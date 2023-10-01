the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
1 October 2023
1 October:
Prix du Livre européen finalists | Jhumpa Lahiri Q & A
1 October 2023
- Sunday
Prix du Livre européen finalists | Jhumpa Lahiri Q & A
Prix du Livre européen finalists
They've announced the three finalists for this year's prix du Livre européen, and they include Robert Menasse's sequel to his The Capital -- see the Suhrkamp foreign rights page -- and a Bernhard Schlink novel -- see the Diogenes foreign rights page.
The prix du Livre européen actually has its own dedicated site -- but, alas, in best (= worst) French-literary-prize fashion, they can't be bothered to keep it up to date, so see the ActuaLitté report on the finalist-announcement.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Jhumpa Lahiri Q & A
At The Observer Geneva Abdul has a Q & A with Jhumpa Lahiri: ‘Translation is an act of radical change’.
Somewhat disappointing to hear that: "I read very little contemporary fiction, almost none, to be honest" -- though of course I don't manage that much myself, either .....
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
