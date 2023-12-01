the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 December 2023
Vassilis Vassilikos (1933-2023) | Fürstinnen review
1 December 2023
Vassilis Vassilikos (1933-2023)
Greek author Vassilis Vassilikos, best known for Z, which was filmed by Costa-Gavras, has passed away; see, for example, the ekathimerini.com report.
Several of his works are available from Seven Stories Press.
M.A.Orthofer)
Fürstinnen review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Eduard von Keyserling's 1917 novel, Fürstinnen.
M.A.Orthofer)
