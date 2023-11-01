the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

11 November 2023

11 November: Prix du livre européen | Grand prix de littérature américaine | Translating Virgil into ... Chinese | German literature in ... Pakistan


go to weblog

return to main archive


11 November 2023 - Saturday

Prix du livre européen | Grand prix de littérature américaine
Translating Virgil into ... Chinese | German literature in ... Pakistan

       Prix du livre européen

       They've announced the winner of this year's European Book Prize, and it is Robert Menasse's Die Erweiterung, the sequel to his The Capital; see also the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Grand prix de littérature américaine

       So what do the French think is the best recent American novel ? Well, they've announced the winner of this year's Grand prix de littérature américaine, and it is the French translation of The World and All That It Holds, by Aleksandar Hemon; see also the Livres Hebdo report.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Translating Virgil into ... Chinese

       At Antigone Wentao Zhai wonders How Would Virgil Speak in Chinese ? in trying to translate from Latin to Chinese; see also some examples from the Aeneid here and here.
       (And what a neat idea/resource Dickinson Classics Online is !)

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       German literature in ... Pakistan

       At Deutsche Welle Mohammad Salman reports on Pakistan: How politics spurred interest in German literature.
       Apparently the spur wasn't all that long-lasting:
Stefan Winkler, who succeeded Negwer at Goethe-Institut in Karachi and remained its head until 2020, said there is now a lack of interest in German literature in Pakistan.
       And:
Over the years, and as socialist influences on Pakistani culture dwindled, interest in translating German books into Urdu also declined.
       Disappointing -- both the decline of socialist influence (you always want at least a touch of that in your political/cultural mix) and the interest in translating German books.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (2 - 10 November 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links