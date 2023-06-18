

The Unseen



by

Roy Jacobsen



Norwegian title: De usynlige

The first in The Barrøy Chronicles

Translated by Don Bartlett and Don Shaw

Our Assessment:



A- : rich, lovely piece of work

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A+ 12/5/2017 Tom Graham The Guardian A 12/5/2017 Justine Jordan

From the Reviews :

"Sparse, sublime prose distils this life along with the elements. The subtle translation, with its invented dialect, conveys a timeless, provincial voice. (...) Shortlisted for the Man Booker International prize, The Unseen is a blunt, brilliant book." - Tom Graham, Financial Times





is a blunt, brilliant book." - "This is a profound interrogation of freedom and fate, as well as a fascinating portrait of a vanished time, written in prose as clear and washed clean as the world after a storm." - Justine Jordan, The Guardian

The complete review 's Review :

The Unseen is the first in a series of novels set around the small Norwegian island of Barrøy, inhabited only by a few members of the namesake-family. At the beginning of the novel, Hans Barrøy is now the head of the family, his widowed father Martin still active but getting old. Hans is married to Maria, but, unusually -- "children on other islands have nine or even thirteen siblings" -- they only have a single child, Ingrid. The only other person living with them on the island is Hans' sister, Babro, who, though perfectly capable of helping around the house and with the fishing and farming, has: "never grown up completely"; there's a "family defect" that crops up every couple of generations.

The island is close enough to the mainland that there is a lot of going back and forth. Every year Hans also goes out fishing on Uncle Erling's big boat for several months, and gets a cut of the proceeds; they also fish around their own islands -- Barrøy is only one of several, though the others are uninhabited --, keep sheep, and collect and sell valuable eider down. Hans, torn between land and sea, has grand ambitions, such as building a proper quay on the island, which he eventually does, and making Barrøy a stop for the local milk-run boat, which makes for a steadier connection with the mainland.

The Unseen covers quite a stretch of years -- no dates are given, but it's from sometime in the early or mid-1920s well into the 1930s --, with Ingrid growing from small child to young woman. The population changes too, over the years; Babro goes off on a little adventure and winds up pregnant, giving birth to son Lars -- who, unlike his mother, proves: "grown from the day he was born" -- and then-teenage Ingrid's short-lived time in service on the mainland ends with her bringing back two young children to the island, forced to assume the role of their mother in one of the larger of several leaps she takes in taking on responsibilities and taking charge of running the Barrøy holdings.

The family struggles, including with money, with Hans always spending more than he really can afford in order to make improvements on the island, but their hardships are no worse than most during those times. The world financial crisis of those years hits hard, but the Barrøys can weather it better than many, being largely self-sufficient on their land.

This is a novel of the hard life, contending constantly with nature, on land and sea. There's a sense of community, of helping out where needed, but each family also looks out for itself. Ingrid and then Lars go to school on the mainland, but even that is tailored to the local needs, the island-children spending two weeks at school, then two weeks back home again while the itinerant schoolmaster goes and teaches on another island.

For all the starkness of life on the island, The Unseen is a rich narrative that beautifully evokes the conditions and life there. Despite being fairly short, and covering such a long span -- and with so many changes in the family-situation --, it is a full account that captures the sense of change -- and the continuity of family -- exceptionally well. Nature, in particular is presented well, from the peat they dig up to the storms they deal with -- and, of course, there is always the sea.

Near the end, it dawns on a mature Ingrid that what she: "has assumed to be an immovable rock in truth has been a rotting raft, which her father only just managed to keep afloat", but it's not really as bad as that -- or rather, it's somehow manageable: everything has constantly needed to be patched and darned and mended, from the fishing nets to the boats and the house. And if Hans' expansive ambitions have led to an only ambiguous stability, he has laid the groundwork for potential.

Jacobsen captures life on and around the island well, and his characters are all fully formed individuals, their interaction realistic and convincing, even if so much is left unsaid -- not least when:

In August, materials were delivered in the Trading Post's cargo boat and piled under an old sail away from the shore. Maria went and counted them up and worked out what they cost, but said nothing, in fact she never did say anything.

And Hans pretended he didn't hear.

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 June 2023

About the Author :

Norwegian author Roy Jacobsen was born in 1954.

