The Lonesome Bodybuilder

(Picnic in the Storm)



by

Motoya Yukiko



Twelve stories from collections originally published in Japanese in 2015 and 2016

US title: The Lonesome Bodybuilder

UK title: Picnic in the Storm

Translated by Asa Yoneda

Our Assessment:



B : some creative flair and decent narration but not much else to them

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 16/11/2018 Nilanjana Roy The Guardian . 14/2/2019 Chris Power The Japan Times . 3/11/2018 Nicolas Gattig The NY Times Book Rev. . 25/11/2018 Weike Wang The Straits Times . 17/12/2018 Walter Sim Wall St. Journal . 22/11/2018 Sam Sacks

From the Reviews :

"Her characters seem to be searching for the strangest, and most estranged, parts of themselves. While not explicitly feminist, her female protagonists share a capacity for small rebellions, sudden twitches against life-long habits of conformity. (...) By the first few sentences of The Lonesome Bodybuilder , you know you’re hearing the voice of a remarkable writer; by the end of "An Exotic Marriage", you’re certain that Yukiko Motoya’s shivery, murmuring voice will never completely leave you. " - Nilanjana Roy, Financial Times





, you know you’re hearing the voice of a remarkable writer; by the end of "An Exotic Marriage", you’re certain that Yukiko Motoya’s shivery, murmuring voice will never completely leave you. " - "Like soap bubbles, several of these stories catch your eye, but the instant they are gone you forget about them. It’s when Motoya is on the rocky terrain of collapsing relationships that her strangeness finds the friction it needs to stick." - Chris Power, The Guardian





"Like a bouquet of exotic flowers, her stories are varied and full of surprise, starting out with mundane situations and then turning strange in a way that feels uniquely Japanese. (...) Motoya’s talent for voice informs her first-person narrators, both female and male, who have a genuine vulnerability and convincing matter-of-factness as they veer into the fantastic." - Nicolas Gattig, The Japan Times





"Motoya wins over her audience by pushing the absurd to extremes. Perhaps the most resonant stories are those about marriage; Motoya (a playwright as well as an author) excels in putting husband and wife through unusual trials. At face value, the stories are fun and funny to read, but weightier questions lurk below the surface. (...) The writing itself is to be admired." - Weike Wang, The New York Times Book Review





"Many of the stories, deftly translated by Asa Yoneda, are arresting with their strong female lead characters, starting with the mundane before venturing deep into the rabbit hole with surreal twists and turns. At their very heart, however, are everyday struggles that are not only typical in contemporary Japanese society, but identifiable around the world" - Walter Sim, The Straits Times

The complete review 's Review :

The Lonesome Bodybuilder (published as Picnic in the Storm in the UK ...) collects eleven stories -- though one, the Akutagawa Prize-winning novella, 'An Exotic Marriage', is considerably longer than the rest, taking up more than a third of the book by itself.

Motoya's stories tend to include a few odd details and features -- often contrasting with the seeming normality of the narration, a mix of the absurd and matter-of-fact mundane. So, for example, the husband in 'The Straw Husband', in a relationship otherwise most like any other, is really made of straw ("yes, that straw, stalks of dried rice or wheat, plant matter used as fodder for farm animals, or for bedding -- tied into bundles and rolled into a human shape"), while the narrator of 'The Dogs' describes how: "I didn't like beds, so I slept standing up, leaning against the windowsill" (apparently every night). In 'Typhoon' people take flight with their umbrellas in a great storm -- so many that eventually the narrator finds: "as I scanned the sky, I spotted loads of tiny human figures floating among the dark clouds".

Most of the central characters are female, with many of the stories strongly influenced by the relationships -- both intimate and more casual and distant -- they are involved in. So, for example, in the (US-)title story the narrator is inspired to take up bodybuilding, sculpting her body through intense exercise, after catching a boxing match her husband was watching on TV. She finds a trainer, and a good deal at a nearby fitness club (a rather unlikely "100 Free Sessions Until You See the Results You Want !"), and dedicates herself to it, with considerable success. She admits that she has lost confidence in herself, living with a perfectionist husband (who doesn't pay that much attention to her, long oblivious even to the dramatic physical change she undergoes). Her coach's admiration for bodybuilders suggests the reason she was drawn to it, even if she wasn't initially aware of it:

Of all athletes, I most respect bodybuilders, because there's no one more solitary. They hide their deep loneliness, and give everyone a smile. Showing their teeth, all the time, as if they have no other feelings. It's an expression of how hard life is, and their determination to keep going.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 March 2019

About the Author :

Japanese author Motoya Yukiko (本谷 有希子) was born in 1979.

