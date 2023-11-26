

The Jib Door



by

Marlen Haushofer



German title: Die Tapetentür

Translated and with a Preface by Jerome Carlton Samuelson

Our Assessment:



B : well-done and effective

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Books Abroad . (32:3) Summer/1958 Marianne Bonwit Modern Austrian Lit. . (34:1/2) 2001 M-R.Kecht

From the Reviews :

"Typically Austrian in subtlety of diction and shades of meanings, perhaps also typically a woman's novel (...) What Françoise Sagan attempts, Marlen Haushofer achieves, through greater maturity and compassion." - Marianne Bonwit, Books Abroad





"Even if Marlen Haushofer's The Jib Door is not her best novel (a non-German speaker will have a hard time finding her books in English), American undergraduates will probably consider her vivid, prosaic portrait of the protagonist Annette's life, with all its quotidian routines and travails and its constrictive structures, indicative of particular social patterns that merit closer examination and call for cross-cultural comparisons." - Maria-Regina Kecht, Modern Austrian Literature

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: I have not seen Jerome Carlton Samuelson's English translation of this novel; this review is based on the German original, and all translations are mine.]

The main character in The Jib Door is Annette, a librarian, just about thirty when the novel starts. Much of the novel is presented in the third person -- focused entirely on Annette -- but there are also longer sections consisting of her diary-entries, an even more direct presentation of her thoughts and feelings.

Briefly married some ten years earlier, she is a war-widow, her first marriage so short she barely has memories of her husband. She has had several lovers since then, and is involved -- not particularly satisfyingly -- with Alexander when the novel opens; conveniently, he gets soon sent to Paris as part of an exchange program, getting him out of the way and more or less out of her life. She also finds out that her long absent father has passed away, and has to go to the offices of a lawyer, Dr. Gregor Xanthner, to deal with some paperwork; they soon become lovers and, within a matter of months, when she gets pregnant, marry.

Annette's diary-entries are largely very introspective, with a great deal of self-reflection, and the third-person sections follow her similarly closely. There are few descriptions of exchanges or conversations with others, and even Gregor remains a largely distant figure for the reader. Annette does not chronicle the development of their relationship, but rather merely presents herself immersed in it and mentions bits and pieces -- leaving her apartment to move in with him, or going on Sunday outings. He lives very much for the moment, putting the past (including a previous marriage) behind him, and is in many ways different from her; she is passionately in love with him -- and especially taken by the physical aspect of their relationship.

Much of Annette's reflection is about men and women, generalizing about both -- sometimes nicely sharply, as when she writes:

Früher einmal bildete ich mir ein, Männer leichter ertragen zu können als Frauen, jetzt fangen sie an, mir auf die Nerven zu fallen. Frauen sind, so unangenehm sie sein können, doch viel individueller und weniger eitel. Außerdem kommt man mit ihnen (von Ausnahmen abgesehen) nicht in die peinliche Lage, daß sie plötzlich, mitten im Gespräch, anfangen, einem die Bluse aufzuknöpfen. Diese letztere Eigenschaft schätze ich an Frauen besonders.



[I used to think I could put up with men more easily than women, but now they're starting to get on my nerves. Women, as unpleasant as they can be, are much more individual and less vain. Besides, with them (leaving aside some exceptions) you don't end up in the embarrassing situation where they suddenly start unbuttoning your blouse in the middle of a conversation. I particularly appreciate this last quality in women.]

Ein Romanautor sollte nichts anderes sein als ein Zuschauer, der den Menschen und Vorgängen in seinem Buch Zeit läßt, sich behutsam zu entwickeln.



[A novelist should be nothing more than a spectator who gives the people and events in his book time to develop carefully.]

Da Lesen mein Beruf ist, ergreift mich nur noch selten ein Buch. Adrienne Mesurat, eines dieser wenigen Bücher.



[Since reading is my job, it's only rarely that a book still seizes hold of me. Adrienne Mesurat, one of those few books.]

muß wissen, daß das Schicksal eines Menschen sich aus Kindheitserlebnissen und Charakteranlagen entwickelt.



[must know that a person's destiny evolves out of childhood experiences and character traits.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 November 2023

About the Author :

Austrian author Marlen Haushofer lived 1920 to 1970.

