Title: Siblings Author: Brigitte Reimann Genre: Novel Written: 1963 (Eng. 2023) Length: 166 pages Original in: German Availability: Siblings - US Siblings - UK Siblings - Canada Die Geschwister - Deutschland Los hermanos - España from : Bookshop.org (US)

German title: Die Geschwister

Translated by Lucy Jones

Our Assessment:



B+ : somewhat simplistic, but still remarkably rich

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer New Statesman . 24/1/2023 E.Peirson-Hagger Sunday Times . 29/1/2023 Johanna Thomas-Corr

From the Reviews :

"Her depiction of the complexities of nationhood are remarkably modern, and her portrayal of the sibling bond unnerving and tender (.....) Uli's threatened departure stirs in her resentment entangled with longing for a life she will not allow herself to even imagine." - Ellen Peirson-Hagger, New Statesman

The complete review 's Review :

Siblings, set in the German Democratic Republic of the early 1960s, is narrated by Elisabeth, the youngest of the three Arendt children. She is a painter, working as a kind of in-house artist at an industrial complex. She is not a Party member, but is convinced that a better future is being built here in the GDR and that she wants to be part of it. (The 'Party' is the ruling SED -- the Sozialistische Einheitspartei Deutschlands (Socialist Unity Party of Germany).) She is not uncritical of the system, but she wants to work within it; indeed, she can not imagine otherwise.

Her brother Konrad is five years older than her, but they were never that close. He abandoned the GDR and fled to the West, and has been successful in building up a life and career there; as their brother Uli says: "If there was ever a man cut out to be a West German citizen, it's Konrad" -- and Elisabeth despises Konrad for his choice and the life he has embraced, and for his abandoning the GDR. For her, the move from East to West Germany is one that is, in every way, in the wrong direction, making her allegiances entirely clear:

(B)y stepping over the border, you're stepping into the past. You're not swapping one Germany for another. You're leaving our world ... my world.

I feel like a prisoner trapped behind bars, just stupidity and bureaucracy everywhere. I don't enjoy my work and don't enjoy any of the things we got up to as students. I find life in general repulsive.

[Note: Reviewing off a galley, I'm hesitant about remarking on some of the translation choices, but they appear to be in the (already published) final Penguin edition, so I nitpickingly note a few odd little missteps. One that seems significant is the early description, when Elisabeth recalls events from May 1945 and: "a foreign soldier turned up next door" -- and he then leaves having changed into one of Elisabeth's father's suits that her mother gives him. In the original German he is: "ein fremder Soldat", whereby 'fremder Soldat' can be either foreign soldier or an unknown soldier (as in: 'a stranger'). Obviously, this private is a German soldier (and simply someone unknown to the family), desperate to get out and rid of his German uniform as the Russians close in -- ditching uniforms was, naturally, widespread at the time -- , but referring to him as a 'foreign soldier' surely misleadingly suggests a soldier fighting for a foreign (enemy) power.

Then there's the person Elisabeth remembers only as having: "played outside left in the school football team" -- surely not how one refers to the position ('Linksaußen') which Jones translates literally; 'left wing' or 'left winger' is more like it. (The original German is: "Ich wußte nur noch, daß er der Linksaußen in unserer Schulmannschaft gewesen war".)

Finally, kudos, on the one hand, for the endnote to the reference: "he reminds me of a photo of Kish", Jones impressively coming up with: "Kish: This probably refers to Leslie Kish, a Hungarian émigré who fought in the Spanish Civil War" -- a plausible-sounding attribution, based on the name and context. The easier (and surely correct) identification is another, however. (I feel confident in saying that Brigitte Reimann never in her life heard of Leslie Kish.) The problem is a simple transcription error: the German text (I checked two edition, both Aufbau and dtv, just to make sure) has the name as the much more obvious 'Kisch' (tip-off: 'sh' is vanishingly rare in German, 'sch' commonplace) and the reference is of course surely to huge-in-the-GDR legend Egon Erwin Kisch, 'der rasende Reporter' himself.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 2 February 2023

Brigitte Reimann site

See Index of German literature

About the Author :

East German author Brigitte Reimann lived 1933 to 1973.

