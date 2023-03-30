Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Die Bienen und das Unsichtbare

Die Bienen und das Unsichtbare



by

by Clemens J. Setz



Title: Die Bienen und das Unsichtbare Author: Clemens J. Setz Genre: Non-fiction Written: 2020 Length: 407 pages Original in: German Availability: Die Bienen und das Unsichtbare - Deutschland

Die Bienen und das Unsichtbare has not yet been translated into English.

"Die Kunstsprachen, auch Plansprachen genannt, sind in diesem Buch das Abenteuer gleich um die Ecke. (...) Er nimmt sie gegen ihre Verächter in Schutz, erzählt von ihren Gründerfiguren und native speakern , übersetzt ihre Literatur, vor allem die Gedichte, aber auch die Prosa, und nicht zuletzt erzählt er von sich selbst. (...) Mehr und mehr tritt die heimliche Hauptfigur des Buches in den Vordergrund, der Übersetzer Clemens Setz, der von all den Kunstsprachen, in die er eintaucht, immer noch nicht genug hat (.....) Wer Abenteuerliteratur mag, ist mit diesem Buch sehr gut bedient." - Lothar Müller, Süddeutsche Zeitung





"Setz erschließt einen faszinierenden Kontinent. Dieser liegt hinter den Büchern, den Namen und Wörtern, und in ihm ist nichts selbstverständlich. Wie in der Kunst. (...) Schräg zu den befestigten Wegen geglückter Verständigung läuft Setz durch deren Maschinenraum. Staunt, wie hier ein Kabel heraushängt und dort Dampf austritt. Und rollt die Frage auf, wer in wessen Namen spricht. Deshalb ereignet sich das Entscheidende in der Art und Weise, wie Setz selbst über seine Gegenstände spricht. (...) Es geht in diesem Buch um die so aktuelle Frage, wie man, als Schriftsteller und als Sprecher, seinen Gegenständen gerecht wird. (...) Es geht in diesem Buch also nur mittelbar um die Möglichkeit der Übersetzung zwischen verschiedenen Sprachen. Es geht existenziell um die Möglichkeit der Übersetzung zwischen unterschiedlichen Leben." - Kolja Reichert, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: Die Bienen und das Unsichtbare has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on the German original, and all quotes are my translations.]

The title of Clemens J. Setz's book is taken from Rilke, from a letter in which he wrote: "We are the bees of the invisible".

Setz suggests:

Ist das nicht auch die beste Definition von Dichtern in erfundenen Sprachen ? Sie bringen Ertrag und Nährstoffe von einer Quelle, die sonst kaum jemand sehen kann.



[Isn't that also the best definition of poets in invented languages ? They bring yield and nutrients from a source that almost no one else can see.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 30 March 2023

