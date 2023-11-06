

the complete review - dialogue

Bot



by

Clemens J. Setz



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Title: Bot Author: Clemens J. Setz Genre: Dialogue Written: 2018 Length: 160 pages Original in: German Availability: Bot - Deutschland

Gespräch ohne Autor

Edited by Angelika Klammer

Bot has not yet been translated into English

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : not your usual Q & A -- but certainly of interest to Setz-readers

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 2/4/2018 Oliver Jungen NZZ . 11/3/2018 Gerhard Melzer Süddeutsche Zeitung . 16/2/2018 Lothar Müller

From the Reviews :

"In ihrer Gesamtheit fügen sich die Fragmente tatsächlich zu einem Psychogramm. Und was sich dabei in zittrigen Konturen abzeichnet, das ist nicht allein das literarische Wunderkind Setz (das auch) oder der nahe am Wahnsinn gebaute Dionysiker (die Marke Setz), sondern ein tief romantischer Geist" - Oliver Jungen, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





"Ob wahr, stimmig erfunden oder irgendwo dazwischen oszillierend: Entscheidend ist, dass aus dem üblichen Frage-Antwort-Spiel eine Art Setz-Reader wird, ein selbstreferenzielles Spiel, bei dem die Suchbewegung des Fragens nicht an ein Ende gerät, sondern sich unablässig weiterzeugt. Die Energie für diese Bewegung kommt allemal aus dem Werk, denn auch die Fragen, auf die die Journaleinträge antworten, sind überwiegend aus Texten des Autors hergeleitet, penibel aufgelistet im Anhang des Buches. (...) Die Gedankensplitter, Reflexionen, Reisenotizen, Leseerfahrungen, Erzählkeime und Befindlichkeitsprotokolle, die Bot versammelt, nehmen sich aus wie ein Versuchslabor dieser Weltsicht. Was Setz da registriert, ist ein irrlichternder Kosmos der Vorstellungen und Erscheinungen, der sich nicht in den Rahmen eingefahrener Denk- und Wahrnehmungsmuster fügen will." - Gerhard Melzer, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





versammelt, nehmen sich aus wie ein Versuchslabor dieser Weltsicht. Was Setz da registriert, ist ein irrlichternder Kosmos der Vorstellungen und Erscheinungen, der sich nicht in den Rahmen eingefahrener Denk- und Wahrnehmungsmuster fügen will." - "Jeder Nachlass zu Lebzeiten ist ein Selbstporträt des Autors. Dieses ist ein Doppelbildnis. Im Vordergrund steht der nervöse Nerd, der Computerspieler und Internetnomade. Hinter ihm zeichnet sich sein Zwilling ab, ein Autor, dessen Sprachgefühl, Fantasie und Sprachreichtum aus seiner innigen Verbindung mit dem Elementaren, der physischen Existenz, dem Kreatürlichen erwächst. Das Wort Kreatur verbindet Menschen und Tiere. Wer in diesem Buch auf die Tiere achtet, seien es die im Zoo, im Labor, in der Natur oder in Büchern, kommt dem nur scheinbar abwesenden Autor auf die Spur." - Lothar Müller, Süddeutsche Zeitung

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: Bot has not yet been translated into English, and this review is based on the original German; all translations are mine; quotes originally in English are marked: †.]

In his Introduction, Clemens Setz explains that he was approached by his publisher (Suhrkamp), who wanted him to do an in-conversation book, with editor Angelika Klammer. The conversations that resulted when he and Klammer sat down were not usable, however, and so they went for a different approach. Inspired by, among others, the Philip K. Dick Android project, they wondered whether it wasn't possible just to collect his responses to questions from his extensive (unpublished) journals, conveniently accessible (and searchable) in a huge computer file. What they then tried to do is an early variation of a 'Large Language Model'-type response program -- much more rudimentary than ChatGPT and the like, but using the author's own words to respond to questions, a conversation not with but without an author, as the subtitle has it.

Among the responses on offer then, on Day Four (the book is divided into five day-sessions), is one from 2015 (each response includes the date of the journal-entry it is taken from), in which Setz briefly describes his experiences chatting with early-days chatbots -- "Brain Bot" and a George Orwell chatbot (unpromisingly claiming: "George Orwell is a chatbot that critiques the English language"†) -- and the results, especially with the latter, might have already given him pause as to this approach ("Orwell: Hi, tell me when for self-disciplining the cut."†). In different ways, the two were not quite what he was hoping for, though at least the one offered some insight, after the Orwell-bot broke language down too far:

Später antwortete er nur noch mit sinnlosen Buchstabenketten. Also ging ich zurück zum Brain Bot und fragte ihn: »Am I lonely?« Er sagte: »Yes. To my knowledge you are lonely.«



[Later it only replied with meaningless strings of letters. So I went back to the Brain Bot and asked it: "Am I lonely ?" It said: "Yes. To my knowledge you are lonely."]

Sie stellte also ihre vorbereiteten Fragen und suchte in der Datei nach Antworten. Damit keine menschliche Finderintelligenz die Ergebnisse verwässern konnte, wurden die Treffer durch eine simple Volltextsuche bestimmter zentraler Wörter innerhalb der formulierten Frage oder auch sinnverwandter Begriffe erzielt. In anderen Fällen wurde einfach nach dem Zufallsprinzip auf eine beliebige Seite gescrollt.



[So she asked her prepared questions and searched the file for answers. To ensure that no human finder-intelligence could dilute the results, returns from a simple full-text search of certain key words within the formulated question or synonymous terms were used. At other times it was simply left to chance, scrolling to a random page.]

Ivy-Compton Burnett und Edward Gorey am selben Tag gelesen, die beiden besten Köpfe, die je usw. etc. Ich muss mich echt mehr anstrengen.



[Read Ivy-Compton Burnett and Edward Gorey on the same day, the two greatest minds that ever, etc. etc. I really have to try harder.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 6 November 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

Suhrkamp foreign rights page

Excerpt

See Index of Interviews, conversations, and dialogues

See Index of German literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Austrian author Clemens J. Setz was born in 1982.

- Return to top of the page -