the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 October 2023

21 October: JCB Prize shortlist | Warwick Prize longlist | Drago Jančar Q & A


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 October 2023 - Saturday

JCB Prize shortlist | Warwick Prize longlist | Drago Jančar Q & A

       JCB Prize shortlist

       They've announced the shortlist for this year's JCB Prize for Literature, a leading Indian novel prize.
       Three of the five finalists are translations, from Bengali, Tamil, and Hindi.
       The winner will be announced 17 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Warwick Prize longlist

       They've announced the sixteen title longlist for this year's Warwick Prize for Women in Translation.
       Only two of the titles are under review at the complete review: Nichola Smalley's translation of Amanda Svensson's A System So Magnificent It Is Blinding and Ann Goldstein's translation of Anna de Céspedes' Forbidden Notebook.
       The winner will be announced 23 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Drago Jančar Q & A

       At Deutsche Welle Sabine Kieselbach has a Q & A with the Northern Lights author, in Drago Jancar puts Slovenia on the literary map.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 October 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links