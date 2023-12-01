the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

the
1 December 2023

1 December 2023

Vassilis Vassilikos (1933-2023) | Fürstinnen review


1 December 2023 - Friday

Vassilis Vassilikos (1933-2023) | Fürstinnen review

       Vassilis Vassilikos (1933-2023)

       Greek author Vassilis Vassilikos, best known for Z, which was filmed by Costa-Gavras, has passed away; see, for example, the ekathimerini.com report.
       Several of his works are available from Seven Stories Press.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Fürstinnen review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Eduard von Keyserling's 1917 novel, Fürstinnen.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


