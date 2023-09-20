

the complete review - fiction

Bournville



by

Jonathan Coe



A Novel in Seven Occasions

Our Assessment:



B+ : enjoyable impressions-of-a-nation novel across seventy-plus years

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 10/11/2022 . Financial Times . 9/11/2022 Catherine Taylor The Guardian A 2/11/2022 Marcel Theroux Literary Review . 11/2022 J.S.Barnes Le Monde . 24/11/2022 Raphaëlle Leyris New Statesman . 2/11/2022 Rachel Cunliffe The Observer . 30/10/2022 Alex Preston The Spectator . 5/1/2022 Henry Hitchings Sunday Times . 29/10/2022 Peter Kemp The Telegraph B- 24/10/2022 Houman Barekat The Times . 27/10/2022 Melissa Katsoulis TLS . 11/11/2022 Claire Lowdon Die Welt . 22/8/2023 Maden Gladić

Review Consensus :



Generally very positive



From the Reviews :

"Parts of Bournville feel episodic, and the cast is so large that not every character can make an impression. However, these flaws are outweighed by the book's many delights, particularly its involving storylines, comic set pieces and astute analysis. (...) This is a novel about people and place. Entertaining and often poignant, it presents a captivating portrait of how Britons lived then and the way they live now." - The Economist





"Bournville's neatly plotted sections move back and forth through the years and serve to measure Britain's limited capacity for self-knowledge: a deficit that Coe treats with the same rueful affection with which he draws his characters. (...) Class, social mobility, politics, multiculturalism, nationalism, sexuality, family, community -- the changing face of Birmingham, of work, of Britain and its seemingly inevitable path to Brexit is documented by Coe without sensation or sentiment." - Catherine Taylor, Financial Times





’s neatly plotted sections move back and forth through the years and serve to measure Britain’s limited capacity for self-knowledge: a deficit that Coe treats with the same rueful affection with which he draws his characters. (...) Class, social mobility, politics, multiculturalism, nationalism, sexuality, family, community -- the changing face of Birmingham, of work, of Britain and its seemingly inevitable path to Brexit is documented by Coe without sensation or sentiment." - "(T)he loving, funny, clear-sighted and ruminative examination of recent British history (.....) As ever, prizing clarity over verbal fireworks, Coe’s writing draws the reader into the family dramas as they unfold over the decades. He has the great gift of combining plausible and engaging human stories with a deeper structural pattern that gives the book its heft. (...) Bittersweet as the eponymous bar of plain chocolate, the book ranges over a huge span of time, includes a large cast of characters, yet never flags nor confuses. (...) The book also builds a deeper integrity out of echoes and motifs, like a piece of music." - Marcel Theroux, The Guardian





"There is an awful lot to fit in. Political upheaval and awkward class dynamics are set against Britain's obsessive relationship with the royal family and shifting attitudes towards multiculturalism and gay rights. But underpinning it all is the uneasy (often unspoken) debate raging over what it means to be British -- or, perhaps more accurately, English." - Rachel Cunliffe, New Statesman





"It’s difficult (but not impossible) to draw a line between the complex energy of Coe’s early work and these gentler, more sedate later novels. You get the sense of an author more at ease with himself, one better able to channel his anger and frustration at the direction his country has taken, as well as his abiding love for it, into prose of enduring beauty, into characters who come to glorious, redemptive life on the page." - Alex Preston, The Observer





"(A)n affectionate work of social history in fictional form, tracking four generations of a West Midlands family whose dreams, successes, misadventures and divisions reflect the shifting contours of postwar Britain. (...) Coe dwells on seven key events. Each is seen obliquely, and each provides an opportunity, laced with irony, to sample the country’s mood. (...) His pleasant sense of the absurd never recedes from view, and for all the novel’s satirical tang and historical sweep, it’s at root a tender portrait of apparently simple folk trying to fathom the mystery of their own personalities." - Henry Hitchings, The Spectator





