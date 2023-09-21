the
Literary Saloon

the literary
weblog at the
complete review

the weblog

about the saloon

support the site

archive

cr
crQ
crF

RSS

Twitter

to e-mail us:

literary weblogs:

  Books, Inq.
  Bookninja
  BookRiot
  Critical Mass
  Guardian Books
  The Millions
  MobyLives
  NewPages Weblog
  Omnivoracious
  Page-Turner
  PowellsBooks.Blog
  Three Percent

  Perlentaucher
  Rép. des livres

  Arts & Letters Daily
  Bookdwarf
  Buzzwords
  The Millions
  The Rumpus
  Two Words
  Waggish

  See also: links page



the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review

The Literary Saloon Archive

21 September 2023

21 September: Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize finalists | Leipzig Book Fair Guest of Honour 2025 | Bournville review


go to weblog

return to main archive


21 September 2023 - Thursday

Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize finalists
Leipzig Book Fair Guest of Honour 2025 | Bournville review

       Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize finalists

       They've announced the finalists for this year's Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction, a leading prize for a Canadian work of non-fiction, paying out an impressive C$75,000 to the winner.
       The winner will be announced 21 November.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Leipzig Book Fair Guest of Honour 2025

       NORLA -- Norwegian Literature Abroad -- is one of the most impressive and active national book-promotion organizations, and, after the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2019 they've landed another big German Guest of Honour-spot, as, as they've announced, Norway to be Guest of Honour at Leipzig Book Fair 2025; see also the Leipzig Book Fair press release.
       Great to see so much Norwegian literature in translation -- the next review going up at the site today is a translation from Norwegian ... -- but it would also be nice to see other languages get this kind of attention as well.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


       Bournville review

       The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of A Novel in Seven Occasions by Jonathan Coe, Bournville, which is belatedly but finally also coming out in a US edition.

(Posted by: M.A.Orthofer)    - permanent link -


previous entries (11 - 20 September 2023)

archive index

- search the site -

- return to top of the page -

© 2023 the complete review

the Complete Review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links