Dandelions
Our Assessment:
B+ : atmospheric, effective dialogue-heavy novel
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Most of Dandelions revolves around exchanges between pairs of people, a back and forth of dialogue and interaction.
The characters struggle -- in a positive, active sense -- to get a handle on their subjects and concerns -- as does the novel as a whole, its unfinished state just further reënforcing that feeling.
(Kawabata published much of this work piecemeal over the course of several years, starting in 1964, but did not complete it.)
That's the sort of sickness somagnosia seems to be, right ? An effort not to see part of of yourself, of a loved one, of life. A blindness that stems from some deep wound.Kuno wants to marry Ineko, and believes he can handle her, and her illness, while her mother thinks it is better for her to be secluded in the clinic -- obviously also concerned that her (physical) intimacy with Kuno is one of the reasons her condition has come to the fore. For much of the time, Kuno and Ineko's mother debate the nature of her condition and how it might be addressed. The discussion also focuses on the peripheral: the omnipresent, town-defining ("They are an expression of Ikuta's character") dandelions -- such a contrast to Tokyo ("You hardly see any dandelions in Tokyo these days", Kuno notes) -- or the bells on the clinic grounds (part of an old temple compound) that the patients are allowed to sound five times a day, and whose ringing Kuno and Ineko's mother repeatedly analyze, wondering who (including possibly Ineko) is striking the bell, trying to diagnose by the sound alone
Scenes and discussion also return to earlier experiences, with Kuno trying to explain his close relationship and devotion to Ineko, and Ineko's mother reflecting on that, as well as the death of her husband, and her previous experiences with Ineko's condition. Both try to understand Ineko's condition, mystified by it and how it manifests itself -- and, in the case of Ineko's mother, deeply concerned about the possible consequences (whereas Kuno feels fit to handle them).
Ineko herself is largely absent -- completely so in the present-time action, with the novel opening after her mother and Kuno have dropped her off, and she is already tucked away behind the clinic walls. While there are scenes from the past in which she does figure -- Ineko in conversation with her mother when she first experiences losing complete sight of a specific object, for example -- she is otherwise almost entirely presented as a projection of the two main characters, culminating in a vision-conclusion that is almost the antithesis of her own condition. Kawabata very effectively makes her the central figure in his novel in this way -- suggesting that the novel is also, among other things, very much about the way we see and regard intimately loved-ones.
An unusual sort of story, Dandelions impresses in its evocation of person(s), feeling (especially for others), absence, and loss. Just as the characters are still flailing a bit for understanding, so too the incomplete novel struggles some in finding a final form -- but that's okay, too; it works quite remarkably well as is, too.
- M.A.Orthofer, 8 December 2017
Japanese author Kawabata Yasunari (川端 康成) (1899-1972) was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1968.
