White Shadow



Roy Jacobsen



Norwegian title: Hvitt hav

The second in The Barrøy Chronicles

Translated by Don Bartlett and Don Shaw

Our Assessment:



B : good, but something of a middle-volume of a series

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Literary Review . 5/2019 Paul Binding TLS . 14/2/2020 Daniel Marc Janes World Lit. Today . Fall/2021 Thomas Nolden

From the Reviews :

" White Shadow retains many of The Unseen’s pleasures, not least Jacobsen’s clean, spare prose (.....) For all these joys, White Shadow falls short of its predecessor. (...) White Shadow (...) takes place over a year and the day-by-day endurance is superseded by plot necessities. (...) All the same, White Shadow is vividly detailed and admirably unsentimental, a noble tribute to the human struggle for decency." - Daniel Marc Janes, Times Literary Supplement





The complete review 's Review :

White Shadow is the second installment of The Barrøy Chronicles, the story picking up several years after the events of The Unseen. The novel opens well into World War II, in 1944, Norway still occupied by the Germans, and the island of Barrøy deserted, with only Ingrid, now a mature woman of thirty-five, remaining nearby, working splitting fish for ten hours a day -- though:

Ingrid longed to be gone, to be back on Barrøy, but no-one can be alone on an island and this autumn neither man nor beast was there, Barrøy lay deserted and abandoned, it hadn't even been visible since the end of October, but she couldn't be here on the main island either.

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 December 2023

About the Author :

Norwegian author Roy Jacobsen was born in 1954.