"At the psychological level, Bournville is about the things that anchor us in an ever-changing world. (...) Largely unmitigated by mirth, the novel's quiet earnestness means it must stand or fall by the intelligence and subtlety of its insights into people and politics. These are for the most part distinctly anodyne, amounting to little more than a melange of clichés, truisms and received wisdom. The result is a work of modest merits: neatly crafted and intermittently absorbing, but lacking in fizz or flavour." - Houman Barekat, The Telegraph





"Bournville is a decades-trotting trigenerational saga, and there is satisfaction inherent in following one group of characters over seventy-five years. The plotting is thoughtful and well executed. Coe's narrative style is best described as pragmatic. (...) Coe has answered the question he set himself. He has ruled his margins with care and kept his handwriting tidy. But the resulting homework feels a bit too much like … well, homework." - Claire Lowdon, Times Literary Supplement

"„Middlebrow", im allerbesten Sinne, kann man Coes Romane wohl nennen. Er erzählt zugänglich, unprätentiös -- wäre es nicht so abgegriffen, könnte man von „bodenständig" sprechen, so bodenständig wie das Personal seiner Romane. (...) Coe schafft es im stroboskopischen Blick auf all das, etwas sehr Wichtiges greifbar zu machen, das wir sonst vergessen hätten: Die eine große Geschichte, die sich Nationen über sich selbst erzählen, die gibt es nicht." - Maden Gladić, Die Welt





is a decades-trotting trigenerational saga, and there is satisfaction inherent in following one group of characters over seventy-five years. The plotting is thoughtful and well executed. Coe’s narrative style is best described as pragmatic. (...) Coe has answered the question he set himself. He has ruled his margins with care and kept his handwriting tidy. But the resulting homework feels a bit too much like … well, homework." - "„Middlebrow“, im allerbesten Sinne, kann man Coes Romane wohl nennen. Er erzählt zugänglich, unprätentiös -- wäre es nicht so abgegriffen, könnte man von „bodenständig“ sprechen, so bodenständig wie das Personal seiner Romane. (...) Coe schafft es im stroboskopischen Blick auf all das, etwas sehr Wichtiges greifbar zu machen, das wir sonst vergessen hätten: Die eine große Geschichte, die sich Nationen über sich selbst erzählen, die gibt es nicht." - Maden Gladić, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

After a Prologue set in March, 2020, just as the Covid lockdowns begin, Bournville jumps back to VE Day. Bournville is presented as A Novel in Seven Occasions, each of the seven sections set around a significant event that was the talk of the nation -- Great Britain -- at the time. Four of the occasions are monarchy-related, from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II to the funeral of Princess Diana, while the novel is bookended by VE day and the seventy-fifth anniversary of VE Day, coming full circle (also with the Prologue); the other one is the 1966 World Cup final. It's a clever way of presenting snapshots of the state -- in its broadest senses -- of the nation across more than seven decades, adeptly handled by Coe in that the events are mostly somewhat in the background and that his close-ups are of day-to-day (family) life during these different times.

Many members of the Lamb family figure prominently and we follow quite a few life-stories, but the anchoring figure is Mary Lamb -- "based closely", Coe admits, on his own mother (while he claims there is no connection between his and the rest of the Lamb family). Unlike most such family sagas, Coe's seven-occasion timeline means that the novel often doesn't cover what are generally significant events in the lives of the characters: from one section to the next, for example, we find family members married or now with kids, while the actual weddings and births happen off-screen. Rather than a continuum, we dip into their lives -- an effective way of presenting the material.

The title of the novel refers to the town that candy-manufacturer Cadbury built (the Hershey, Pennsylvania, of the UK ...):

Bournville. The name of a village not just founded upon, and devoted to, but actually dreamed into being by chocolate.

"I can't say I go in much for family history," said Paul. "We look back too much in this country, fixated on the past, that's the source of all our troubles.

This novel is intended to stand alone, but is also part of a loosely connected series of books I've been writing for some years under the general title of Unrest.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 September 2023

:

About the Author :

Born in 1961, Jonathan Coe attended Cambridge and Warwick universities. He is the author of several novels.

