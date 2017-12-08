

Dandelions



by

Kawabata Yasunari



Title: Dandelions
Author: Kawabata Yasunari
Genre: Novel
Written: (1972) (Eng. 2017)
Length: 129 pages
Original in: Japanese
Japanese title: タンポポ
Left unfinished at Kawabata's death
Translated by Michael Emmerich

Japanese title: タンポポ

Left unfinished at Kawabata's death

Translated by Michael Emmerich

Our Assessment:



B+ : atmospheric, effective dialogue-heavy novel

From the Reviews :

"Cet ultime livre de Kawabata est également une mise en scène de la littérature. Inachevée ? Infinie." - Nils C. Ahl, Le Monde





"As much a philosophical dialogue as a work of fiction (....) Though Kawabata’s vision for this novel was never fully realized, the beauty and wisdom seeping out of every sentence still infuse it with enormous emotional potency." - Publishers Weekly

The complete review 's Review :

Most of Dandelions revolves around exchanges between pairs of people, a back and forth of dialogue and interaction. The characters struggle -- in a positive, active sense -- to get a handle on their subjects and concerns -- as does the novel as a whole, its unfinished state just further reënforcing that feeling. (Kawabata published much of this work piecemeal over the course of several years, starting in 1964, but did not complete it.)

The story itself is relatively simple: Kizaki Ineko's lover, Kuno, and her mother have just brought Ineko to the Ikuta Clinic, a psychiatric institution in Ikuta. Ineko suffers from 'somagnosia', a type of agnosia -- the sufferer literally losing sight of things right in front of them. ('Somagnosia' appears to be a (fictional) neologism, but similar conditions do exist; it is also referred to as a kind of 'body blindness' here.) After leaving Ineko at thee clinic, Kuno and Ineko's mother decide to spend the night in Ikuta, at a local inn -- and spend much of their time in conversation; along the way, there are also some scenes from earlier times, such as when Ineko first experienced her unusual experience, losing sight of a ping pong ball (and just the ball) while playing table tennis.

Ineko did suffer a trauma as a young girl, witnessing the death of her father in a horrific riding accident. The way he died -- more or less vanishing from in front of her -- strongly suggests that her condition is somehow rooted in this event. Kuno suggests:

That's the sort of sickness somagnosia seems to be, right ? An effort not to see part of of yourself, of a loved one, of life. A blindness that stems from some deep wound.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 December 2017

:

Nobel laureate, 1968

Yasunari Kawabata at books and writers

Profile at the New Statesman

See Index of Japanese literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

About the Author :

Japanese author Kawabata Yasunari (川端 康成) (1899-1972) was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1968.

