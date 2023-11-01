the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
The Millions
11 November 2023
11 November:
Prix du livre européen | Grand prix de littérature américaine | Translating Virgil into ... Chinese | German literature in ... Pakistan
11 November 2023
- Saturday
Prix du livre européen | Grand prix de littérature américaine
Translating Virgil into ... Chinese | German literature in ... Pakistan
Prix du livre européen
They've announced the winner of this year's European Book Prize, and it is Robert Menasse's Die Erweiterung, the sequel to his The Capital; see also the Suhrkamp foreign rights page.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Grand prix de littérature américaine
So what do the French think is the best recent American novel ?
Well, they've announced the winner of this year's Grand prix de littérature américaine, and it is the French translation of The World and All That It Holds, by Aleksandar Hemon; see also the Livres Hebdo report.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Translating Virgil into ... Chinese
At Antigone Wentao Zhai wonders How Would Virgil Speak in Chinese ? in trying to translate from Latin to Chinese; see also some examples from the Aeneid here and here.
(And what a neat idea/resource Dickinson Classics Online is !)
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
German literature in ... Pakistan
At Deutsche Welle Mohammad Salman reports on Pakistan: How politics spurred interest in German literature.
Apparently the spur wasn't all that long-lasting:
Stefan Winkler, who succeeded Negwer at Goethe-Institut in Karachi and remained its head until 2020, said there is now a lack of interest in German literature in Pakistan.
And:
Over the years, and as socialist influences on Pakistani culture dwindled, interest in translating German books into Urdu also declined.
Disappointing -- both the decline of socialist influence (you always want at least a touch of that in your political/cultural mix) and the interest in translating German books.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
