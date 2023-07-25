Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - publishing / business

Big Fiction



by

Dan Sinykin



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

How Conglomeration Changed the Publishing Industry and American Literature

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid and often fun look at American publishing and the changes it has undergone in recent decades

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 25/7/2023 . Süddeutsche Zeitung . 3/10/2023 Steffen Martus

From the Reviews :

"Sinykin sometimes succumbs to academic jargon (...), but his insights into how the corporatization of publishing has contributed to some of its most persistent flaws are revelatory (.....) Book lovers curious about how the proverbial sausage gets made will want to check this out." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

In 2023, as this book comes out, American book publishing is dominated by a 'Big Five', and even if juggernaut Penguin Random House was not able to gobble up Simon & Schuster to make it into just a 'Big Four', a long process of "conglomeration" has consolidated a great deal of publishing power and influence in relatively few corporate hands. In Big Fiction Dan Sinykin examines how this has shaped the literary landscape in the United States -- not least in what gets published, and how the conditions contribute to what gets written: "conglomeration changed what it means to be an author", Sinykin aims to show, among other things.

Sinykin dates the start of what he calls the 'conglomerate era' to 1960, with successful mass-market paperback publisher New American Library selling out to the newspaper conglomerate Times Mirror. Random House had already gone public in the fall of 1959 (which doesn't even rate a mention on their official company history timeline ...), and:

Times Mirror took control of NAL in 1960, a watershed year for publishing. Pocket went public, ceding control of its operations to shareholders. The relinquishment of editorial ownership by the two leading mass-market houses signaled the state of a new era for the business of books.

The 1970s was the decade of the chain bookstore. It was the decade of the literary agent. It was the decade of book promotion. It was the decade of the book packager, the blockbuster auction, the brand-name author, the purported death of the midlist. It was the decade of subsidiary rights.

The industry is congealing into a system with a clear logic. On one side, a vast machine of conglomeration built to maximize profits by rationalization is expanding in size and accelerating. On the other, an earnest attempt at organizing around literary and social missions is taking shape in opposition -- if constrained by the very missions and the bureaucratic exigencies legally required to maintain nonprofit status, guiding the acquisition of books. At scale, each side behaves with loose predictability. An industry long famous for its imperviousness to calculation is being tamed by the logic of shareholder value and the nonprofit complex.

Conglomerates and nonprofits form an organic whole: lash and backlash.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 October 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Books on Books and Publishing

See Index of books dealing with Business and Economics

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Dan Sinykin teaches at Emory University.

- Return to top of the page -