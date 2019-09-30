the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
saloon statistics

1 October 2019

1 October: (American) National Translation Awards shortlists | Translation-into-German issues | Prix Médicis shortlists | Giller Prize shortlist | A Love Story review


1 October 2019 - Tuesday

(American) National Translation Awards shortlists
Translation-into-German issues | Prix Médicis shortlists
Giller Prize shortlist | A Love Story review

       (American) National Translation Awards shortlists

       The American Literary Translators Association has announced the shortlists for this year's National Translation Awards.
       Two of the prose finalists are under review at the complete review: In Black and White, by Tanizaki Jun'ichirō, and Anniversaries by Uwe Johnson.
       One of the poetry finalists is also under review: Decals by Oliverio Girondo.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translation-into-German issues

       At Deutsche Welle Elizabeth Grenier wonders: 'Can a German version of a book be more politically correct than the original ?' reporting at some length on the N-word and gender politics: How German translators deal with them

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Prix Médicis shortlists

       The prix Médicis has announced its 'deuxièmes sélections', its ... longer shortlists (with the final shortlists to come 29 October before the winners are announced on 8 November), in all three categories: French fiction, foreign fiction, and 'essais et documents' (a category that includes quite a few works by authors better known for their fiction, including Didier Daeninckx (author of, e.g. Murder in Memoriam) and Tanguy Viel (author of, e.g. Article 353), as well as Josef Winkler, for his Flowers for Jean Genet (see the Ariadne Press publicity page)).

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Giller Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for the Canadian Scotiabank Giller Prize
       The winner will be announced 18 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       A Love Story review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Émile Zola's A Love Story, the eighth in his Rougon-Macquart series.
       The review is of the relatively new (2017) translation by Helen Constantine, part of Oxford University Press series of new translations of the series.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


