An Angel Walks Through

the Stage



by

Jon Fosse



and Other Essays

Pieces written between 1989 and 2008

Translated and with a Postscript by May-Brit Akerholt

With a Foreword by Cecilie N. Seiness

Our Assessment:



B+ : nice variety; a good introduction to Fosse's work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Times Literary Supp. . 20/11/2015 Paul Griffiths

The complete review 's Review :

Cecilie N. Seiness explains in her Foreword to this collection that Jon Fosse published two collections of essays, in 1989 and 1999, totaling almost six hundred pages, but after that he: "said goodbye to theory" and has: "hardly written a single article". (The pieces in this collection, arranged chronologically, are only a small selection of his non-fiction pieces -- taken mostly from these two collections, with only the two final ones written after that 1999 collection, an essay from 2000 and a speech from 2008.) Prolific -- and successful -- as playwright, novelist and poet in the meantime, these pieces are however a welcome complement to that body of work, proving helpful in providing insight into it and Fosse's approach to writing.

For one, Fosse addresses his use of Nynorsk (called 'New Norwegian' here), rather than the much more widely used form of Norwegian, Bokmål -- specifically in the piece, 'My Beloved New Norwegian'. He notes that he learned to write in Nynorsk at school, and that several of his teachers at university then were "New Norwegian intellectuals", and that when he worked as a journalist, it was at Gula Tidend, where Nynorsk "reigned day and night". (The brief English Wikipedia entry on Gula Tidend puts it nicely that the newspaper was: "disestablished in 1996".)

The final piece, from 2008, comes from a speech Fosse gave when a tree was planted in the yard of Ivar Aasen, "the founder of the New Norwegian language", where Fosse makes the case for the continued existence of a wide variety of languages -- and quotes Swedish Academician Horace Engdahl in suggesting that in the future it is translation that: "will be the greatest language".

There's a fair amount of biographical detail strewn in, especially about becoming a writer, as Fosse chronicles those decisive years when he was studying but also writing --- as, for example, he recalls:

I read philosophy, literary theory. And I am with the writing I write, and I read and think within conceptual discourses. And then it doesn't fit at all.

You read Derrida. You read Bakhtin, Kristeva, Barthes, Blanchot. But first and foremost you write.

I still believe that for me, as a dramatist, it is impossible to write with engagement and with a message, as they say, and at the same time write good drama.

Literature becomes the secularized world's mysticism. The author becomes the secularized world's ascetic mystic.

Death is not a mystery to be solved but an inherent condition of the novel.



And to me, the novel, to be obstinate, is constantly in search of the lost God.

Literature is a language which exists in and for itself, it is about its own self, thus all literature must be meta-literature

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 October 2023

Dalkey Archive Press publicity page

About the Author :

Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2023.

