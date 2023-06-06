Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Originally published in a Spanish translation by Mariana Dimópulos as El polaco ; first English language edition published in 2023

first English language edition published in 2023 The UK and Australian editions include five stories; the US edition just consists of The Pole

Our Assessment:



A- : neatly done exploration of writing, interpretation, and translation

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Consensus :



Not his best, but a solid late work



From the Reviews :

"Invoking Dante and Plato, Coetzee has his lovers contemplate the transcendent qualities of love, music and poetry. If time means nothing, what meaning could old age have ?" - Christian Lorentzen, Financial Times





"Die Frage nach den Möglichkeiten der Übersetzung und der „originalen“ Bedeutung -- und Coetzees Antwort darauf -- ist das eigentlich Interessante an diesem Roman. Die Protagonisten werden beständig von Übersetzungsproblemen geplagt, und immer ist es das Englische, das scheinbar zwischen ihnen vermittelt und dabei doch verhindert, dass die beiden sich verstehen. (...) Die Charaktere und ihre Sprachen, ihre Kultur und ihre Art zu lieben bleiben in den Details unübersetzbar. (...) Wie in früheren Werken mischt Coetzee also auch diesmal Romanerzählung mit Literaturtheorie" - Simona Pfister, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung





"The plot of the novella is simple, and as strange as simple things always are. (...) Coetzee the purist has always written close to degree zero; the prose in The Pole is glacial, though we sense swift torrents flowing deep under the ice. The novella is set out in numbered sections, it is not clear to what purpose, and the tone of the dialogue is as wintry as the narrative passages." - John Banville, The Guardian





"The stories in The Pole reflect on the relationship between ageing and artistry, touching on many of Coetzee's characteristic preoccupations: self-knowledge and self-deception; suffering and empathy; the rights of the vulnerable. Together they might be said to constitute his portrait of the artist as an old man." - James Purdon, Literary Review





reflect on the relationship between ageing and artistry, touching on many of Coetzee’s characteristic preoccupations: self-knowledge and self-deception; suffering and empathy; the rights of the vulnerable. Together they might be said to constitute his portrait of the artist as an old man." - "(A)mong the pleasures of The Pole are the layers it reveals. It is a book not only of the living but also of the dead. What does love mean ? Coetzee wants us to consider. And memory -- what consolations can it offer when we know it doesn’t last ? (...) In this deeply moving novel, Coetzee reminds us of what we wish we didn’t have to remember: that everything dissolves." - David L. Ulin, The Los Angeles Times





"How predictable this two-hander all seems ! Even to Beatriz, and yet her creator could not write predictably if he tried. J.M. Coetzee has divided this spare and slippery novel into six chapters, each defining a different stage in his characters' relationship (.....) Yet even so apparently bare and toneless a prose as his own will have its undertow, an unwilled accretion of meaning that no other language can capture. Pole. Maybe that's why translation plays such an important part in this book." - Michael Gorra, The New York Review of Books





"This is a convincing late-period novel. If it doesn’t rank with this Nobelist’s finest work, it is no embarrassment. It’s a pared-down book that avoids the excess philosophizing that has dragged down some of his more recent novels. Among this book’s themes is the nature of austerity itself. (...) This is also a book about philanthropy and charity. The world is in flames and our notion of a noble deed is flying in a disgruntled pianist ?" - Dwight Garner, The New York Times Book Review





"With The Pole , Coetzee muddies the waters of national purity with his trademark clarity. (...) While some might read The Pole as a love story that unfolds across a language barrier, it is at its heart a novel about language that can be told only through a love plot. Desire seeks out definitions, and is fuelled by that labor." - Jennifer Wilson, The New Yorker





, Coetzee muddies the waters of national purity with his trademark clarity. (...) While some might read as a love story that unfolds across a language barrier, it is at its heart a novel about language that can be told only through a love plot. Desire seeks out definitions, and is fuelled by that labor." - "There are enough surprises in The Pole (...) to make further digging into the plot feel like bad sport, but the story is just the tip of the pleasure. In another author’s hands, the scenario -- a powerful man propositioning a younger woman -- would be the springboard for a clearcut morality tale. Coetzee, however, does not like to tell us what to think; he prefers to provoke thought. (...) But The Pole is also about writing fiction, and about Coetzee himself. (...) The execution of story and ideas in The Pole is so exquisite that it comes almost as a relief -- he’s human, after all ! -- when the other stories fall short." - John Self, The Observer





"Coetzee is a writer whose qualities are as profound as they are unshowy, and The Pole and Other Stories , a collection of one novella and five tales, finds him, at 83, as good as ever, pursuing the ethical and artistic questions that have animated his whole career. Despite its gathering work from as far back as 2004, this book feels like a coherent whole, and one with lateness written all over it." - Tim Smith-Laing, The Telegraph





