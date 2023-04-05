

the complete review - fiction

The House of Doors



by

Tan Twan Eng



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B+ : an interesting if not entirely successful mix

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times A- 4/5/2023 Michael Arditti The Guardian . 11/5/2023 Xan Brooks Literary Review A 5/2023 Tom Williams The Telegraph B+ 15/9/2023 Claire Allfree The Times . 29/4/2023 John Phipps TLS A 28/4/2023 Alice Jolly

From the Reviews :

"Tan Twan Eng has turned the fictional tables on Maugham by ferreting out several of the English writer’s skeletons, namely his wretched childhood, disastrous marriage and fraught relationship with his venal, promiscuous secretary Gerald Haxton, all in the context of his Malayan trip. (...) The House of Doors is expertly constructed, tightly plotted and richly atmospheric. The characters of Lesley, Robert, Ethel, Arthur, Sun and Gerald are beautifully delineated. Only Maugham himself remains something of a cipher. It is as though Tan, whose authorial voice is impersonal throughout, has felt similarly constrained in depicting his fellow author." - Michael Arditti, Financial Times





is expertly constructed, tightly plotted and richly atmospheric. The characters of Lesley, Robert, Ethel, Arthur, Sun and Gerald are beautifully delineated. Only Maugham himself remains something of a cipher. It is as though Tan, whose authorial voice is impersonal throughout, has felt similarly constrained in depicting his fellow author." - "(A)n ambitious, elaborate fiction about fictions that beats back to the humid heyday of empire and instals the bestselling author as a flawed player in the drama. (...) It’s a book about memory, loss and cultural dissonance; a high-flown tragedy that sideslips through the decades and passes the narrative baton between Lesley and Maugham. (...) Tan writes as Maugham did, almost self-consciously so, in a descriptive high style that focuses on the tales people tell and how they look when they tell them. Smiles variously wither and blot. Residues of sadness stain faces. Casual expressions are draped. If Tan’s antiquated constructions call attention to themselves, I think that’s partly the point. Everyone in this drama is wearing an ill-fitting mask. Sooner or later they are liable to unhook and slip loose." - Xan Brooks, The Guardian





"Tan’s storytelling is perfectly poised (.....) This is a fascinatingly layered novel, drawing upon a range of different modes and themes -- patriarchy, political turmoil, illicit love affairs and concealed sexuality -- with a courtroom drama (...) at the heart of it. (...) What is most wonderful about this book is the lush, luxuriant descriptions of Penang, a land of ‘cloying humidity’. (...) Through this deceptively lulling atmosphere, Tan has woven a superb, quietly complex tale of love, duty and betrayal." - Tom Williams, Literary Review





"(A)n elegant meditation on oppression, repression and loneliness. (...) This is, indeed, a novel of many doors -- perhaps a couple too many. (...) The lie of each relationship exposes its suffocating function as an instrument of establishment soft-power. (...) The House of Doors pays tribute to storytelling itself as a means not just of memorialising, but recreating." - Claire Allfree, The Telegraph





pays tribute to storytelling itself as a means not just of memorialising, but recreating." - "The narrative is recorded with an admirable lack of comment. Whatever critique of colonialism it offers is implicit. (...) But this is no pastiche: what elevates Eng’s book is the sheer beauty of his writing -- restrained, elegant, precise, every detail accurate, every line considered. Pain, loss and disappointment seep from every page, as do beauty and compassion. (...) The sentences here remind me of Shirley Hazzard, or perhaps James Salter. I can offer little higher praise." - Alice Jolly, Times Literary Supplement

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The House of Doors is set in three distinct time periods: a Prologue and Epilogue set in South Africa in 1947, and then chapters more or less alternating between 1910 and 1921, set in Penang, in what is now Malaysia. The chapters also more or less alternate between ones narrated by Lesley Hamlyn and ones narrated in the third person but focused closely on writer W.Somerset Maugham.

The novel is based on actual history, as Maugham did visit the Federated Malay States in 1921 and then published a collection of six stories as The Casuarina Tree in 1926; one of those stories is 'The Letter' (later also adapted for stage and then screen), closely based on the actual 1911 trial of Ethel Proudlock for the murder of her lover. In The House of Doors, Ethel is good friends with Lesley, and the chapters set in 1910 deal with the sensational murder trial -- as Tan shifts events by a year to accommodate other historical circumstances that he ties into his story, Sun Yat Sen's extended stay in Penang in that year. (In a time when the treatment of pretty much anything factual has become so fast and loose, such a time-shift perhaps can't be expected to bother readers -- what's a year, here or there ? -- but does seem rather odd for a work that otherwise puts so much emphasis on its 'historical' trappings.)

Maugham comes to stay with Lesley and her husband Robert (and Maugham-readers may recall that in 'The Letter' the author doesn't use Ethel Proudlock's real name, but rather calls her 'Leslie Crosbie', and her husband 'Robert'; "The bloody cheek of the man", Robert Hamlyn would complain after the book came out). Maugham is traveling (as he was, in fact) with his secretary, Gerald Haxton -- "about twenty years younger than Maugham, a slimmer and more handsome version of the writer" -- who is also Maugham's longtime lover. Gerald is a more reckless, carefree sort, and much more adventurous than Maugham, spending more of his time out and about (and occasionally getting himself in trouble). Maugham is married, but both he and wife Syrie -- who stays back in England as he travels about -- had different expectations and: "In the beginning it had satisfied them both, but their marriage had soured into a marriage of inconvenience".

Maugham's stay does not begin auspiciously: looking forward to: "a slothful, restorative stay here with Gerald, free from all cares", he receives a letter from his lawyer and learns that he's lost his entire fortune (which he had foolishly left entirely in the hands of a New York brokerage firm that had now gone under) -- money he had been counting on:

He had hoped that he would make enough from the investment so that he would never have to write for money again.

'I want to tell you a story, Willie,' I said. Yes, I thought to myself. Tell him your story. Let him write it. Let the whole world know.

'Well, even if they find her guilty,' he said, 'they'll fashion some loophole for her to slip out of the noose. They'll say ... oh, she had amnesia, or that she blacked out temporarily; or they'll say that she was hysterical, she didn't know what she was doing. They'd never hang a white woman. Never.'

'Ethel Proudlock has damaged our prestige among the natives. "How can we allow an Asiatic potentate to exercise the power of life and death over a European, an Englishwoman ?"'

True, I had betrayed my friend, but in doing so I had prevented her from being erased from history. I refuse to feel guilty. Because of Willie's story, Ethel Proudlock will never be forgotten and, in a smaller way, neither will I.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 October 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

W. Somerset Maugham at books and writers

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Malaysian author Tan Twan Eng was born in 1972.

- Return to top of the page -