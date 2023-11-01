the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
2 November 2023
2 November :
Taiwan Literature Awards | Sunday Times Literary Awards | Governor General's Literary Awards finalists | Donald Keene on 'The Japanese Classics'
2 November 2023
- Thursday
Taiwan Literature Awards | Sunday Times Literary Awards
Governor General's Literary Awards finalists | Donald Keene on 'The Japanese Classics'
Taiwan Literature Awards
They've announced the winners of this year's Taiwan Literature Awards, with Chen Lieh's 殘骸書 winning the Golden Grand Laurel Award; see also the publisher's publicity page.
It was selected from 191 submissions, with seven other titles winning Golden Book Awards, and three winning emerging-writer awards.
M.A.Orthofer)
Sunday Times Literary Awards
As Mila de Villiers reports, they've announced the winners of this year's (South African) Sunday Times Literary Awards, with How to be a Revolutionary, by C.A. Davids, winning in the fiction category; see also the Verso publicity page.
M.A.Orthofer)
Governor General's Literary Awards finalists
I missed this last week, but the Canada Council for the Arts has announced the finalists for this year's Governor General's Literary Awards, five titles each in seven categories, once for English-language books, once for French ones (including best translated books from English into French and vice versa).
The 'GGs' are also notable -- and praiseworthy -- because they reveal what books were actually considered for each of these prizes -- as every literary prize should !
M.A.Orthofer)
Donald Keene on 'The Japanese Classics'
At nippon.com Janine Beichman offers the apparently previously unpublished 2012 speech by Donald Keene on 'The Japanese Classics', in Donald Keene: The Value of Reading Classics in Modern Translations.
(Relatedly, see also Richard Nathan's report at Red Circle on yet another modern version by a renowned author of that greatest of Japanese classics, in Genji Shines Anew: Paperback edition of Mitsuyo Kakuta’s critically acclaimed ‘Tale of Genji’ adaptation released in Japan.)
M.A.Orthofer)
