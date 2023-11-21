the
the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 - 22 November 2023

21 November: Replacement-Costa Awards shortlists | Comic Fiction Prize | Baku Book Center Q & A
22 November: NYTBR 100 Notable Books of 2023 | ពានរង្វាន់ព្រះនាងឥន្ទ្រទេវី | Cavafy Archive | Typewriters ! | Die Ballade des letzten Gastes review

22 November 2023 - Wednesday

NYTBR 100 Notable Books of 2023 | ពានរង្វាន់ព្រះនាងឥន្ទ្រទេវី
Cavafy Archive | Typewriters ! | Die Ballade des letzten Gastes review

       NYTBR 100 Notable Books of 2023

       The New York Times Book Review has released its list of their 100 Notable Books of 2023 (presumably paywalled).
       As best I can tell, eight of the books are works in translation.
       After having reviewed seven of their 2021 notable books by the time the list was published, and five in 2022, there are only four under review at the complete review this year:
(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       ពានរង្វាន់ព្រះនាងឥន្ទ្រទេវី

       As Hong Raksmey reports in The Phnom Penh Post, Diverse talents shine at literary competition, as the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts has announced the winners of this year's Indradevi Literary Awards, selected from "114 entries comprising 86 short novels and 28 poems". (I wonder why there are no long novels .....)
       Good to see support for the local literature; still, it's somewhat troubling when this is highlighted as a ... concern:
Un Sok Heang from the Novel Committee praises the commendable submissions, acknowledging their grounding in social reality and positive perspectives, notably in promoting women's values. However, he notes that, among the 86 works, when evaluating their meaning, genre and moral purpose, nearly all fell short in some aspects.

"Some writers should avoid choosing topics that do not benefit society," he opines.
       Very little Khmer writing makes it into English -- Suon Sorin's A New Sun Rises Over the Old Land is the only work under review at the complete review -- and I fear publishers and literary agents won't exactly be scouring the list of winners here either .....
       For more pictures from the award ceremony, see the CNC report.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Cavafy Archive

       The Onassis Foundation has apparently now opened the Cavafy Archive -- 'An archive open to all !' -- in Athens; see also the ekathimerini.com report
       Looks like it's worth a visit.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Typewriters !

       Heritage Auctions is auctioning off a neat but eclectic selection of celebrity-typewriters on 15 December.
       Harold Robbins' ! Philip Roth's ! Ted 'Unabomber' Kaczynski's ! John Updike's ! Andy Rooney's ! Truman Capote's ! Shirley Temple's ! Greta Garbo's ! Ray Bradbury's ! etc.
       See also Eric Grossman's report at Penta, Historic Typewriters Used by Literary Giants and Celebrities Up for Auction.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Die Ballade des letzten Gastes review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of Nobel laureate Peter Handke's latest novel, Die Ballade des letzten Gastes.

       This just came out in German, so there isn't an English translation yet, but we can probably expect one in a year or two.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


21 November 2023 - Tuesday

Replacement-Costa Awards shortlists | Comic Fiction Prize
Baku Book Center Q & A

       Replacement-Costa Awards shortlists

       The Costa Book Awards recently called it quits, but another coffee outfit has quickly jumped into the void and so now they have the Nero Book Awards in the UK -- and these have just announced the shortlists for their inaugural award.
       (Only) four titles each, in the four categories: fiction, non, children's, and debut -- differentiating themselves slightly from the Costas, which had a biography, rather than full non-fiction category, as well as a fifth category, poetry.
       Like the Costas, they will name the winner in each category -- on 16 January -- and then pit those four titles against each other, selecting an overall winner which will receive ... the Nero Gold Prize, sometime in February.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Comic Fiction Prize

       They've announced the winner of this year's Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for Comic Fiction -- who receives: 'a jeroboam of Bollinger Special Cuvée, a case of Bollinger La Grande Année, the complete set of the Everyman’s Library P.G. Wodehouse collection, and a pig named after his winning book' -- and it is The Satsuma Complex, by Bob Mortimer; see, for example, Bruce Dessau's report at Beyond the Joke.
       See also the Gallery UK publicity page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Baku Book Center Q & A

       At Azernews Laman Ismayilova has a Q & A with the Baku Book Center's PR manager, Nigar Huseynova, about: "the activities of the Baku Book Center, readers' preferences, the Baku Book Fair, and the state of the book market in Azerbaijan", in Baku Book Center strives to create vibrant literary community.
       Among the observations: "This year there were no noticeable peaks of interest in any genre" -- and: "Readers stopped buying thick books".

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


