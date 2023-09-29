

The Masterpiece



by

Émile Zola



French title: L'Œuvre

The fourteenth volume in the Rougon-Macquart series

Translated by Thomas Walton (1950), revised by Roger Pearson (1993)

With an Introduction by Roger Pearson

Previously translated by Ernest Alfred Vizetelly, as His Masterpiece (1886)

Our Assessment:



B+ : uneven, but ultimately quite powerful

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Westminster Review* . 10/1886 .

[* review of an earlier translation]

From the Reviews :

"It is as powerful as anything Zola has ever written; not so sensational, inasmuch as the action is for the most part mental and moral rather than physical, but none the less, poignantly sad. To us it seems the saddest book Zola has ever penned, and at the same time the most poetical. (...) All the love story of Claude and Christine, from their first acquaintance up to the fourth year of their married life, is an exquisite, delicate, idyll, such as few contemporary writers could equal. It is a new proof of the fact, often before observed, that genius is greater than systems." - The Westminster Review

The complete review 's Review :

The Masterpiece is the story of aspiring painter Claude Lantier -- a character Zola based on his childhood friend, Paul Cézanne, with a Zola-like character also figuring in the novel, the writer Pierre Sandoz. (Another close mutual friend, Baptistin Baille, is also portrayed here, as Louis Dubuche; the character are described as having: "been known as 'the three inseparables'" in their schooldays in Plassans (in real life, the trio hail from Aix-en-Provence).) As revising translator Roger Pearson puts it in his Introduction: "The Masterpiece is a confessional work and by far the most autobiographically based of the Rougon-Macquart novels".

While Claude is largely a Cézanne-stand-in, the novel's opening also leans strongly on another artist of those times, as Claude has been working on a large canvas. While the description does not match exactly -- Claude's painting has not only the naked figure of a woman in the foreground but also two other nude women in the background, and only a single, fully dressed man ("to make the necessary contrast") -- there can be no question that the painting in question is a fictional version of Edouard Manet's Le déjeuner sur l'herbe (originally: Le bain). So also the picture comes to hang -- as Manet's did -- in the (in)famous 1863 Salon des Refusés-exhibit, where artists turned down for the traditional 'Salon'-exhibits could show their work.

Claude tries to spin his failure -- redoubled when his painting is laughed at at the Salon des Refusés -- as one of simply being ahead of his time, arguing:

All we have to do is educate the public ! ... After all, it really amounts to a victory. Take out a couple of duds and our Salon knocks theirs into a cocked hat. We've got guts ! We've got courage ! We are the future ! ... Oh yes, the day will come when we'll kill their Salon stone dead ! We'll ride into it as conquerors, with masterpieces for weapons.

they could only stand and look at each other in silence, for both were so overcome by emotion that speech was impossible. Was it sorrow they felt, infinite, unconscious, unspoken sorrow ? For the tears welled in their eyes as if they had both made a wreck of their lives and plumbed the depths of human misery. Shattered, heartbroken, unable to utter so much as a word of thanks, he planted a kiss on her brow.

The Salon's your victory this year. Fagerolles isn't the only one to plagiarize you, far from it ! They're all doing it. They all got a good laugh out of "Open Air", but it nevertheless caused a revolution ! Look around you, there's another "Open Air", and there's another and another, the whole Salon's "Open Air" !

Immortality at present depends entirely on the average, middle-class mind and is reserved only for the names that have been most forcefully impressed upon us while we were still unable to defend ourselves .....

He found himself a job, doing small flower paintings for the English market, which brought in enough to keep the two of them; but all his spare time he devoted to his big canvas.

He claimed her body and she gave it to him, but it was a vain embrace, for the passion that had once been theirs was dead. They knew, as they released their hold upon each other and lay side by side again, that from that moment they were strangers, that there was some obstacle between them, another body whose icy breath had touched them more than once even in the passionate early stages of their love. Never again would they be all-in-all to each other; the rift between them would never be healed.

What more could you ask ? I love you. I adore you. I'll be your slave, I'll exist only for your pleasure.... Do you hear ? I love you, I love you, I love you ! Isn't that enough ?'

He released his hands from hers, and with a gesture of refusal, answered glumly:

'No, it isn't enough.... I don't want to go away with you. I don't even want to be happy; all I want is to paint.'

'And to kill me as well as yourself, and make us end our days in blood and tears !... Art alone exists, Art is all-powerful, Art is the jealous god who strikes us both down, the god you worship ! Art is your master; it can destroy us both, and you'll offer up a prayer of gratitude !'

'Yes. Art is the master, my master, to dispose of me as it pleases. If I stopped painting it would kill me just the same, so I prefer to die painting.... My own will doesn't really enter into it. That is the way things are; nothing else matters, and the world can go to blazes !'

One of the windows looked out on to a piece of waste land; he had opened it and was leaning so far out that at first she did not see him. Then, terrified, she rushed up and dragged him in by his coat tail.

'Claude !' she cried. 'Claude ! What are you doing ?'

He turned to face her, white as a sheet, his eyes blazing like a madman's.

'Just looking,' he answered.

This is the idea: to study man as he really is. Not this metaphysical marionette they've made us believe he is, but the physiological human being, determined by his surroundings, motivated by the functioning of his organs

Yes, you've got to swallow your pride and cheat and make do with half-measures in this life.... My books, for example; I can polish and revise them as much as I like, but in the end I always despise myself for their being, in spite of my efforts, so incomplete, so untrue to life.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 September 2023

About the Author :

French author Émile Zola lived 1840 to 1902.

