Article 353



by

Tanguy Viel



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Article 353 du code pénal

Translated by William Rodarmor

Our Assessment:



B+ : smooth telling; neat (if dubious) spin on questions of guilt and culpability

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer L'Express . 31/1/2017 Patrick Perrot Le Figaro . 18/1/2017 Alice Ferney Le Monde . 5/1/2017 Eric Loret NZZ . 23/12/2017 Paul Jandl Die Welt . 2/12/2017 Elmar Krekeler

From the Reviews :

"Tanguy Viel adopte le style qui convient, une "écriture parlé", de celle qu'on rencontre au coin de la rue et qui raconte la vie, et qui révèle aussi, la réflexion nourrie d'un homme qui sait ce qu'il a fait. Au delà du récit, ce qui m' a plu, c'est la confrontation entre le droit, la morale et l'éthique qui se joue au sein du bureau de ce juge. Qui en sortira vainqueur ?" - Patrick Perrot, L'Express





"Qui sont les vrais coupables? demande Tanguy Viel avec son texte plein des tendresses de son personnage. Un style d'abord haché, comme un mal-écrire recherché (qui disparaîtra), en restitue l'émotion et l'humilité. (...) Drame personnel, histoire collective et universelle, cet exposé d'un homme abattu qui remercie l'alcool et le vent pour la légèreté qu'ils apportent résonne devant son juge comme une magnifique leçon sur l'existence." - Alice Ferney, Le Figaro





"Er lebt von einem Monolog, der tastend versucht, Wirklichkeit zurückzuerobern. (...) Manches schrammt hart am Kitsch vorbei, und als solide Kapitalismuskritik ist Selbstjustiz wohl auch nicht zu gebrauchen. Aber dieser kleine, anrührende Roman kommt aus den Herzkammern der Rechtschaffenheit." - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





wohl auch nicht zu gebrauchen. Aber dieser kleine, anrührende Roman kommt aus den Herzkammern der Rechtschaffenheit." - "Man muss ein bisschen vorsichtig sein, wenn man sich mit Tanguy Viels Büchern beschäftigt. Man lässt sich leicht anstecken von Viels in diesem Fall nahezu unendlicher Meeres-und-Möwen-Metapherngischt, die immer mal wieder aufrauscht. (...) Selbstjustiz ist ein Buch, das funktioniert wie ein sanfter Schleifstein. Es schärft den Kopf, das Herz und das literarische Gespür." - Elmar Krekeler, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

Article 353 begins with Antoine Lazenec going overboard, about five miles out to sea, and the only other person aboard this Merrry Fisher, Martial Kermeur -- who is telling the story --, revving up the engine and heading back for the docks, leaving Lazenec behind to presumably quickly drown. Just how much Kermeur helped Lazenec over the side is unclear at that point, but he's not surprised when the police come to his home a few hours later to arrest him.

After this brief prologue-chapter Article 353 is presented as a three-part quasi-confession, Lazenec describing his interaction with the young ("thirty at the most") examining magistrate -- juge d'instruction -- who takes his statement to determine whether he should be charged with a crime and, if so, what the charge should be. (While technically a judge (and then referred to as such throughout by Kermeur), essentially the magistrate does what an American district attorney does, deciding whether the defendant should be charged, and what those charges should be; the actual prosecution/court trial -- if any -- is then the separate, next stage of the process.)

Right at the start of their interaction, Kermeur has a request -- though he doesn't phrase it as such:

It would be nice to have these handcuffs off, I said. Me, I can't talk unless my hands are free.

In a way, it would have been easier if Lazenec had just skipped out, left the area and changed his name. We would've run from law firm to law firm filing hopeless suits against the bankers, the insurers, and the notaires connected with the project, at least it would have kept us busy.

The judge didn't react. All the time I was talking, shooting sentences into the air like arrows, looking to see where they would land, what file they would hit or bounce off of and spread across his desk like so many future tales, he didn't react, no sir.

The circumstances. Yes, the circumstances, I said. I'm not trying to win your sympathy, I said, but there are circumstances, after all.

(Interestingly, Article 353 -- and that famous sentence, "Avez-vous une intime conviction ?" -- has a long, long history: it was introduced into the French penal code in 1791.)

There was another big silence, and then I said: Is this going to cost me big time ?

I don't know, he said.

You don't know ?

No, it depends.

On what ?

On me.



But let me tell it the way I want to, let it be like a wild river that sometimes overflows its banks, because I don't have a lot of knowledge and laws like you do, and because telling it my way, I don't know, it eases my heart a little, as if I were floating, or something like that

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 March 2019

About the Author :

French author Tanguy Viel was born in 1973.

