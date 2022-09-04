Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Mr. Wilder and Me



by

Jonathan Coe



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

A film version, Billy Wilder & Me, is in development, to be directed by Stephen Frears, with a screenplay by Stephen Frears and Christopher Hampton and starring Christoph Waltz

Our Assessment:



B : appealing film-making and coming-of-(various-)ages fiction, if a bit oddly put together

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Economist . 11/11/2020 . Financial Times B 12/11/2020 Baya Simons The Guardian . 5/11/2020 Mark Lawson Literary Review B+ 11/2020 John Maier London Rev. of Books . 4/3/2021 Michael Wood Le Monde . 14/4/2021 Raphaëlle Leyris The Observer A 26/10/2020 Alex Preston The Spectator A- 31/10/2020 Francesca Steele The Telegraph . 1/11/2020 Jake Kerridge The Times . 22/10/2020 Dominic Maxwell TLS . 6/11/2020 Kate Webb

Review Consensus :



Nicely done portrait of Wilder and the changing (movie) world; the narrator-figure a bit weak



From the Reviews :

"In Jonathan Coe’s mischievous and inventive re-enactment, this film about a reclusive, fading star is, at heart, as much about the end of Hollywood’s Golden Age as the ephemeral nature of youth and fame (...) Fedora flopped on its release in 1978 (.....) In his finely tuned novel Mr Coe has done it, and its director, justice." - The Economist





flopped on its release in 1978 (.....) In his finely tuned novel Mr Coe has done it, and its director, justice." - "The satirist -- a descriptor often attached to Coe -- is generally more fond of caricature than of subtlety. It's a style that served Coe well in the case of What a Carve Up ! , the 1994 Thatcherite satire and his most widely acclaimed novel. There, the caricatures are bang on their target. But without the biting political commentary, Coe's caricature of youth veers towards cliché. (...) Coe recently described his novel as “a close-up portrait of the artist late in life”, and it sometimes feels like Calista is little more than a conduit for this project. When Coe allows Wilder to narrate his own story by telling his dinner guests how he came from Europe to America, a 50-page section which takes the form of a screenplay, the result is the most compelling piece of writing in the book. (...) With Wilder absent from the end of the novel, and Calista left to carry the story through to a satisfying ending, the novel's energy dissipates." - Baya Simons, Financial Times





"The presentation of that material in the form of a 50-page fantasy screenplay makes this generally light and simple novel the most formally experimental of Coe's later books. Stylistically, though, the prose is unusually relaxed about word repetitions. It also feels unlikely that, as a young single woman on a 70s movie set, Calista suffers no unwanted sexual attention. Coe may have been restricted here by using largely real-life characters, whose vivid plausibility is a great achievement." - Mark Lawson, The Guardian





"The novel is nostalgic in its very structure, then, the overriding tone one of gentle poignancy. (...) Although the marriage of biography and fiction is largely successful, it does render the fictional Calista a rather impotent presence in the book -- a perennially unquestioning wallflower, whose shrinking character is calibrated so as not to disrupt the flow of historical event. Nonetheless Mr Wilder and Me has considerable charm and a Wilder-like slightness and levity of spirit." - John Maier, Literary Review





has considerable charm and a Wilder-like slightness and levity of spirit." - "This is a book that looks back to Coe's brilliant early period, engaging, like What a Carve Up ! , with cinema in a formal as well as a thematic way, delivering the reader a satisfyingly sweeping novel that still manages to push the form in new directions. It hinges on 60 pages in the middle of the book when the narrative morphs suddenly into an approximation of a Billy Wilder script -- but this is a film in which Wilder himself is the star. (...) It's hard not to feel that this is also a book about the shape of careers, from a novelist moving confidently into his seventh decade. Wilder never managed to regain the majesty of his mid-period masterpieces, but in Mr Wilder & Me , Coe has done more than that. This is as good as anything he's written -- a novel to cherish." - Alex Preston, The Observer





, with cinema in a formal as well as a thematic way, delivering the reader a satisfyingly sweeping novel that still manages to push the form in new directions. It hinges on 60 pages in the middle of the book when the narrative morphs suddenly into an approximation of a Billy Wilder script -- but this is a film in which Wilder himself is the star. (...) It's hard not to feel that this is also a book about the shape of careers, from a novelist moving confidently into his seventh decade. Wilder never managed to regain the majesty of his mid-period masterpieces, but in , Coe has done more than that. This is as good as anything he's written -- a novel to cherish." - " Mr Wilder & Me is not in any way a state-of-the-nation novel (.....) Coe funnels his own wry humour through Wilder's dialogue. (...) Calista, though, is not traumatised, and her equivocal, reminiscing tone sometimes leaves her a little bland. Her own middle-aged story frames the book, but she always felt to me a conduit for Billy's tale. Still, the book's easy affection for Wilder is a lovely thing. (...) This is a charming, bittersweet book, and a perfect reminder of art's value in stark times." - Francesca Steele, The Spectator





is not in any way a state-of-the-nation novel (.....) Coe funnels his own wry humour through Wilder's dialogue. (...) Calista, though, is not traumatised, and her equivocal, reminiscing tone sometimes leaves her a little bland. Her own middle-aged story frames the book, but she always felt to me a conduit for Billy's tale. Still, the book's easy affection for Wilder is a lovely thing. (...) This is a charming, bittersweet book, and a perfect reminder of art's value in stark times." - "Coe seems to be slightly on autopilot when writing about Calista's tribulations, either in youth or middle age. But at its best, Coe's close-up on Wilder doesn't just celebrate the man but embodies his glorious ability to say sad things in a funny way, and vice versa." - Jake Kerridge, The Telegraph





"The film’s melancholy infects Coe’s novel, which is more subdued than some of his earlier fiction, particularly in its examination of late style. (...) The Wilder that Coe gives us is painfully aware that his Mitteleuropean light comedy, with its touches of elegance and ennui, is now seen as old-fashioned compared with the mean streets and dangerous spectacles offered by Scorsese, Spielberg and Coppola" - Kate Webb, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Mr. Wilder and Me is narrated by Calista Frangopoulou, a sometime composer of film scores and mother of two who reflects on finding herself at something of a crossroad when, in 2013, one of her twin daughters was flying off to Australia while the other faced a choice between preparing for university or bringing her pregnancy to term and becoming a mother herself. As Calista complained to her husband:

I have two talents. Two things that give me a reason to go on living. I'm a good composer, and I'm a good mother. Writing music, and bringing up children. That's what I do. And now I'm basically being told that neither of these skills is required any more. On both fronts, I'm finished. Kaput. And I'm only fifty-seven ! Fifty-seven, that's all.

"I mean, when you see a film like that, can you not see how silly, how pointless it is to make something like Fedora in this day and age ?"

"But Billy's from a different era, a different generation."

"Well, now another generation has taken over. Mine. Ours."

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 September 2022

About the Author :

Born in 1961, Jonathan Coe attended Cambridge and Warwick universities. He is the author of several novels.

