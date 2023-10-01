the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
11 October 2023
11 October:
Prémio Camões | Österreichischer Buchpreis shortlist | Dayton Literary Peace Prizes | Alfred Birnbaum Q & A
11 October 2023
- Wednesday
Prémio Camões | Österreichischer Buchpreis shortlist
Dayton Literary Peace Prizes | Alfred Birnbaum Q & A
Prémio Camões
They've announced the winner of this year's Prémio Camões de Literatura, the leading Lusophone author award, and it is João Barrento.
None of his work appears to be available in English; he is also a noted translator, from German.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Österreichischer Buchpreis shortlist
They've announced the shortlist for this year's Austrian Book Prize.
Other books by the authors of four of the five finalists have been translated into English -- and the English-language rights for the fifth, the Teresa Präauer, have been sold (to Pushkin Press).
I have an e-copy of the Setz, which I'd like to get to -- but ... it's an e-copy .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Dayton Literary Peace Prizes
They've announced (warning ! dreaded pdf format !) the winners of this year's Dayton Literary Peace Prizes, with Geraldine Brooks' Horse the winner in the fiction category.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Alfred Birnbaum Q & A
At Matt Alt's Pure Invention there's An interview with Alfred Birnbaum -- translator of several Murakami Haruki works, among others.
Birnbaum says:
Most recently, though, I’ve been concentrating on writing my own fiction.
There have been very few commissions coming in and Covid killed off a lot of smaller publishers, added to the fact that reading books has generally declined in competition with the net and other media.
Also, I find I’m not very interested in current trends in Japanese writing -- or at least I haven’t tried to keep up.
Disappointing not to hear anything about his efforts at translation from Burmese; he mentions having moved to Burma, and he did co-translate, with his wife, Nu Nu Yi's Smile as they Bow.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
