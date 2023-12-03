|
Newton's Brain
Our Assessment:
B+ : neat little science fiction fantasy
The complete review's Review:
Jakub Arbes' romanetto -- a variation on the novella, and a term coined by Arbes and Jan Neruda (and never quite catching on beyond a small, Czech circle) -- neatly straddles the rich Gothic-inflected fantasy literature of the earlier nineteenth century, from E.T.A.Hoffmann to Poe, and the burgeoning field of science fiction à la Jules Verne -- with someone in the novel even observing (to one of the other protagonists, not the author) that: "Jules Verne beat you to it".
(Poe is also name-checked in the novel.)
And all you have seen from start to finish has been constant strife, the mutual elimination and butchery of the most perfect of God's creatures ...Arbes utilizes the science-fiction premises of his story to allow for commentary and observation on mankind and its failures. The idea of Newton's brain allows for reflection on intellect and opportunity (and criticism of: "the ridiculous cult of so-called great minds"), and on mankind's failure to do good with all its 'thinking', progress in many ways superficial while the fundamentals remain unchanged, including, for example:
Isn't the modern worker operating some machine still the same slave as he ever was ? Is life any more pleasant, more secure, more filled with joy than before ?The time-travel, showing the narrator the mass-slaughter of battle after battle, shows an even clearer human failing, and: "The only way to undermine this god's throne is by the principles of humanism ..." is the narrator's friend's clarion call -- dangled there, near the story's conclusion.
The friend's parting words -- sacrificing himself, as the time-travel appliance begins to wobble out of control -- reveal the name and secret of the device, "familiar to the entire world", making for a turn towards realism in the short concluding chapter -- a slight let-down, in a way, but reasonable enough: Arbes seems to have believed that true science fiction was too great a stretch to present to his readers, and so he frames his story in a more plausible way.
Conceptually, Newton's Brain is very impressive, both in its two fantastical premises, of the brain transplant and time travel, as well as the use to which he puts these in making his novel also one which diagnoses and reflects on civilization, progress, technology, and ideology and their failures (or rather: mankind's failures with them).
The technical aspects are not particularly fully-fleshed out, particularly the brain-transplant idea, giving the novel a different feel than modern science fiction (with its fetishization of the technical), but for its times -- 1877 ! -- Newton's Brain is quite remarkable. It is also, quite simply, an impressive little work of fiction -- clearly with a didactic purpose, but that very creatively spun into the story itself. While there is rather much preamble, given how short the work is, and while much of the story, not just the technical aspects, would seem to warrant considerably greater exposition, it certainly is, ultimately, a successful and very well-turned piece of work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 3 December 2023
Czech author Jakub Arbes lived 1840 to 1914.
