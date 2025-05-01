Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - translation

Speaking in Tongues



by

J.M.Coetzee and Mariana Dimópulos



Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable look at some interesting questions regarding language and translation

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Literary Review . 5/2025 Shaun Whiteside The NY Rev. of Books . 26/6/2025 K.A.Appiah The Observer . 24/5/2025 Anthony Cummins TLS . 13/6/2025 Anna Aslanyan Wall St. Journal . 1/5/2025 Henry Hitchings

From the Reviews :

" Speaking in Tongues , a dialogue between J.M. Coetzee and Mariana Dimópulos, repeatedly shifts the focus from individual choices to the structural forces that shape translation. (...) Is a perfect translation possible, then ? Coetzee is of two minds, because he’s equally interested in everything that impedes translation. (...) In general Coetzee focuses on the limits of translation, Dimópulos on its possibilities." - Kwame Anthony Appiah, The New York Review of Books





"The interlocutors cover much ground. There are personal stories and tales of linguistic domination, reflections on the translator's (in)visibility and forays into neurolinguistics. (...) Some interesting questions for example, how certain languages lost grammatical gender--are considered, occasionally leading to illuminating discussions. Mostly, though, we are in well-trodden terrain. (...) This is all well and good, but do we need these maxims reiterated by a Nobel-winning novelist and a reputable translator ? Despite the publisher's blurb calling the book "provocative", it is unlikely to elicit more than a few polite nods." - Anna Aslanyan, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

As authors J.M.Coetzee and Mariana Dimópulos explain in their Introduction to Speaking in Tongues, this text: "was written over a period of months by two hands in a dialogue form". While there is a back and forth, each in turn responding to the comments, observations, and arguments of the other, it is not the quick or immediate back and forth of in-person conversation. Most of the entries are also longer -- a page or two at a time.

The book has four chapters, each focused on a different aspect of language and translation. Perhaps the most interesting is the one on: 'Translating The Pole' -- the novel Coetzee wrote, and which Dimópulos translated into Spanish (or, as they put it in the Introduction: "was turned by MD into a short novel in Spanish entitled El polaco"), as they note that Speaking in Tongues "originated in a work of translation" (The Pole/El polaco).

As the authors sum up in the Introduction regarding The Pole:

The goal of this project was an unusual one: to make El polaco the "original" text, in the sense that all further translations would proceed from the Spanish text, not the English. This goal was largely thwarted by pressures from the within the publishing industry, but the project allowed us to raise general questions about the secondary status of the translation relative to the primary or "original" text, and indeed about the secondary status of the translator relative to the primary status of the "originator," the author.

for many members of the world intelligentsia, the mother tongue is no longer the language in which they do their thinking; yet at the same time in the language in which they think there inheres an uneasy foreign feel.

- M.A.Orthofer, 1 July 2025

:

About the Authors :

John M. Coetzee was born in South Africa in 1940. He has won many literary prizes, and was the 2003 Nobel laureate in literature.



Argentine author and translator Mariana Dimópulos was born in 1973.

