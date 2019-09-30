the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

The American Literary Translators Association has announced the shortlists for this year's National Translation Awards.
Two of the prose finalists are under review at the complete review: In Black and White, by Tanizaki Jun'ichirō, and Anniversaries by Uwe Johnson.
One of the poetry finalists is also under review: Decals by Oliverio Girondo.
The prix Médicis has announced its 'deuxièmes sélections', its ... longer shortlists (with the final shortlists to come 29 October before the winners are announced on 8 November), in all three categories: French fiction, foreign fiction, and 'essais et documents' (a category that includes quite a few works by authors better known for their fiction, including Didier Daeninckx (author of, e.g. Murder in Memoriam) and Tanguy Viel (author of, e.g. Article 353), as well as Josef Winkler, for his Flowers for Jean Genet (see the Ariadne Press publicity page)).
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Émile Zola's A Love Story, the eighth in his Rougon-Macquart series.
The review is of the relatively new (2017) translation by Helen Constantine, part of Oxford University Press series of new translations of the series.