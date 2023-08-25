|
The Wizard of the Kremlin
Our Assessment:
B : entertainingly done, for better and worse, overview of Putin in power
The complete review's Review:
Most of The Wizard of the Kremlin is narrated by Vadim Baranov, who recounts his life-story to the original narrator.
Apparently based on the real-life figure of Vladislav Surkov, Baranov is presented as a longtime close aide to Vladimir Putin -- called (here by Garry Kasparov): "the Wizard of the Kremlin, Putin's Rasputin" -- who played a significant role in the success of the 'tsar', as: "In his fifteen years of service to him, he'd helped build up the man's power considerably".
(Surkov was an aide to Putin from 1999 to 2020.)
The only thing that matters in Russia is privilege, proximity to power. Everything else is secondary.Coming of age just as the Soviet Union collapsed, Baranov and his friends found: "a new world was opening up before us, right when we were finally strong enough to conquer it". He enrolls as a drama student, meets the love of his life -- Ksenia, the daughter of Soviet hippies -, and sometimes hangs out with Mikhail Khodorkovsky, already well on his way to oligarchdom, who works at winning over Ksenia from him (as Khodorkovsky eventually does). Baranov takes a job as a TV producer for a newly privatized TV network, ORT -- run by Boris Berezovsky, who also uses his position to influence the political situation, first supporting Boris Yeltsin and helping him get reëlected before deciding that: "The head of the FSB would make a good candidate". That would be Vladimir Putin -- and the rest is history, as Putin went along with Berezovsky's plan but made clear that, were he to assume power, he would not be beholden to anyone. As Baranov quickly realizes: "Berezovsky had made a big mistake" -- but, while Berezovsky finds himself ignored by the soon-powerful Putin, Baranov is able to hitch his wagon to Putin's and, for quite a few years, is along for a very successful ride.
Baranov covers some of the major events from Putin's long rule, from the Kursk-submarine tragedy to the 2014 Olympics in Sochi (about which Baranov says: "It was clear that he considered hosting the games to be the highest point of his reign"), in each case shedding some light on the peculiar but determined (and, in its own way, effective) way Putin had of doing things. The notorious confrontation with Angela Merkel, when Putin brought out his dog to intimidate her, is among the incidents that gets closer attention. Familiar figures also have cameo roles, from Eduard Limonov (see also Emmanuel Carrère's book on him) to the notorious Yevgeny Prigozhin, seen here touring the infamous St.Petersburg Internet Research Agency he set up, with Baranov explaining that the point isn't to spread any specific Russian message (not least, of course, because there's precious little to offer), because:
We don't need to convert anyone, Yevgeny. We just need to find out what they believe and convince them of it even more, is that starting to make sense ? Pumping out the news, broadcasting true arguments or false, none of that has any importance. But making them mad, all of them. Madder and madder.The quickly sidelined Berezovsky did recognize -- too late -- why Putin is wrong for the head job: as he explains to Baranov:
"Do you know what the problem is, Vadya ?"Baranov's own cynicism grows, so that he ultimately sees a world where: "power is the only solution [...] power returning to its primal origins: the pure exercise of force". His heart isn't quite in it, however, as he doesn't strive to maintain his position and influence; he lets himself fade from Putin's innermost circle, not willing to put the necessary effort in any longer. Ultimately, he is, in every way, resigned -- down to telling his interlocutor, the narrator who receded deep into the background for most of the novel, only to reäppear in the closing pages:
Human history ends with us. With you, with me, maybe with our children. Afterwards, there will still be something, but it won't be humanity.Baranov's account of his life, and especially those years working for Putin, is breezy, with the figure of the tsar always left somewhat inscrutable -- and Baranov not really seeming to be too interested in probing much beyond the surface, nor in contemplating the moral implications of Putin's actions, or his own. The other characters, specifically the many real-life ones -- down to Larry King and his 2000 interview with Putin --, are used quite well to comment on and shed light on parts of Putin's personality and (often seemingly ruthless) ways of doing things -- though Putin remains something of a mystery man. A few personal touches, such as Baranov's love for Ksenia and the way that relationship goes, presumably is meant to show a human side (so also then with a cameo by his young daughter), but feels a bit at odds with the rest of the narrative.
The Putin of The Wizard of the Kremlin remains a distant figure, less evil than bland and empty, devoid of interest in people -- calculating, but little more. Da Empoli also does let himself get carried away some with grand pronouncements on the Russian and human condition, and there's the familiar excuse/explanation of how and why Russia is supposedly so different (which Putin, in his own warped way, also subscribes to, and bases much of his mis-leading on).
Putin and how, despite all his failures, he has continued to maintain his hold over Russia makes for fascinating subject-matter, and da Empoli does quite well presenting the factual material, but ultimately The Wizard of the Kremlin still feels like it's barely scratching the surface. It's an entertaining novel, an engaging light read -- but also too light, even uncomfortably so, considering the seriousness of what is being presented here.
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 August 2023
Italian-Swiss author Giuliano da Empoli was born in 1973.
