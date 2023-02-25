

The Narrow Cage



by

Vasily Eroshenko



and Other Modern Fairy Tales

Translated and with an Introduction by Adam Kuplowsky

With a Foreword by Jack Zipes

Vasily Eroshenko was a remarkable figure. Of Ukrainian background, he lived in Japan and China before spending the last decades of his life in the Soviet Union -- and he wrote his well-known tales in Esperanto and Japanese; Lu Xun translated some of them into Chinese (and, as translator Adam Kuplowsky notes in his Introduction, three of the stories included here: "have survived only by way of Lu Xun's meticulous Chinese translation"). He was blind, too, from the age of four.

The Narrow Cage is a good introduction to the author -- beginning with Kuplowsky's own useful Introduction. which gives some idea of Eroshenko's incredible life-story. The book then is divided into two main sections, the first presenting tales written while Eroshenko was in Japan, between 1915 and 1921, and then tales from his Chinese period, 1921 to 1923. An Appendix then collects several autobiographical pieces, of which 'Some Pages from My School Days' and 'My Expulsion from Japan' are of particular interest, shining also a more personal light on material that Kuplowsky had covered in his Introduction. (The language hurdle presumably has held back the would-be biographers -- at least reading fluency in Japanese, Esperanto, Russian, and Ukrainian (and probably also Chinese, for good measure) would be necessary to do him full justice -- but, my god, what a life, and what a book that eventual biography will make.)

Eroshenko's fairy tales are quite clear and simple in their writing -- perhaps also reflecting that he was writing in foreign languages -- and to the point. Yet they are not children's tales: direct and dark, they are often emotionally wrenching. In one story he writes: "My dreams were sad and lonely, dark and oppressive as our world. And yet I could not look away", and this would seem to apply to many of the stories themselves.

Death is common -- one title promises (and delivers) 'Two Little Deaths' (where: "In one of the rooms of the hospital lay a little Rich Boy. He was waiting for Death to come get him"), another recounts the story of 'The Death of the Canary'. 'The Tragedy of the Chick' gives fair warning with its title, but still begins: "The other day a chick fell into the duck-pond and drowned", while a love story between a Firefly and a Goldfish sees each make the greatest sacrifices ("'All that I can give you is my nightmarish life,' said the Firefly") and finds:

In the evening light the lake gave off a passionate glow. Then the light died, and with it died the Goldfish and the Firefly.

A short while later, the Pastor's Son dissected Little Carp.

When he removed the heart, he saw that it was broken. He asked his parents as to how this could be, but received no answer.

How could they know that the fish was too sad ?

Years went by, and the Pastor's Son grew up to be a famous biologist.

The streets were empty and cold. Colder still was my heart, much colder; and much more empty, my soul -- not that there exists an instrument for measuring such things.

It was a picture of happiness.

Only the guillotine, which rose up in the largest square, betrayed a certain sadness. Yet the people gathered round it, singing rousing anthems and waiting for something to happen.

As cruel as that capitalist Cat is, he only ever strips the skin from his prey once, whereas human capitalists are not even satisfied after they have stripped the skin of a laborer ten times or more. Human beings are backward creatures; but the cruelty of their capitalists really is something else.

The earth, it is a narrow cage

A place where slaves go to die --

Do not go down to the valley below

Look not what is there

It is a world for the faint of heart

The foolish world of man --



Don't you know that it is dangerous to speak in terms of facts ? Why, there is a difference between what one says in one's cage and what one says in the world. After all, in the world, there is nothing more variable than a fact. Indeed, facts change all the time.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 February 2023

Columbia University Press publicity page

Vasily Eroshenko site

About the Author :

Ukrainian author Vasily Eroshenko (Василь Якович Єрошенко; ヴァスィリー・エロシェンコ) wrote in Esperanto and Japanese. He lived from 1890 to 1952

