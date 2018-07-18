

the complete review - fiction

The Prague Orgy



by

Philip Roth



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Our Assessment:



B : vivid and theatrical, if not entirely fleshed-out

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 21/11/1985 D.A.N.Jones The NY Times . 15/5/1985 Michiko Kakutani The NY Times Book Rev. A+ 19/5/1985 Harold Bloom The Times . 24/10/1985 Andrew Sinclair Times Literary Supp. . 18/10/1985 Clive Sinclair

From the Reviews :

" The Prague Orgy is free of the shrillness and self-pity that mar earlier sections of this volume, and it also possesses a new range and density of ambition. Roth fans can only hope that instead of merely marking the end of the Zuckerman saga, it marks another beginning." - Michiko Kakutani. The New York Times





is free of the shrillness and self-pity that mar earlier sections of this volume, and it also possesses a new range and density of ambition. Roth fans can only hope that instead of merely marking the end of the Zuckerman saga, it marks another beginning." - "(A) wild short novel, The Prague Orgy , which is at once the bleakest and the funniest writing Roth has done. (...) With The Prague Orgy , Roth has transcended himself, or perhaps shown himself and others that, being just past 50, he has scarcely begun to display his powers. I have read nothing else in recent American fiction that rivals Thomas Pynchon in The Crying of Lot 49 and episodes like the story of Bryon the light bulb in the same author's Gravity's Rainbow . The Prague Orgy is of that disturbing eminence: obscenely outrageous and yet brilliantly reflective of a paranoid reality that has become universal." - Harold Bloom, The New York Times Book Review





, which is at once the bleakest and the funniest writing Roth has done. (...) With , Roth has transcended himself, or perhaps shown himself and others that, being just past 50, he has scarcely begun to display his powers. I have read nothing else in recent American fiction that rivals Thomas Pynchon in and episodes like the story of Bryon the light bulb in the same author's . is of that disturbing eminence: obscenely outrageous and yet brilliantly reflective of a paranoid reality that has become universal." - "(T)his is a scabrous, gutsy and scathing book. (...) This story is an intellectual's visit abroad instead of living there." - Andrew Sinclair, The Times

Quotes :

"For me the most overrated book of the year was Philip Roth's The Prague Orgy. So weak and emaciated that the only possible diagnosis of what is wrong with it is the literary equivalent of AIDS" - Francis King, The Spectator (30/11/1985)

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Prague Orgy is a sliver of a book, presented as the Epilogue to the Zuckerman Bound-trilogy of novels that began with The Ghost Writer. It is presented as: "... from Zuckerman's notebooks" -- , though it feels less like diary-noted recollection than a more full fleshed-out recreation of the scenes. Written in the present tense, there's an immediacy to the action -- though this voice also has a flatness to it (which is less noticeable when dialogue -- a significant portion of the story -- dominates).

The story takes place in early 1976. It begins with Roth's alter-ego protagonist, Nathan Zuckerman, meeting Czech writer Sisovsky, who has gone into exile, and his mistress, Eva Kalinova, a famous actress in the old country, in New York. A month later, Zuckerman travels to Prague, where he meets Olga, Sisovsky's wife. She still has a collection of Sisovsky's father's unpublished Yiddish stories, which Sisovsky hopes Zuckerman can bring back to the United States for him.

Sisovsky and Zuckerman have both achieved some fame, but Zuckerman's rests on a large body of work that has found a large readership, nudged along by a touch of scandal; Sisovsky's is closer to pure (if, in substance, very different) notoriety: he's only published: "one harmless little satire in Prague in 1967" -- a book whose title Zuckerman can't even remember. But Zuckerman admires the exile; his own fame seems to him to have come relatively easily, while Sisovsky is thwarted in his very essence as a writer in his homeland.

Sisovsky sums up his difficult position:

There I can at least be Czech -- but I cannot be a writer. While in the West, I can be a writer, but not a Czech. Here, where as a writer I am totally negligible, I am only a writer.

My father was a Jew. Not only a Jew, but but like you, a Jew wriing about Jews; like you, Semite-obsessed all his life.

And don't credit the secret police with so much. Of course the hotel clerk is a cop. Everybody is in that hotel. But the police are like literary critics -- of what little they see, they get most wrong anyway. They are the literary critics. Our literary criticism is police criticism.

Here where the literary culture is held hostage, the art of narration flourishes by mouth. In Prague, stories aren't simply stories; it's what they have instead of life. Here they have become their stories, in lieu of being permitted to be anything else. Storytelling is the form their resistance has taken against the coercion of the powers that be.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 July 2018

:

About the Author :

American author Philip Roth (1933-2018) wrote many highly acclaimed works and won numerous literary prizes.

