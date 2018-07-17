

Sentimental Education



by

Gustave Flaubert



French title: L'Éducation sentimentale

Translations into English include: 1904 (anonymous); D.F.Hannigan (1898); Anthony Goldsmith (1941); Robert Baldick (1964; rev. Geoffrey Wall, 2004); Perdita Burlingame (1974); Douglas Parmée (1989); Helen Constantine (2016)

Our Assessment:



B+ : something of a train wreck of a story (content- and style-wise), but does gather compelling momentum

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"The charm to which all readers of this novel are responsive, even such as are indifferent or antagonistic to its drift and content, lies in in the appeal it makes to the eye." - Desmond MacCarthy, Sunday Times





"Flaubert's realism in L'Éducation sentimentale, with its anatomy of a social epoch and its lament for the incompleteness of human relationships, is in fact a classic mould of realism of the advanced variety. (...) The contemporary reader, despite all the admiration he feels, will be as little inclined to warm to it as were the run of readers in the France of seventy years ago. (....) That is what bores or freezes you. The stripping of illusions is remorseless, but so much else is spirited away at the same time." - R.D.Charques, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

[The English quotes in this review are taken from the 1941 Anthony Goldsmith translation.]

Sentimental Education centers on Frédéric Moreau -- a: "long-haired youth of eighteen" at the beginning of the story. The novel opens at a time and place that is nearly but not quite exact -- "the 15th of September, 1840, about six o'clock" -- typical of what follows in this narrative that constantly zooms in on small details, yet also sweeps broadly and quickly over a great deal.

The first two short chapters set the stage and introduce many of the significant characters: Frédéric is on his way home to sleepy Nogent-sur-Seine, to while away two summer months at his mother's before beginning his law studies in the fall. He's introduced standing motionless, a sketch-book under his arm; he peers -- "through the mist" -- but the first description of any actual (re)action is: "he heaved a deep sigh". It sums him up quite well already: the artistic bent and ambition; a lack of clarity to everything around him; some sense of resignation. Only the implied passivity is misleading: while he often doesn't get anywhere, there's a lot of impulsive bustle to him as well.

Aboard the boat he encounters Jacques Arnoux, proprietor of 'Industrial Art' -- "a hybrid establishment, combining a picture shop with an art magazine", a place in the very heart of Paris that: "was a convenient meeting place, a neutral territory, where rival schools rubbed friendly shoulders". He then also encounters Arnoux's wife, Marie -- and is immediately smitten: "She was like the women in romantic novels" -- an abstract ideal Frédéric can fall for before he even has the possibility of getting to know her in any way. Mme Arnoux is a convenient object for his romantic idea(l)s of love -- remaining also abstract rather than real, something longed for rather than realized.

Without any sense of what love entails, he imagines that love is what he needs; as he tells his best friend:

If only I'd had a woman to love me, I might have achieved something. Why do you laugh ? Love is the sustenance of genius -- it is the very air it breathes. It is from passion that great works of art are born.

His great passion for Mme Arnoux was beginning to pass away.

'Will you marry me ?'

At first he thought he had misheard. Such wealth made his brain reel. She repeated louder:

'Will you marry me ?'

At last, with a smile, he answered:

'Do you doubt it ?'

He wondered, seriously, if he was to be a great painter, or a great poet; and he decided in favor of painting, for the demands of this profession would bring him closer to Mme Arnoux. So he had found his vocation ! The aim of his existence was now clear, and the future infallible.

It was Frederic's own fault; he had missed his opportunity; he ought to have come sooner; he should have bestirred himself.

This did not prevent his simulating the most passionate ardour; but in order to feel it, he had to call up the image of Rosanette or Mme Arnoux.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 July 2018

:

Gustave Flaubert at books and writers

Centre Flaubert

About the Author :

French author Gustave Flaubert (1821-1880) wrote several acknowledged classics.

