration of the significance of the text and the burgeoning role of newspaper-serial stories in Japanese society.

Similarly, the second chapter focuses on Higuchi Ichiyō's 1896 novella Child's Play (たけくらべ), which is: "the story of adolescent Midori on the verge of her induction as a prostitute into Tokyo's most famed and notorious licensed quarter". The subject matter, and how the story was received, allow Treat to discuss the rapidly changing Japanese capital -- especially the change in economic structures towards the Western-capitalist model --, and specifically the changing role of (and possibilities for) women.

A chapter on 'Imperial Japan’s Worst Writer' allows Treat to discuss Japanese colonial rule in Korea, and the literature arising there and out of that -- an interesting side story on the development of Korean literature, as well as underlining yet again (in Treat's opinion) how Japanese literature is nothing more than: "a parochial national literature". His main example here is the promised 'worst writer' of Imperial Japan, Kim Mun-jip -- who he suggests:

is not one of the Japanese language's better-known writers, or Japanese literature's better-known fictional characters, but he is both.

her award from Kaien for best new writer of the year was an exceptional event in Japanese literary history not on account of her youth -- submissions to literary prizes in Japan are fairly swamped by adolescent hopefuls -- but because, in the published summary of their deliberations, none of the judges praised the work. At a loss of what to say about this scant story so redolent of Japan's low-cultural female adolescent (shōjo) culture, the judges seemed resigned to award the prize on the basis of their nebulous impression that they were witness to something new in Japanese literature -- even if they did not know exactly what, and even if they were disturbed by that fsilure of reading.

Murakami is not thoughtful enough to be postmodern (though he would like to be) and does not have a unique style (it's familiar, recycled American literary minimalism). At home he has been described more accurately as a "smug, affected writer"

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 June 2018

- Return to top of the page -

:

University of Chicago Press publicity page

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

John Whittier Treat taught at Yale.

- Return to top of the page -