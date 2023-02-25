|
The Narrow Cage
B+ : dark but nbicely turned
Vasily Eroshenko was a remarkable figure.
Of Ukrainian background, he lived in Japan and China before spending the last decades of his life in the Soviet Union -- and he wrote his well-known tales in Esperanto and Japanese; Lu Xun translated some of them into Chinese (and, as translator Adam Kuplowsky notes in his Introduction, three of the stories included here: "have survived only by way of Lu Xun's meticulous Chinese translation").
He was blind, too, from the age of four.
In the evening light the lake gave off a passionate glow. Then the light died, and with it died the Goldfish and the Firefly.(Though, in fact, this is one of Eroshenko's happier stories -- though it is also, as the title has, it, only: 'A Spring Night's Dream'.)
There's poignancy to much of the death here, too, neatly paired with the nearly clinical matter-of-factness of some of what Eroshenko describes, as in 'The Sad Little Fish', where:
A short while later, the Pastor's Son dissected Little Carp.Typically, there's a sadness to the scenes and settings -- such as when a narrator describes how:
The streets were empty and cold. Colder still was my heart, much colder; and much more empty, my soul -- not that there exists an instrument for measuring such things.And things often get worse -- as here, where the cold narrator reports how: "The fire from the stove had gone out, and with it my hopes and dreams".
Even when there is joy, Eroshenko knows how to bring the readers crashing back down -- not least, in 'An Eagle's Heart', in a scene from a capital-city where everything seems absolutely wonderful, and:
It was a picture of happiness.Unlike the animals, humans generally do not come off well in these stories; indeed, it's not just in the village in 'Little Pine' where: "there was more compassion among plants and animals than among human beings !" This also comes through in the political edge to some of the stories, in these tales from the turbulent 1920s (that also saw Eroshenko deported from Japan for, as Kuplowsky reports, "harboring 'dangerous thoughts'") -- most clearly in the Field-Mouse's comments, in 'The Death of the Canary':
As cruel as that capitalist Cat is, he only ever strips the skin from his prey once, whereas human capitalists are not even satisfied after they have stripped the skin of a laborer ten times or more. Human beings are backward creatures; but the cruelty of their capitalists really is something else.The title story finds a Tiger confronting being caged -- the Tiger itself, as well as other creatures. Almost comically, he tries to convince sheep to break free (but the sheep don't go for it: "there being nothing, it seemed to them, more terrifying than freedom"), and a more forceful attempt with a Canary also does not end well. Typically, too, the conclusion is one of utter resignation: "He did not open his eyes again. He no longer had the will to do so".
The idea of the 'narrow cage' also comes up in 'An Eagle's Heart', in a song that "every eagle mother taught her young since time immemorial", the verses repeated here several times, including:
The earth, it is a narrow cageIt's practically the motto of the collection -- with Eroshenko, however, swooping down (or mired in) and describing that abyss of a valley .....
Like the best fairy tales do, Eroshenko's mostly have a timeless quality -- with some now seeming particularly relevant, such as the Sparrow's observation, in 'The Death of the Canary':
Don't you know that it is dangerous to speak in terms of facts ? Why, there is a difference between what one says in one's cage and what one says in the world. After all, in the world, there is nothing more variable than a fact. Indeed, facts change all the time.Eroshenko's background and biography can easily threaten to overwhelm the stories themselves: aside from his fascinating life-story, the circumstances of their writing, and the different languages he worked in make them fascinating on several different levels, but they are also worthwhile outside of all this context.
The Narrow Cage is a good introduction to this author and his work -- and one hopes a full-fledged biography will eventually follow, too.
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 February 2023
Ukrainian author Vasily Eroshenko (Василь Якович Єрошенко; ヴァスィリー・エロシェンコ) wrote in Esperanto and Japanese. He lived from 1890 to 1952
