The Ladies' Paradise



by

Émile Zola



French title: Au bonheur des dames

The eleventh volume in the Rougon-Macquart series

Translated and with an Introduction by Brian Nelson

Also translated as The Bonheur des Dames by John Stirling (1883), The Ladies' Paradise by Frank Belmont (1883) and Ernest Alfred Vizetelly (1886), Ladies' Delight by April FitzLyon (1957), and Au Bonheur des Dames by Robin Buss (2001)

Our Assessment:



B+ : lively, entertaining portrait of rapidly changing times

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The LA Times* . 28/2/1992 Chris Goodrich TLS* . 3/1/2003 Nicholas White

(* review of a different translation)

From the Reviews :

" The Ladies' Paradise is a veritable treasure trove for deconstructionists, feminists and other cultural critics, for although it is a love story, most characters reserve their deepest passions for the pursuit of fine merchandise or the irresistible deal. The novel doesn't need the least bit of interpretation to be enjoyed, however, because it feels so modern. (...) Life and trade, economic disaster and triumph teem about her, and Zola, because he has anchored the novel in Denise's principles, can indulge in loving descriptions of the treachery and rivalry upon which that world is built." - Chris Goodrich, The Los Angeles Times





"In one way, it is the strangest of Zola's novels." - Nicholas White, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The 'Ladies' Paradise' of the title is a Paris department store -- and is, even more than any of the characters, the centerpiece of the novel. It is the brainchild of Octave Mouret -- familiar from Zola's Pot Luck -- whose rise is quickly summed up here:

A lad from the Midi who had turned up in Paris possessing all the attractive audacity of an adventurer; and, from the day he arrived, there had been nothing but affairs with women, an endless exploiting of women, a scandal which is still the talk of the town, when he had been caught in the act; then his sudden and inexplicable conquest of Madame Hédouin, which had brought him the Ladies' Paradise.

Yes, on this building site ! One morning, when she was looking at the works, she fell into a hole. Three days later she died. A fine, healthy woman, who had never had a day's illness in her life ! There's some of her blood under the foundations of that shop !

Wasn't it a fantastic, rash speculation, this gigantic shop ? Wouldn't he risk certain ruin in wishing to expand the drapery trade beyond all bounds ? In short, he didn't believe in it; he refused.

'No doubt the idea's attractive,' he said, 'but it's the idea of a poet ... Where would you find the customers to fill a cathedral like that ?'

That was how it was; at the Paradise it was as if they were at a private party; when they were there, they felt constantly courted with flattery and showered with adoration which entranced even the most virtuous. The shop's enormous success came from the seductive way it paid court to them.

While pretending to joke, Denise produced sound arguments: the middlemen -- factory agents, representatives, commission agents -- were disappearing, and this was an important factor in reducing prices; besides, the manufacturers could no longer exist without the big shops, for as soon as one of them lost their custom, bankruptcy became inevitable; in short, it was a natural development of business, it was impossible to stop things going the way they ought to, when everyone was working for it, whether they liked it or not.

It's all illusion. Business is business, you can't get away from it ... Oh ! They're successful, I grant you that, but that's all.

'Our houses are already falling down, neighbour,' said Baidu with a gloomy air. 'And we'll all be buried in them.'

His staff would now have peopled a small town: there were fifteen hundred salesmen, and a thousand other employees of every kind, including forty shopwalkers and seventy cashiers; the kitchens alone kept thirty-six men busy; ten clerks had been assigned to publicity; there were three hundred and fifty porters all wearing livery, and in twenty-four resident firemen.

There were all sorts, hussies as well as decent girls. What is more, the moral standard was rising. In the past they had had nothing but the dregs of the trade, poor distracted girls who had just drifted into the drapery business; whereas nowadays families in the Rue de Sèvres, for example, were definitely bringing up their little girls for the Bon Marché. In short, when they wanted to behave properly, they could; for unlike the working girls of the Paris streets, they were not obliged to pay for their board and lodging: they were lodged and fed, and their existence was assured, though doubtless it was a very hard existence. The worst thing of all was their neutral, ill-defined position, somewhere between shopkeepers and ladies. Plunged into the midst of luxury, often without any previous education, they formed an anonymous class apart. All their troubles and vices sprang from that.

were replaced by a system of leave given during the slack seasons, and there was a plan to create a mutual aid society which would protect them against forced redundancy and would guarantee them a pension. This was the embryo of the vast trade unions of the twentieth century.

she loved him for the grandeur of his achievement, and each time he committed some fresh excess of power, despite the flood of tears which overwhelmed her at the thought of the misery of the vanquished, she loved him even more.

We're burying the whole neighborhood with this child ... Oh ! I know what I'm saying, the old way of business might as well go and join those white roses they're throwing on her coffin.

She could never do anything herself, or watch a task being carried out, without being obsessed with the need to put method into it, to improve the system.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 April 2021

:

(* review of a different translation)

About the Author :

French author Émile Zola lived 1840 to 1902.

