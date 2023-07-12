|
The Most Secret Memory of Men
The Most Secret Memory of Men is narrated by Diégane Latyr Faye.
Born in Senegal, he came to France to continue his education.
Enthralled by literature, he also hopes to become a writer -- getting off to a small start with his novel, Anatomy of the Void.
It only sold seventy-nine copies in its first two months, but eventually it earned him: "a certain kind of attention in the literary world of Paris's African diaspora".
We were expecting more tropical color, more exoticism, more insight into the purely African soul [...] The author is well read. But where is the true Africa in all of this ?The all-too familiar situation presented itself here for Elimane:
What pained him was that he wasn't seen as a writer, but as a media phenomenon, as an exceptional Negro, as an ideological battlefield. In the press, hardly anyone talked about the text itself, his writing, his creation.While the fuss around the novel dates to the late-1930s, Sarr's description of the literary-critical reception of the work surely also echoes much that he himself has faced in the present day -- all the more so now with The Most Secret Memory of Men having been awarded the highest French literary honour, the prix Goncourt -- where books by authors who are 'other' and 'foreign' are still supposed to meet certain extra-literary expectations, and judged so heavily on those. Sarr has Faye also still dealing with these issues -- his protagonist wondering:
Are things any different nowadays ? Do we talk about literature, about aesthetic value, or do we talk about people, about their tans, their voices, their age, their hair, their pets, how they decorate their houses, whether their carpets match their drapes ? Do we talk about writing or about identity, about style or about media buzz that eliminates the need for any, about literary creation or about sensationalist personalities ?Of course, it's also impossible to overlook the fact that what Faye seeks is information about the person behind the book, to try to figure out Elimane's 'identity' and history -- ultimately, arguably, simply whether his carpets matched his drapes. We learn very little about The Labyrinth of Inhumanity -- even in and through the reactions to it --, and can read only a few samples of Elimane's own writing -- personal, autobiographical writing at that: a letter, diary-excerpts. (Of course, The Labyrinth of Inhumanity, like any book, is meant to 'speak for itself', but since it is fictional and since Faye quotes barely a paragraph from it, readers have to rely on the reactions to the book -- Faye's and others' -- in trying to get any sense of it; it is marked, like the character Elimane, by its (physical) absence here -- and it is the person behind it, Elimane, whose (hi)story Faye cobbles together, at least in outline, that takes on a much more distinct form than the mystery-novel.)
Returning eventually to Senegal, Faye is then also faced with the question of what an author's obligations are -- to speak up ? to take action ? In staying always almost entirely in the shadows and background, Elimane made a choice of sorts -- continuing also to write, though never publishing. But Sarr does make him a figure who is also a seeker: we learn that even late in his life Elimane, who traveled widely, explained: "I'm not running away from anything. I'm looking for someone". Already when he first came to France he had also gone in search of traces of the man he knows as his father, who had gone to fight for the French in the First World War before his son was born, and who disappeared, presumably on the battlefield. So also one of the questions about Elimane's life is who he was looking for -- still his father(-figure), or perhaps someone else ?
The second and third-hand accounts that Faye provides verbatim highlight different parts of Elimane's life and background. From an older generation of Senegalese figures, to a variety of fellow African writers, to Elimane's French publishers and journalist Bollème to the woman who knew Elimane when he was in Argentina and hung out with Witold Gombrowicz and Ernesto Sabato, this is a very rich cast of secondary characters, and the slivers of Elimane's life they recount are strongly differentiated by their voices and experiences. Faye and his quest-story are the uniting thread throughout, and Sarr handles that well, Faye stepping into the background for longer stretches as he listens to various accounts but also with enough of his own story to make him more than simply a narrator-guide.
Identity (and a sense of identity) is central to the book -- not least in some of the secondary characters, such as the suicide Fatima Diop that Faye is confronted with in his native Senegal --, and so there is good reason for this focus on figuring out who Elimane was. One acquaintance of Faye's argues:
Elimane wanted to become white, and he was reminded that not only was he not, but that he never would be despite all his talent. He brandished every card of whiteness, culturally at least; these were simply used as reminders of his negritude.Indeed, among the interesting things about The Labyrinth of Inhumanity is the plagiarism behind it. Sarr wisely keeps us from knowing exactly how that manifested itself, but of course in one sense the novel is entirely unoriginal -- based entirely on the words of others. And yet we hear also that that is part of its brilliance, in just how well Elimane did that -- and, after all, practically everything has been written before, practically every combination of words has appeared in print, so isn't that the mark of the craftsman and artist, what one makes of all this familiar material ?
The Most Secret Memory of Men is dedicated to Yambo Ouologuem, and Elimane's scandal is clearly loosely based on the one in the late 1960s around Ouologuem's Bound to Violence (see also the volume: Yambo Ouologuem: Postcolonial Writer, Islamic Militant). Elimane's path is more extreme -- and of a different time -- but Sarr adroitly brings in many of the issues raised by that situation. The time-frame -- with Elimane a generation older, and Faye well more than a generation younger than Ouologuem -- is also well-chosen -- not least in showing plus ça change .....
The Most Secret Memory of Men does stray about a bit far and wide, but remains engaging throughout, not least because of its range of experience, especially of its African characters, in Senegal as well as in France -- from the battlefields of the First World War to Paris in the 1930s and in the present-day, and even Occupied France. (The story also ventures to Argentina, which feels slightly more far-fetched.) With its cast of writers -- beginning with Faye and Elimane, but including quite a few more -- there is also some interesting reflection on literature and the literary establishment, without the novel bogging down too far in that.
Elimane remains -- presumably intentionally -- rather elusive, and the character can't quite live up to the mystery-man image Faye seems to hope to come to understand -- but then the question of why we care about the identity of an author, rather than simply appreciating the text isn't really answered here either, Sarr/Faye suggesting it shouldn't matter, and yet Faye feeling compelled to find out as much as possible (though ultimately he does seem more concerned with Elimane's fate -- what does it do to a writer to go through what Elimane did ? -- than strictly his identity with all its biographical detail).
The Most Secret Memory of Men is a very solid and thoroughly engaging piece of work -- and if it nudges readers to seek out Ouologuem's Bound to Violence as well, all the better.
- M.A.Orthofer, 12 July 2023
Mohamed Mbougar Sarr was born in Senegal in 1990.
