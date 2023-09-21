the Literary Saloon at the Complete Review

|
the
Literary Saloon
the literary
weblog
at the
complete review
the weblog
about the saloon
support the site
archive
to e-mail us:
literary weblogs:
Books, Inq.
Bookninja
BookRiot
Critical Mass
Guardian Books
The Millions
MobyLives
NewPages Weblog
Omnivoracious
Page-Turner
PowellsBooks.Blog
Three Percent
Perlentaucher
Rép. des livres
Arts & Letters Daily
Bookdwarf
Buzzwords
The Millions
The Rumpus
Two Words
Waggish
See also: links page
|
|
|
|
opinionated commentary on literary matters - from the complete review
The
Literary Saloon
Archive
21 September 2023
21 September:
Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize finalists | Leipzig Book Fair Guest of Honour 2025 | Bournville review
go to weblog
return to main archive
21 September 2023
- Thursday
Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize finalists
Leipzig Book Fair Guest of Honour 2025 | Bournville review
Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize finalists
They've announced the finalists for this year's Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction, a leading prize for a Canadian work of non-fiction, paying out an impressive C$75,000 to the winner.
The winner will be announced 21 November.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Leipzig Book Fair Guest of Honour 2025
NORLA -- Norwegian Literature Abroad -- is one of the most impressive and active national book-promotion organizations, and, after the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2019 they've landed another big German Guest of Honour-spot, as, as they've announced, Norway to be Guest of Honour at Leipzig Book Fair 2025; see also the Leipzig Book Fair press release.
Great to see so much Norwegian literature in translation -- the next review going up at the site today is a translation from Norwegian ... -- but it would also be nice to see other languages get this kind of attention as well.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
Bournville review
The most recent addition to the complete review is my review of A Novel in Seven Occasions by Jonathan Coe, Bournville, which is belatedly but finally also coming out in a US edition.
(Posted by:
M.A.Orthofer)
- permanent link -
previous entries (11 - 20 September 2023)
archive index
- search the site -
- return to top of the page -
© 2023 the complete review
Main | the New | the Best | the Rest | Review Index | Links