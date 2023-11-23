Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



A Shining



Jon Fosse



Norwegian title: Kvitleik

Translated by Damion Searls

Our Assessment:



B+ : shines bright and quite impressively

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A 12/10/2023 Matthew Janney The Guardian A 18/11/2023 Lauren Groff The Telegraph A 12/10/2023 Cal Revely-Calder

From the Reviews :

"The world is rendered just as it is. This is perhaps why A Shining feels so momentous, even at fewer than 50 pages. You never quite know where you’re going. But it doesn’t matter: you want to follow, to move in step with the rhythm of these words." - Matthew Janney, Financial Times





feels so momentous, even at fewer than 50 pages. You never quite know where you’re going. But it doesn’t matter: you want to follow, to move in step with the rhythm of these words." - " A Shining can be read in many ways: as a realistic monologue; as a fable; as a Christian-inflected allegory; as a nightmare painstakingly recounted the next morning, the horror of the experience still pulsing under the words, though somewhat mitigated by the small daily miracle of daylight. I think the great splendour of Fosse’s fiction is that it so deeply rejects any singular interpretation; as one reads, the story does not sound a clear singular note, but rather becomes a chord with all the many possible interpretations ringing out at once." - Lauren Groff, The Guardian





can be read in many ways: as a realistic monologue; as a fable; as a Christian-inflected allegory; as a nightmare painstakingly recounted the next morning, the horror of the experience still pulsing under the words, though somewhat mitigated by the small daily miracle of daylight. I think the great splendour of Fosse’s fiction is that it so deeply rejects any singular interpretation; as one reads, the story does not sound a clear singular note, but rather becomes a chord with all the many possible interpretations ringing out at once." - "Jon Fosse’s new novella is as simple as a Biblical tale. (...) The prose in A Shining is radiant, as if Fosse were sculpting it in light. (...) A Shining is transcendental and offers us what contemporary culture rarely does: a glimpse, however slim, of the world that lies beyond." - Cal Revely-Calder, The Telegraph

The complete review 's Review :

Jon Fosse's long Septology (in)famously consists of a single sentence; meanwhile, much of A Shining -- not even one-tenth as long -- stutters along with the shortest of sentences from the get-go:

I was taking a drive. It was nice. It felt good to be moving. I didn't know where I was going, I was just driving.

But anything's possible. Everything. All together. Anything can happen.

No, I don't understand this. It's not something that can be understood either, it's something else, maybe it's something that's only experienced, that's not actually happening.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 December 2023

About the Author :

Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2023.

