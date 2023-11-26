|
The Jib Door
[Note: I have not seen Jerome Carlton Samuelson's English translation of this novel; this review is based on the German original, and all translations are mine.]
The main character in The Jib Door is Annette, a librarian, just about thirty when the novel starts.
Much of the novel is presented in the third person -- focused entirely on Annette -- but there are also longer sections consisting of her diary-entries, an even more direct presentation of her thoughts and feelings.
Früher einmal bildete ich mir ein, Männer leichter ertragen zu können als Frauen, jetzt fangen sie an, mir auf die Nerven zu fallen. Frauen sind, so unangenehm sie sein können, doch viel individueller und weniger eitel. Außerdem kommt man mit ihnen (von Ausnahmen abgesehen) nicht in die peinliche Lage, daß sie plötzlich, mitten im Gespräch, anfangen, einem die Bluse aufzuknöpfen. Diese letztere Eigenschaft schätze ich an Frauen besonders.She makes an effort to maintain some independence and sense of self -- continuing to work is important to her, for example -- but struggles also with this.
Annette is marked by her upbringing, having never known her mother and with her father an absent figure as well. She was raised by an aunt who tried very hard to shape the young girl -- but was also undermined in this by her brother, Annette's Uncle Eugen, who helped ensure she remained a 'completely normal and extremely troublesome child'. Uncle Eugen also continues to be a presence in her life, a non-judgmental anchor; she does not go out of her way to lean on him, but he certainly provides a hold that is welcome.
Annette often describes her vivid dreams -- and one of the central episodes of the novel is the long dream she relates that also features the 'jib door' of the title. (They should still have gone with another title for the translation .....)
Focused so intensely on her self, Annette also frequently addresses her state of mind as well as her physical state -- quite dispassionately, and without feeling sorry for herself. A book-person, she not only constantly engages with literature (as part of her job, for one), but also sees through a literary lens, including through her diary-writing, as well as suggested by observations such as:
Ein Romanautor sollte nichts anderes sein als ein Zuschauer, der den Menschen und Vorgängen in seinem Buch Zeit läßt, sich behutsam zu entwickeln.Certainly, her author -- Haushofer -- seems to be trying to put that into practice in this novel. Tellingly then, also, a major shift comes late in the novel as Annette decides she will stop writing in her diary -- and destroy it. Her uncle approves, his feeling being that: 'One shouldn't preserve diaries; it's enough that one writes them'.
Practically the only person Annette goes into fuller detail about, other than her uncle, is her one real friend -- the woman she gives her apartment to when she moves out, for example, and someone who only gives as presents things that she herself likes, even if the recipient doesn't care for them (like the sweets she often brings Annette, even though Annette doesn't particularly like sweets) -- a woman called 'Meta' (which presumably didn't seem as on the nose when the novel came out in 1957 than it does now), Meanwhile, Gregor becomes more of a presence through his absence, as he takes to spending evenings away, Annette certain that he is having affairs (and relatively resigned about that).
Already early on, Annette mentions:
Da Lesen mein Beruf ist, ergreift mich nur noch selten ein Buch. Adrienne Mesurat, eines dieser wenigen Bücher.Building on this, she states that a writer:
muß wissen, daß das Schicksal eines Menschen sich aus Kindheitserlebnissen und Charakteranlagen entwickelt.Annette certainly feels hers has, and there's a sense of her being unable to escape or alter it; the great surprise to her is the deep (and physical) passion she feels for Gregor, which then shapes some of the direction her fate takes.
This is a fine life-study, and Annette a strong -- and strongly drawn -- character. Haushofer is a talented writer, and shows a deft touch in the shaping and presentation of her story, leaving much seemingly left unsaid and not shown -- there are barely any sorts of exchanges with Gregor, for example -- yet still conveying all that is essential. There's a grimness to the tale -- a reflection of the times, too -- but The Jib Door is a strong piece of work.
M.A.Orthofer, 26 November 2023
Austrian author Marlen Haushofer lived 1920 to 1970.
