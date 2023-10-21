the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
21 October 2023
21 October:
JCB Prize shortlist | Warwick Prize longlist | Drago Jančar Q & A
21 October 2023
- Saturday
JCB Prize shortlist | Warwick Prize longlist | Drago Jančar Q & A
JCB Prize shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's JCB Prize for Literature, a leading Indian novel prize.
Three of the five finalists are translations, from Bengali, Tamil, and Hindi.
The winner will be announced 17 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Warwick Prize longlist
They've announced the sixteen title longlist for this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation.
Only two of the titles are under review at the complete review: Nichola Smalley's translation of Amanda Svensson's A System So Magnificent It Is Blinding and Ann Goldstein's translation of Anna de Céspedes' Forbidden Notebook.
The winner will be announced 23 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Drago Jančar Q & A
At Deutsche Welle Sabine Kieselbach has a Q & A with the Northern Lights author, in Drago Jancar puts Slovenia on the literary map.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
