the complete review - fiction

The Dream



by

Émile Zola



French title: Le rêve

The sixteenth volume in the Rougon-Macquart series

Translated and with an Introduction by Paul Gibbard

Previously translated by Count Edgar de Valcourt Vermont, as A Dream of Love (1890); Eliza E. Chase (1893); Michael Glencross (2005); and Andrew Brown (2005)

Our Assessment:



B+ : almost entirely middling melodrama -- but incredibly beautifully finished off

The complete review 's Review :

Translator Paul Gibbard begins his Introduction by suggesting that readers familiar with Zola's better-known works might be tempted: "as they wade deeper into [The Dream], to double-check the name of the author on the title page". Certainly, in some respects, The Dream is very different from the author's more famous naturalistic works -- but, in fact, much of its attention to specific kinds of detail (more than you ever wanted to know about embroidery ...) are typical of Zola's work, and while the story itself is something of an outlier the novel nevertheless is recognizably his work.

The Dream is certainly, by any measure, a strikingly odd work. Zola wanted to do something different, and he certainly managed that. Gibbard quotes from the aims Zola had for the book as he prepared to write it:

I would like to write a book that no one expects of me. First of all, it must be suitable to be placed in anyone's hands, even the hands of young girls. So no violent passions then, a simple idyll [...] I'll redo Paul and Virginie. What's more, since it's said that I can't do psychology, I'd like to force people to admit that I'm a psychologist. So a bit of psychology then, or what passes for such (!) That is, a moral struggle, the eternal struggle between passion and duty [...] And, finally, I'd like to work into the books something of the supernatural, the dream, the unknown, the unknowable.

This cramped and ancient building, and its garden, in which a deathly hush prevailed, were Angélique's entire universe.

Although high-spirited and vivacious, Angélique loved solitude and took great delight in spending time alone in her room in the mornings or evenings. There, she could let herself go and fully savour her escape into the world of dreams. Sometimes, when she was able to dart up during the working day, she was overwhelmed by happiness, as though she had somehow broken free and run far away.

At the apex of the tympanum, Agnes appears in a radiant circle of light as she is received into heaven, where Jesus, her betrothed, weds his delicate young bride with a kiss of eternal rapture.

Yet she had known no book other than the Legend, no horizon other than the apse of the cathedral, which blocked out the rest of the world.

She felt no curiosity about him, and a smile came to her face when she mused on the course things must inevitably take. In any case, what she did not know did not matter [.....] He had come, she had recognized him, and they were in love.

'No, you don't know, you can't possibly know, it all goes back so far ... Glass-painting is only a hobby for me, you need to know the truth ...'

She swiftly placed her hand over his mouth, stopping his confession.

''I don't want to know ... I was waiting for you, and you came. That's enough.'

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 April 2022

(* review of a different translation)

Emile Zola at books and writers

About the Author :

French author Émile Zola lived 1840 to 1902.

