The Most Secret Memory of Men



by

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: La plus secrète mémoire des hommes

Translated by Lara Vergnaud

Prix Goncourt, 2021

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Frankfurter Rundschau A 22/11/2022 Cornelia Geißler Le Monde . 26/8/2021 Camille Laurens TLS . 12/8/2022 H.K.Altes World Lit. Today . 5-6/2022 Edward Ousselin

From the Reviews :

"Es handelt sich hier um ein dermaßen funkelndes Werk, dass man zunächst geblendet wird, wenn man versucht, es zu durchschauen. Man muss es nicht durchschauen, man kann darin versinken. (...) Manch ein Scharnier zwischen den Unterkapiteln hakt etwas, weil der Autor es mit Details überlastet. Die geheimste Erinnerung der Menschen ist zweifelsohne ein großes Buch, aber wirklich eines für leidenschaftliche Leser. Mehr noch: Es ist hoch aktuell. (...) Es ist ein gewaltiger Roman." - Cornelia Geißler, Frankfurter Rundschau





ist zweifelsohne ein großes Buch, aber wirklich eines für leidenschaftliche Leser. Mehr noch: Es ist hoch aktuell. (...) Es ist ein gewaltiger Roman." - "The seemingly melancholy ending, however, does not cast a shadow over the vitality and jubilation that the novel otherwise evokes. Faye’s fellow African writers expatriated in Paris form a community of friends -- the “ghetto” -- who feverishly believe in the secret promises of literature, which they celebrate by reading, writing, debating and having sex. This effervescence is infectious and casts its charm in times nostalgic for a belief in books and the communities they create." - Henriette Korthals Altes, Times Literary Supplement





"In his intricately plotted novel, Sarr has modified some elements of Ouologuem’s biography: (.....) Sarr’s novel, replete with apparently digressive subplots and abrupt, often jarring shifts in narrative voice, nonetheless maintains a discernible focus in terms of its broader storyline. As readers are drawn into the minutiae of Faye’s quest, they progressively come to share his questioning of the role and validity of literature during tragic historical periods. This very rich, often innovative novel is highly recommended." - Edward Ousselin, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

The Most Secret Memory of Men is narrated by Diégane Latyr Faye. Born in Senegal, he came to France to continue his education. Enthralled by literature, he also hopes to become a writer -- getting off to a small start with his novel, Anatomy of the Void. It only sold seventy-nine copies in its first two months, but eventually it earned him: "a certain kind of attention in the literary world of Paris's African diaspora".

The novel opens in 2018, with Faye announcing that he is leaving Amsterdam, where he has been on the trail of author T.C.Elimane, whose one novel, The Labyrinth of Inhumanity, published in 1938, he considers: "both cathedral and arena", and which has had a profound effect on him and many of his fellow writers.

The Most Secret Memory of Men is, in no small part, a quest-tale, Faye in search of information about the elusive author and his largely forgotten book -- both practically: "erased from literary memory, but also, it would appear, from all human memory". It received considerable attention upon publication -- but was quickly drowned in scandal, as Elimane was first denounced for his: "shameful rewriting of one of the narratives of Basari cosmogeny", a kind of plagiarism, and then, more seriously, for actual plagiarism, as the novel: "braided into the text, rewritten sentences originally penned by European, American, and Eastern authors of the past. No great text appears to have escaped his rewriting".

As it turns out, the first accusation is a false one, but the second undeniable. The publishers of the book withdrew it from the market (and went out of business) -- one reason why there are so few remaining copies. All the while, the already elusive Elimane remained entirely silent on the matters, and soon all traces of him, as of his book, seem to disappear completely.

Faye chanced on a copy of the novel, and was completely swept away by it, and he became obsessed with learning more about it and its author. Much of The Most Secret Memory of Men then is more documentary, Faye sharing some of the press reactions from when the book came out (and the scandal that then erupted) and then recording the accounts of some of those that knew Elimane, building up a biography through second and third-hand reports.

Like Faye, Elimane is from Senegal -- his actual name Elimane Madag Diouf (the 'T.C.' he published the book under is an homage to his publishers), born in 1915. A gifted student, he gets a scholarship to study in France and goes to Paris in 1935 -- but he is drawn to writing and abandons his studies. A young couple -- Thérèse Jacob and Charles Ellenstein -- with publishing ambitions befriend him, and eventually publish The Labyrinth of Inhumanity.

Elimane's identity, and his elusiveness, affect the reception of his work. As one journalist, Brigitte Bollème, who would write most extensively about the case, noted early on: "His silence casts a suspicious shadow over his work". Meanwhile, there are critics of the day who, in a time when novels written by (black) Africans are practically unknown, are disappointed not to find the exotic in the novel, one of them complaining:

We were expecting more tropical color, more exoticism, more insight into the purely African soul [...] The author is well read. But where is the true Africa in all of this ?

The book's great weakness is that it is not Negro enough.

What pained him was that he wasn't seen as a writer, but as a media phenomenon, as an exceptional Negro, as an ideological battlefield. In the press, hardly anyone talked about the text itself, his writing, his creation.

Are things any different nowadays ? Do we talk about literature, about aesthetic value, or do we talk about people, about their tans, their voices, their age, their hair, their pets, how they decorate their houses, whether their carpets match their drapes ? Do we talk about writing or about identity, about style or about media buzz that eliminates the need for any, about literary creation or about sensationalist personalities ?

Elimane wanted to become white, and he was reminded that not only was he not, but that he never would be despite all his talent. He brandished every card of whiteness, culturally at least; these were simply used as reminders of his negritude.

About the Author :

Mohamed Mbougar Sarr was born in Senegal in 1990.

