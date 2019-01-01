Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Till Day You Do Part



by

Peter Handke



or A Question of Light

German title: Bis daß der Tag euch scheidet oder Eine Frage des Lichts: Ein Monolog

Draft version (2007) originally written in French; also published, as Jusqu'à ce que le jour vous sépare ou Une question de lumière

This is a trilingual edition that includes both the French draft version and then the German original

Translated by Mike Mitchell

With an Afterword by the author

First performed at the Salzburger Festspiele, 9 August 2008, in a production directed by Jossi Wieler and starring Nina Kunzendorf and André Jung

Our Assessment:



B+ : interesting Beckett variation -- especially in this trilingual presentation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 11/8/2009 Gerhard Stadelmaier NZZ . 25/1/2010 B. Villiger Heilig Die Welt . 11/8/2009 Ulrich Weinzierl

Review Consensus :



Not too impressed



From the Reviews :

"Fehlt eigentlich nur noch, dass sie ihm vorwirft, nichts zur Rettung Jugoslawiens unternommen zu haben. (...) Sonst aber sind alle Handkeschen Denk- und Dicht- und Schreibklischees versammelt. Nur dass sie – außer der zwischen den Zeilen schwelenden Hauptklage, dass eigentlich ein Handke den Krapp hätte erfinden dürfen müssen – nichts mit Beckett zu tun haben. Und den Krapp hier in ihrer enervierenden Kunzendorfschen Ton-, Interesse- und Hilflosigkeit so sehr nicht treffen" - Gerhard Stadelmaier, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Kurz gesagt, findet sie sich als «unknown female» von Krapp auf der ganzen Linie verkannt. Bloss sagt sie das in endlos mäandernden handkeschen Phrasen voller Bildungszitate und Versatzstücke aus dem Repertoire ihres dichtenden Spiritus Rector. Der nämlich will, wie kurios, dem sich selbst zur Genüge quälenden Krapp des grossen Beckett auch noch feministisch heimleuchten." - Barbara Villiger Heilig, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Handke wollte die Frau, die bei Beckett nicht auftaucht, endlich zu Wort kommen lassen: Er lieh ihr seine unverwechselbare Stimme. Nach dem aus der Antike übernommenen Rechtsprinzip: Audiatur et altera pars. Was bei der Lektüre beeindruckt und anregt, das Essayistische, poetisch Reflektierende, geht freilich in der Wirklichkeit des Theaters unter. Mag sein, dass Wieler das Ganze allzu stilisiert realistisch, zu behutsam und zu ungebrochen umzusetzen versuchte. (...) In Becketts radikal reduziertem Text steckt ein packendes Drama, in Handkes Monolog: schön verpackter Text." - Ulrich Weinzierl, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Till Day You Do Part or A Question of Light is a dramatic monologue that plays off of Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape (1958). In his Afterword, Handke says it is not so much an "answer" to Beckett's monologue, but: "An echo, rather".

The scene opens with something resembling: "a gravestone, the kind they used to have for Roman couples [...] complete sculptures or figures, each standing upright in its niche". The male figure -- clearly Krapp -- even has what: "looks like bits of tape from a casette round his forehead". They are contrasting figures:

No greater contrast imaginable between this woman and this man: that between alive and quite dead.

My act now. Your act's over, Herr Krapp, Monsieur Krapp, Mister Krapp.

I'm letting the past be. I'm not listening to old spooools on the tape recorder, I'm not reacting to my voice from decades ago.

If I speak without special pauses, it's not because I'm a woman, but rather because those pauses -- and above all yours, those intentional, pre-arranged pauses of yours full of hidden and yet completely unhidden meanings -- are not part of my act. Signs, yes -- but no meanings. Definitely no meaning !

You were incapable of duologue. You were incapable of togetherness. In a duo you were out of place and sounded out of tune. You only existed solo.

Du warst nicht fähig zu einem Zwiegespräch. Du warst nicht fähig zur Zweisamkeit. Zu zweit warst du falsch, und klangst falsch. Nur allein hast du existiert.

Ta mère m'a raconté en plus, que tu n'étais pas capable de parler à deux. Ou tu sonnais juste et tu étais 'juste' au milieu de plusieurs, ou seul. À deux tu sonnais faux, tu étais faux: avec ta mère, avec ton père, avec un soi-distant ami, avec ton soi-distant amour, avec ton soi-distant -- avec notre enfant.

With that play Beckett achieved absolute reduction, a necessary reduction of the theatre, by freeing himself of the remains of symbolism and opinions of existence in his other plays. Krapp's Last Tape perhaps embodies the end or the terminus of the theatre, as pure theatre. It is a primary, essential play. It is possible that after Beckett there were only our secondary plays, for example, as an example, Till Day You Do Part. No more reduction is possible, no more zero space is possible -- just traces of those who have lost their way, here the first to lose her way ?

Und dann ? Et après ? ... Kein dann, pas d'après ... Et maintenant ? Und jetzt ? Und jetzt ? ... Storm still ? Tempête tranquille ? Toujours tempête ? ...

- M.A.Orthofer, 11 October 2019

About the Author :

Prolific Austrian author Peter Handke was born in 1942. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2019.

