|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
A Shining
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : shines bright and quite impressively
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Jon Fosse's long Septology (in)famously consists of a single sentence; meanwhile, much of A Shining -- not even one-tenth as long -- stutters along with the shortest of sentences from the get-go:
I was taking a drive. It was nice. It felt good to be moving. I didn't know where I was going, I was just driving.The story is simple: the narrator explains how he aimlessly set off in his car, drove down a road in the forest, got stuck there, and then wandered into the forest -- eventually coming across: "the outline of something that looks like a person. A shining outline, getting clearer and clearer". It is -- and remains -- unclear what this 'shining' might be, but -- ghostly, mystical, illusory ? -- it is a shifting presence the narrator engages with, after a fashion. With a vision then also of his parents, slowly coming into focus, among other things (or beings ...), the narrator reflects on his strange situation, trying to make sense of these sensations and experiences.
The real -- the boredom that led him to set out; his car and the foolishness of driving it so far down this track that it gets stuck; the cold; his tiredness; and his attempts to deal with the situation normally, hoping to find a house and some people he can ask for help -- vie with what seems almost hallucinatory yet becomes as palpable.
He finds himself in a world -- or state of mind -- where he sees:
But anything's possible. Everything. All together. Anything can happen.Incomprehension of a sort is intentional, the reader sharing the narrator's:
No, I don't understand this. It's not something that can be understood either, it's something else, maybe it's something that's only experienced, that's not actually happening.Like the reading of a text .....
With its incantatory quality and feel, A Shining carries the reader on this strange trip -- mind-, physical, and mystical -- along with the narrator. There's power to it, too, -- even suspense -- as the story builds (or rather: as the narrator shapes and reshapes his experience in trying to convey it).
Very short, A Shining is vivid and evocative, a kind of 'ghost'-story that has both an ethereal feel yet also suggests much weightiness to it (but without Fosse forcing any particular interpretation). Small but bright, it is successful in what it sets out to do -- not everyone's kind of fiction, but very well done for this kind of thing.
- M.A.Orthofer, 13 December 2023
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Jon Fosse was born in 1959. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2023.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review