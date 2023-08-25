Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

The Wizard of the Kremlin



by

Giuliano da Empoli



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: Le mage du Kremlin

Translated by Willard Wood

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : entertainingly done, for better and worse, overview of Putin in power

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer FAZ . 4/8/2022 Niklas Bender New Statesman . 26/1/2023 Andrew Hussey

From the Reviews :

" Der Magier im Kreml ist anregend geschrieben und behandelt politische Aktualität. (...) Viele der im Roman erzählten Ereignisse haben historische Pendants (...) Detektivisch spürt Da Empoli den Körperzeichen der Macht nach, dem ironischen Blitzen im Auge, der verräterischen Körperhaltung, dem kaum erkennbaren Wink. Auch die Strategieanalysen -- etwa jene zur Schwächung des Westens oder zur ideologischen Zementierung des Regimes -- sind aufschlussreich. (...) Literarisch und ideologisch riskant sind zwei Punkte: Der Autor folgt seinem Spindoktor mit Sympathie -- am Ende weiß man kaum noch, ob er dessen Ansichten teilt oder kritisiert. (...) Zudem sind die Klischeevorstellungen der Regierenden über ihre Untertanen insofern gefährlich, als sie keinerlei Realitätstest unterzogen werden." - Niklas Bender, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung





ist anregend geschrieben und behandelt politische Aktualität. (...) Viele der im Roman erzählten Ereignisse haben historische Pendants (...) Detektivisch spürt Da Empoli den Körperzeichen der Macht nach, dem ironischen Blitzen im Auge, der verräterischen Körperhaltung, dem kaum erkennbaren Wink. Auch die Strategieanalysen -- etwa jene zur Schwächung des Westens oder zur ideologischen Zementierung des Regimes -- sind aufschlussreich. (...) Literarisch und ideologisch riskant sind zwei Punkte: Der Autor folgt seinem Spindoktor mit Sympathie -- am Ende weiß man kaum noch, ob er dessen Ansichten teilt oder kritisiert. (...) Zudem sind die Klischeevorstellungen der Regierenden über ihre Untertanen insofern gefährlich, als sie keinerlei Realitätstest unterzogen werden." - "The great strength of Le Mage du Kremlin, however, is that no matter how seductive and intriguing you might find the voice of Vadim Baranov, the author never lets you forget that you are in the presence of evil. Its literary achievement elevates the novel above a reductive political analysis of the workings of the Kremlin, bringing it at times closer to Dostoevsky than an academic article or an op-ed." - Andrew Hussey, New Statesman

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

Most of The Wizard of the Kremlin is narrated by Vadim Baranov, who recounts his life-story to the original narrator. Apparently based on the real-life figure of Vladislav Surkov, Baranov is presented as a longtime close aide to Vladimir Putin -- called (here by Garry Kasparov): "the Wizard of the Kremlin, Putin's Rasputin" -- who played a significant role in the success of the 'tsar', as: "In his fifteen years of service to him, he'd helped build up the man's power considerably". (Surkov was an aide to Putin from 1999 to 2020.)

From the first, Baranov makes clear that:

The only thing that matters in Russia is privilege, proximity to power. Everything else is secondary.

We don't need to convert anyone, Yevgeny. We just need to find out what they believe and convince them of it even more, is that starting to make sense ? Pumping out the news, broadcasting true arguments or false, none of that has any importance. But making them mad, all of them. Madder and madder.

"Do you know what the problem is, Vadya ?"

-- Of course I do, Boris, the problem is that Putin is a spy.

-- No, listen, Vadya, he's not a spy. Your boss worked in counterespionage. That's not the same at all ! Do you know the difference ? Spies look for accurate information, that's their job. But people in counterspionage, their job is to be paranoid. To see plots and traitors everywhere, and to invent them if necessary. That's their training. Paranoia is a professional duty. To the tsar's way of thinking, nothing ever happens spontaneously. There's always manipulation involved. With protests or people's indignation, nothing is ever what it seems. There always has to be someone behind the scenes pulling the strings, a puppet master who's pursuing his own strategy.

Human history ends with us. With you, with me, maybe with our children. Afterwards, there will still be something, but it won't be humanity.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 August 2023

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Italian-Swiss author Giuliano da Empoli was born in 1973.

- Return to top of the page -