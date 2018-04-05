

the complete review - fiction

A Life Misspent



by

Suryakant Tripathi 'Nirala'



Hindi title: कुल्ली भाट

Translated and with an Afterword by Satti Khanna

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Indian Express . 28/5/2016 Ashutosh Bhardwaj

From the Reviews :

"The book marks a significant intervention in the Hindi prose narrative. At that time, a well-defined linear plot and realism were the dominant trends. As if he’s creating cinematic jump cuts, Nirala abruptly flits across sequences and time frames within a single paragraph. He also transcended the period’s rather sentimental prose." - Ashutosh Bhardwaj, The Indian Express

The complete review 's Review :

A Life Misspent is a memoir of sorts, the poet Nirala writing about his own life -- and one man who was an important figure in it, Kulli Bhaat.

The short book begins with Nirala explaining how he came to write what he calls a biography of Kulli Bhaat, though it is far from a traditional sort of biography. Nirala focuses on his own interactions with the man, and on his own life, and Kulli Bhaat figures more as an important secondary figure who isn't even a presence for much of the story.

Nirala's first encounter with Kulli Bhaat comes when he is sixteen, reaching the age when his family thinks it's time for him to settle down in married life, so they decide to bring the bride he had been married to years earlier home. That goes well, but because the plague is raging in the local village the bride's family is concerned about her health and takes her back after five days. After some back and forth it's decided that Nirala will go to his wife's family's home and reaffirm his claim to her there. It is there that he meets Kulli Bhaat, a local with a questionable reputation; Nirala's mother-in-law, in particular, has her concerns about Nirala getting close to him -- as it seems that Kulli Bhaat has what is considered an unnatural interest in young men.

Certainly, Nirala's first encounters with Kulli Bhaat suggest the slightly older man is homosexual, from how Kulli Bhaat first gazes at him -- with: "the sort of gaze bestowed upon an exceedingly beautiful woman at the height of her beauty" -- to the awkward scene when he invites Nirala over to his place, rather obviously longing for some intimacy, but with Nirala deflating his hopes (even as he reciprocates "I love you"s). Kulli Bhaat's desires are made about as obvious as they can be without being entirely explicit, but Nirala leaves just the slightest ambiguity as to his own reaction to suggest he sees his relationship with Kulli Bhaat on a different plane.

Years go by when Nirala does not see or hear of Kulli Bhaat, but their friendship continues when their paths cross again -- with Kulli Bhaat then embracing a different sort of forbidden love, with a Muslim woman, which is no less frowned upon (and reason to ostracize him) than homosexuality would have been. Compounding his outsider-status, he also turns to teaching children from the so-called untouchable caste -- yet another violation of social and cultural norms that is widely disapproved of. Nirala is supportive of, and admires, his friend -- impressed also by Kulli Bhaat's dedication.

Nirala is also a headstrong and contrarian character, often going against the grain -- but he also shows an admirable openness. This willingness to appreciate, for example, Kulli Bhaat's qualities while overlooking what others perceive of as off-putting or weakness -- even when Kulli Bhaat makes advances that would make others very uncomfortable -- is his greatest quality. So, too, he finds he gets along with his wife (and, especially at night: "turned into an ardent spouse"), but:

She conceded that I might be well informed on other subjects, but as far as Hindi literature was concerned she counted me an idiot. I, having no clue to the range of her understanding, found her superior attitude annoying.

My brother-in-law's wife had taken over the running of the household in place of my wife. She was already the mother of three children; it was permissible for me to engage her in conversation. From behind her veil, she responded gladly to talk about literature.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 July 2018

See Index of Indian literature

See Index of Books Written Between 1900 and 1945

About the Author :

Indian author Suryakant Tripathi, known as Nirala (सूर्यकान्त त्रिपाठी 'निराला') lived 1896 to 1961.