, a collection of one novella and five tales, finds him, at 83, as good as ever, pursuing the ethical and artistic questions that have animated his whole career. Despite its gathering work from as far back as 2004, this book feels like a coherent whole, and one with lateness written all over it." - "(T)he prose is economical and direct, a style that will be instantly recognizable to readers of early-to mid-period Coetzee, and there’s none of the allegorical opacity of the author’s more recent work. (...) This brief late work won’t rank as one of Coetzee’s more forceful fictions. Though plausible enough, its narrative seems inconsequential: the affair is humdrum rather than riveting, and the poems Beatriz inherits from Witold do little to alter her view of the essential vapidity of their story. The appearance of El polaco does, however, raise interesting formal questions. It is impossible not to notice, for instance, that much of the action connects with the publication history of the book itself: this is a translated version of a novella that hinges on cross-linguistic manoeuvres and the performance of multiple acts of translation and interpreting. (...) The story of El polaco is driven by failures in translation, and readers could choose to see Dimópulos’s shortcomings as more, deliberate evidence of that fallibility." - Martin Beagles, Times Literary Supplement





does, however, raise interesting formal questions. It is impossible not to notice, for instance, that much of the action connects with the publication history of the book itself: this is a translated version of a novella that hinges on cross-linguistic manoeuvres and the performance of multiple acts of translation and interpreting. (...) The story of is driven by failures in translation, and readers could choose to see Dimópulos’s shortcomings as more, deliberate evidence of that fallibility." - "Die Geschichte hat Tempo. (...) Nur das Wesentliche wird erzählt, die minimalen „Kapitel“ sind nummeriert, sodass das Ganze wie eine atemlos vorgetragene Aufzählung wirkt. Die Fragen, die den Text durchziehen, kommen dem Leser als die eigenen entgegen. (...) Im Untergrund dieses eleganten Buches hört man den immer noch gewaltigen Grimm des Autors Coetzee über Gottes fehlerhaftes Geschöpf Mensch rumoren. Wie töricht verhält er sich, was tut er dem Mitmenschen an! Keine Heilung in Aussicht. Aber die Zuneigung des Lesers ist dem Polen gewiss." - Gisela Trahms, Die Welt





"If it feels skeletal, it is because the bones are visible: it is a clear retelling of the story of Dante and Beatrice (.....) With The Pole , Coetzee, ever enigmatic, plays slowly, deliberately, with a delicate nuance that continues to impress." - J.R.Patterson, World Literature Today





"If it feels skeletal, it is because the bones are visible: it is a clear retelling of the story of Dante and Beatrice (.....) With The Pole , Coetzee, ever enigmatic, plays slowly, deliberately, with a delicate nuance that continues to impress." - J.R.Patterson, World Literature Today

"Fangen die Missverständnisse nicht schon bei den alltäglichsten Wörtern an? Ein Schleier verhindert die ungehinderte Kommunikation, ein Netz von Bedeutungsverschiebungen, die gering erscheinen, aber am Ende das Gegenteil erzeugen. (...) Von der Mühe, die es J. M. Coetzee mittlerweile nach eigenem Eingeständnis kostet, überhaupt noch zu schreiben, ist in diesem wider Erwarten auch heiteren Roman nichts zu spüren." - Gregor Dotzauer, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

The Pole is presented in six sections; in all but the final one these are divided into short -- some only a sentence or two long --, numbered sections. These do form a relatively smooth narrative, but a sense of the novel as made up of building-blocks remains -- not least because the novel's opening shows the author at work, the idea for the story slowly taking on form, with the author having a clear idea and concept of his two protagonists, yet him also struggling with what to do with them.

The novel opens:

1. The woman is the first to give him trouble, followed soon afterwards by the man.

4. Where do they come from, the tall Polish pianist and the elegant woman with the gliding walk, the banker's wife who occupies her days in good works? All year they have been knocking at the door, wanting to be let in or else dismissed and laid to rest. Now, at last, has their time come ?

6. She has no intention of going to Valldemossa to hear the Pole play. Let him come to her.

Plotting. Plotting.

But your grand design still escapes me -- your design, your plan. Why are you here, now that you are here ?

31. Between a man and a woman, between the two poles, electricity either crackles or does not crackle. So it has been since the beginning of time. A man and a woman, not just a man, a woman. Without and there is no conjunction. Between herself and the Pole there is no and.

She does not miss the Pole, not at all. He writes to her. She deletes his letters without reading them.

Whatever the words mean in English, whatever they mean in the Polish that presumably lies behind the English, what do they mean in reality ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 October 2023

John M. Coetzee was born in South Africa in 1940. He has won many literary prizes, and was the 2003 Nobel laureate in literature.

